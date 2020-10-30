2021 Triumph Trident 660 First Look: 42 Photos and 13 Fast Facts

With the Triumph Speed Triple and Street Triple getting continually more aggressive, Triumph is making its signature three-cylinder motor configuration approachable again with the new 2021 Triumph Trident 660. Rather than a no-holds-barred back-alley brawler, the Trident 660 is designed to appeal to a larger number of riders.
- Before we get started, let’s let Triumph Chief Product Officer Steve Sargent make his pitch on the Trident 660: “What we wanted with the new Trident 660 was to give the riders in this really exciting middleweight roadster world, all of the things they want from their bike, with a genuine set of real advantages that set a new benchmark for choice. From the competitive price, to the triple power and performance, plus the benefits of class-leading handling and technology, we believe the Trident 660 is a real milestone in the category, and introduces the Triumph brand and the advantages of a triple engine to a whole new generation of riders across the world.”
- The 2021 Triumph Trident 660 is the least expensive motorcycle in the British brand’s lineup. Previously, the Street Twin was the lowest priced Triumph at $9300. The Trident, at $7995, undercuts that by $1305. Producing the Trident 660 in Thailand definitely cuts costs.
- The new triple both revs and is torque, according to Triumph. The 80-horsepower peak comes at 10,250 rpm, so the inline-3 certainly is willing to spin up and is a short-stroke configuration. However, maximum torque of 47 ft-lbs comes at 6250 rpm, and Triumph claims “90 percent of peak torque across most of the rev range.”
- The ride-by-wire Trident 660 has two power modes. You can choose between Road and Rain, with defeatable traction control as part of the package. There’s a TFT display in a retro-style round housing to keep track of everything, with the My Triumph connectivity system available as an option.
- The 660cc triple is matched to a six-speed transmission. Although a quickshifter is optional, the clutch is an assist-and-slipper design.
- The Showa suspension is basic, with minimal adjustability. The Showa Separate Function Fork is non-adjustable, while the Showa RSU shock has only spring-preload adjustment.
- Triumph equipped the 2021 Trident 660 with Michelin Road 5 tires. The Michelin Road 5 is a high-mileage tire that offers good grip in the dry and wet. They are mounted on standard-sized cast-aluminum 17-inch wheels, so there are plenty of rubber replacement choices.
- ABS is standard, with Nissin calipers all around. The front discs measure 310mm, and the two-piston calipers are not radially mounted.
- The 2021 Triumph Trident 660 has a perimeter steel frame and swingarm. Regardless, the 417-pound wet weight (finally, Triumph provides a wet weight!) is impressively light.
- The seating position looks like an upright sportbike. The seat height is 31.7 inches, which won’t intimidate most riders.
- LEDs are used all around. The seven-inch headlight, taillight (on a hugger fender), and self-canceling turn signals all use LEDs. The license plate and turn indicators are attached to a swingarm-mounted bracket. The brake light is integrated into the elegantly floating seat.
- Tank pads give the 2021 Triumph Trident 660 a classic look, with the overall look a combination of retro and modern. Four different color combinations let you choose how distinctive you want the styling to be.
- We were waiting for the Trident name to return, and it has. Those looking for the ultimate in performance will be sticking to the Speed Triple and Street Triple. The 2021 Triumph Trident 660 provides more performance than the smaller-displacement traditional Bonnevilles, and does so at a shockingly low price point.
2021 Triumph Trident 660 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-3
- Displacement: 660cc
- Bore x stroke: 74.0 x 51.1mm
- Maximum power: 80 horsepower @ 10,250 rpm
- Maximum torque: 47 ft-lbs @ 6250 rpm
- Compression ratio: 11.1:1
- Valvetrain: DOCH; 4 vpc
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Assist and slipper
- Final drive: X-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel perimeter w/ steel swingarm
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa SFF inverted 41mm fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-free, spring-preload adjustable Showa RSU shock; 5.3 inches
- Wheels: 5-spoke cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 17 x 5.5
- Tires: Michelin Road 5
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 310mm discs w/ Nissin 2-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 255mm disc w/ Nissin single-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55.2 inches
- Rake: 24.6 degrees
- Trail: 4.2 inches
- Seat height: 31.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons
- Curb weight: 417 pounds
COLORS
- Silver Ice & Diablo Red
- Matte Jet Black & Matte Silver Ice
- Crystal White
- Sapphire Black
2021 Triumph Trident 660 Price: $7995 MSRP
2021 Triumph Trident 660 Photo Gallery