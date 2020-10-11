2020 AMA 450MX National Championship Wrap-Up: Osborne Takes Title

450MX Rookie Adam Cianciarulo finished in P2 for 2020, staging a come-from-behind run at the title. A crash in the second moto of the season at the opening Loretta Lynn’s National resulted in zero points, putting Cianciarulo in a hole that he fought out of the rest of the year. Cianciarulo made a strong push from the round 8, scoring 10 podiums in 11 motos. Cianciarulo’s 12 podiums topped the field in 2020.Three-time defending 450MX National Champion Eli Tomac got off to a slow start in the series, which followed his long-pursued first 450SX Supercross championship this year. Tomac scored more points than any other rider int the last five motos, but it was only enough for him to finish in P3 in the series. Tomac snatched the final overall podium position from Marvin Musquin with a win in the Pala National’s first moto.Musquin, who ran in P2 in the standing for most of the season, faded in the final two rounds due to the effects of hard crashes and failed to make the podium. Musquin has stockpiled enough points to hold off a charging Chase Sexton. Sexton won the final round at Pala, his first overall victory in his rookie year in the 450MX class.Chase SextonWith Justin Barcia and Blake Baggett sidelined with injuries at the final round, Christian Craig scored a 450MX career-best 4-2 finish at Pala. That was enough for him to take P6 for the year, beating Barcia by a single point and Baggett by three points.Max Anstie and Broc Tickle rounded out the top 10 overall in the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship Series.Although Osborne won the title on his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing FC 450, Kawasaki won the Manufacturer Championship thanks to the tandem performances of Cianciarulo and Tomac on their Monster Energy Kawasaki KX450s.Photography by Will Embree2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship Series Final Standings
- Zach Osborne (Husqvarna), 355 points (6 moto wins; 10 podiums)
- Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki), 343 (4 moto wins; 12 podiums)
- Eli Tomac (Kawasaki), 321 (3 wins; 8 podiums)
- Marvin Musquin (KTM), 314 (1 moto win; 7 podiums)
- Chase Sexton (Honda), 290 (1 moto win; 6 podiums)
- Christian Craig (Honda), 235 (1 podium)
- Justin Barcia (Yamaha), 234 (1 moto win; 4 podiums)
- Blake Baggett (KTM), 232 (1 moto win; 3 podiums)
- Max Anstie (Suzuki), 193 (1 podium)
- Broc Tickle (Yamaha), 170 (1 podium)
- Joey Savatgy (Suzuki), 147
- Fredrik Norén (Suzuki), 125
- Justin Bogle (KTM), 120
- Jake Masterpool (Husqvarna), 101
- Dean Wilson (Husqvarna), 97
- Justin Rodbell (Kawasaki), 84
- Benny Bloss (Husqvarna), 68
- Henry Miller (KTM), 59
- Jason Anderson (Husqvarna), 58 (1 moto win; 1 podium)
- Coty Schock (Honda), 51
- Isaac Teasdale (Suzuki), 47
- John Short (Honda), 34
- Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki), 33
- Ben LaMay (KTM), 32
- Justin Hoeft (Husqvarna), 32
- Cooper Webb (KTM), 29
- Grant Harlan (Honda), 29
- Matthew Hubert (Kawasaki), 25
- Jeremy Smith (Kawasaki), 23
- Kyle Chisholm (Yamaha), 15
- Robbie Wageman (Yamaha), 15
- Luke Renzland (Husqvarna), 11
- Alex Ray (Kawasaki), 10
- Chase Felong (Husqvarna), 8
- McClellan Hile (KTM), 7
- Tristan Lane (KTM), 7
- Felix Lopez (KTM), 5
- Jeffrey Walker (KTM), 4
- Richard Taylor (Yamaha), 4
- Cory Carsten (Suzuki), 3
- Carlen Gardner (Honda), 3
- Jared Lesher (KTM), 3
- Bryce Backaus (Yamaha), 2
- Cade Clason (Kawasaki), 1
- Kawasaki, 392 points (7 moto wins)
- Husqvarna, 363 (7 moto wins)
- KTM, 336 (2 moto wins)
- Honda, 310 (1 moto win)
- Yamaha, 279 (1 moto win)
- Suzuki, 245