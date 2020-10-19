“Hertz Ride is offering premium motorcycle rental service for both short and long durations, and even for one international road trips,” according to a Hertz Ride spokesman. “The company offers adventure travel enthusiasts not only motorcycle rental, but also the option of guided or self-guided tours.” Portugal’s Hipogest Group operates Hertz Ride under license.The MV Augusta and Hertz Ride rental partnership is the latest example of the iconic brand’s business expansion since its acquisition by Ocean Group and the installation of Timur Sardarov as the MV Agusta Motor CEO.“This collaboration couldn’t be more appropriate, as MV Agusta and Hertz Ride share the same motorcycling ideals in their constant search for innovation and offer the best experience and the most enjoyable adventure when riding a motorcycle,” an MV Agusta source told us. “MV Agusta’s mission is not only to design, develop, and manufacture the most advanced motorcycles in the world but also to craft emotions. This vision concurs with Hertz Ride’s DNA, which seeks to provide motorcycle enthusiasts a tour of a lifetime, with cleverly designed routes meant to be complete and remarkable life experiences, a true escape from the daily routine with the finest motorcycles on the market.”
Home News Motorcycle Industry News MV Agusta and Hertz Ride Rental Partnership Begins