MV Agusta x RO-NI = RMV Hyperwatch (First Look)

Suppose you’re looking for a last-minute stocking stuffer for Christmas. In that case, this collaboration between Swiss watchmakers RO-NI and the Italian motorcycle art manufacturers at MV Agusta may do the trick. The RO-NI RMV watch is a limited-edition timepiece that celebrates the 75th anniversary of MV Agusta. Predictably, 75 examples of the hyperwatch will be produced—each numbered and delivered with a certificate.

“This extraordinary collaboration with RO-NI is a further important step in the execution of our strategy to develop outstanding partnerships,” MV Agusta Motor CEO Timur Sardarov explains. “The aim is to offer MV Agusta branded products of unrivaled quality and international prestige. The RMV may not be for all, as it possibly represents the ultimate luxury in terms of watches, but it perfectly interprets our spirit of excellence and perfection expressed through craftsmanship, beauty, and unequaled performance. The lucky few who will own it will possess a piece of our history and of our soul. Forever.”

The RMV uses the materials you expect to see on an MV Agusta motorcycle—titanium, carbon fiber, 7075 aluminum alloy, leather, and Alcantara. Of course, sapphire crystal makes an appearance to protect the face of the RO-NI RMV watch The RMV watch’s 7075 case has dimensions of 44.5 x 44.0mm, with the strap made of Alcantara and leather. Inside, the watch employs a skeletonized RS-1 titanium movement with 27 jewels and 144 components. The dial is hand-finished carbon fiber. Although not a diving watch, it has a rating of 5ATM. The timepiece is hand-assembled by a single technician using hand-brushed, grade 5 titanium screws. The result is stunning in its display of mechanical intricacy, with the MV 75º branding prominently displayed.

“This partnership fills us with pride and gives us an opportunity to celebrate a brand that has always been a symbol of success in the art of manufacture,” says Nicola Rosa, Founder of RO-NI Watches. “Our technological and artistic DNA naturally drew us towards this ideal alliance. Together we are harnessing time, but our passion always runs free.”

The RO-NI RMV watch is offered at a retail price of €56,000 and is produced upon purchase. Sadly, that means only a bill of sale will be in the stocking hung by the chimney with care. Of course, the anticipation preceding delivery with be enhanced.

