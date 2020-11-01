2021 BMW R nineT Lineup First Look (9 Fast Facts + 32 Photos)

The four 2021 BMW R nineT models—the R nineT, R nineT Pure, R nineT Scrambler, and R nineT Urban G/S—all enjoy updates over last years’ equivalents. That means motors meet Euro 5 standards while remaining air-/oil-cooled and torquey, previously optional features becoming standard, new options, and just plain new stuff. Let’s check out the 2021 BMW nineT lineup.
- New cylinder heads are the secret sauce for the 2021 BMW R nineT lineup. The new head improves the air-fuel mixture swirl for delivery to the combustion chamber. There, the burning is cleaner and more efficient, with improved torque from 4000 to 6000 rpm the result. Peak horsepower drops by a single horse—from 110 to 109—with the peak coming 500 rpm sooner. That makes the available power more readily available. According to a BMW source, “Pulling power levels are now tangibly better than those of the predecessor.”
- ABS Pro with power-altering Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) is standard. ABS Pro is BMW’s iteration of cornering-aware ABS. DBC is a system to reduces engine compression braking during deceleration to avoid skidding the rear wheel.
- There’s a new shock on the 2021 BMW R nineT models. Because there is no linkage system for the rear suspension on the R nineT models, the shock internals now have travel-dependent damping. We have seen this for quite a while on WP shocks. Hand adjustment of the spring-preload is now standard.
- The 2021 nineTs have a new circular instrument housing, with an analog-style speedometer. The housing is metal, with a BMW logo. To clean up the look, indicator lights are only visible when illuminated. The tachometer shown is an option.
- Rain and Road modes are standard. The power modes on the 2021 R nineTs change the throttle response and traction control.
- Every R nineT gets a headlight that uses LEDs for illumination. The turn indicators are also LEDs.
- Your smartphone should never run out of power, as a USB charging socket is standard across the R nineT line.
- From the four standard models spring ten versions that include various packages and extra equipment. Depending on the original model being modified, the changes range from paint to Option 719 Milled Parts Packages to different wheels and tires to upgraded exhausts. As an example, the tracker-style R nineT Scrambler Option 719 features the Comfort Package, lowered suspension, wire-wheels with knobby tires, the Option 719 Milled Parts Package, Option 719 Cosmic Blue Metallic/Lightwhite paint, and plenty of detail upgrades.
- We don’t have prices or availability dates for the 2021 BMW R nineT lineup, but we have plenty of specs.
2021 BMW R nineT (R nineT Pure, R nineT Scrambler, and R nineT Urban G/S) Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Horizontally opposed twin
- Displacement: 1170cc
- Bore x stroke: 101 x 73mm
- Maximum power: 109 horsepower @ 7250 rpm
- Maximum torque: 86 ft-lbs @ 6000 rpm
- Top speed: 124 mph (Pure and Urban: Over 124 mph)
- Compression ratio: 12.0:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Fuel delivery: EFI w/ 50mm throttle bodies
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Dry, hydraulically actuated
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel w/ removable pillion frame
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 46mm fork (Pure, Scrambler, and Urban: 43mm); 4.7 inches (Pure, Scrambler, and Urban: 4.9 inches)
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload and variable-damping BMW Paralever shock; 4.7 inches (Scrambler and Urban: 5.5 inches)
- Wheels: Wire-spoke (Pure, Scrambler, and Urban: Cast aluminum)
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.5 (Scrambler and Urban: 19 x 3.0)
- Rear wheel: 17 x 5.5 (Scrambler and Urban: 17 x 4.5)
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17 (Scrambler and Urban: 120/70 x 19)
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17 (Scrambler and Urban: 170/60 x 17)
- Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper
- ABS: BMW Motorrad Pro ABS w/ Dynamic Brake Control
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (Scrambler and Urban: 60.1 inches)
- Rake: 26.8 degrees (Pure: 26.6 degrees; Scrambler and Urban: 28.5 degrees)
- Trail: 4.2 inches (Pure: 4.1 inches; Scrambler and Urban: 4.4 inches)
- Seat height: 31.6 inches (Pure: 31.7 inches; Scrambler: 32.3 inches; Urban: 33.5 inches)
- Fuel capacity: 4.8 gallons (Pure, Scrambler, and Urban: 4.5 gallons)
- Estimated fuel consumption: 46 mpg
- Curb weight: 489 pounds (Pure: 483 pounds; Urban: 487 pounds)
COLORS
R nineT
- Blackstorm Metallic/Brushed Aluminum (standard)
- Option 719 Night Black Matt/Aluminum Matt
- Option 719 Mineral White Metallic/Aurum
- Option 719 Aluminum
R nineT Pure
- Mineral Grey metallic (standard)
- Teal Blue Metallic Matt (standard)
- Option 719 Blackstorm Metallic/Racing Red
- Option 719 Cosmic Blue Metallic/Lightwhite
- Option 719 Aluminum
R nineT Scrambler
- Granite Grey Metallic Matt (standard)
- Kalamata Metallic Matt with Tape (standard)
- Option 719 Blackstorm Metallic/Racing Red
- Option 719 Cosmic Blue Metallic/Lightwhite
R nineT Urban G/S
- Alpine White with Tape (standard)
- Option 719 Blackstorm metallic/Racing Red
- Edition 40 Years GS
2021 BMW R nineT Lineup Prices: MSRP TBA
2021 BMW R nineT Lineup Photo Gallery