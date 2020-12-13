2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon and Desert Sled First Looks (4 Fast Facts)

When we say First Looks at the 2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon and Desert Sled, we mean it. Changes are minimal for ’21, other than paint, which is worth looking at. However, the two Scramblers aren’t identical to last year, so it is time for a few fast facts.

1. Like all Scramblers for the coming year, the latest Ducati Scrambler Icon and Desert Sled are Euro 5 compliant.

2. The 2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled gets a new seat cover. As the motorcycle is designed for off-roading, Ducati has given the Desert Sled an anti-slip seat cover. The seat is entirely different from the standard Scrambler, with more panels and contrasting stitching.

3. The Desert Sled gets a new paint job. It’s called Sparkling Blue, but there’s also plenty of Iceberg White on the fuel tank, along with Ducati Red detailing. To highlight the new colors, the frame is black and the wire-spoke wheel rims are gold. Ducati calls it “a tribute to the Enduro bikes of the ’80s.”

4. Ducati is offering the new Ducati Scrambler Icon in Ducati Red. Don’t worry—the 62 Yellow color that got the ball rolling is still available.

2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon (and Desert Sled) Specs

ENGINE

Type: 90-degree L-twin

Displacement: 803cc

Bore x stroke: 88 x 66mm

Maximum power: 73 horsepower @ 8250 rpm

Maximum torque: 49 ft/lbs @ 5750 rpm

Compression ratio: 11:1

Valvetrain: Desmodromic, 2vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ 50mm throttle body

Cooling: Air and oil

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slipper

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular steel trellis

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable KYB inverted 41mm fork; 5.9 inches (Desert Sled: Fully adjustable 46mm inverted fork; 7.9 inches)

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable KYB shock; 5.9 inches (Desert Sled: Spring-preload and rebound damping adjustable KYB shock; 7.9 inches)

Wheels: 10-spoke aluminum (Desert Sled: Wire spoked w/ aluminum rim)

Front wheel: 18 x 3.00 (Desert Sled: 19 x 3.00)

Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50 (Desert Sled: 17 x 4.50)

Tires: Pirelli MT 60 RS (Desert Sled: Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR)

Front tire: 110/80 x 18 (Desert Sled: 120/70 x 19)

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17 (Desert Sled: 170/60 x 17)

Front brake: 330mm disc w/ radially mounted Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ single-piston floating Brembo caliper

ABS: Cornering-aware standard

CAPACITIES and DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 56.9 inches (Desert Sled: 59.3 inches)

Rake: 24 degrees

Trail: 4.4 inches

Seat height: 31.4 inches (Desert Sled: 33.9 inches)

Fuel tank capacity: 3.6 gallons

Curb weight: 417 pounds (Desert Sled: 461 pounds)

Estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg (Desert Sled: 44 mpg)

COLORS

2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: 62 Yellow; Ducati Red

2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled: Sparkling Blue

PRICES

2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon Price: $9695 MSRP

2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Price: $11,995 MSRP

2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon and Desert Sled Photo Gallery