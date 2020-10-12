2020 AMA 250MX National Championship Wrap-Up: Title to Ferrandis

Ferrandis’ Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha teammate Shane McElrath finished a distant P3 in the standings, 89 points behind Martin. McElrath took a moto win at Red Bull II, plus podiums at Loretta Lynn’s II, Red Bull I, and Thunder Valley. McElrath bested Martin’s GEICO Honda rookie teammate Jett Lawrence, who went 1-2 at the final round at Fox Raceway to put the head on McElrath.Ferrandis’ and McElrath’s teammate Justin Cooper finished the season in P5, with a DNF in the year’s final moto costing him a chance at P3 in the season standings.Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha and GEICO Honda went at it tooth and nail all season, with Yamaha taking the Manufacturer title by a 418-400 margin. Yamaha and Honda accounted for 16 of the year’s 18 moto wins.Photography by Will Embree2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross 250MX National Championship Series Final Standings
- Dylan Ferrandis (Yamaha), 390 points (8 moto wins, 14 podiums)
- Jeremy Martin (Honda), 377 (5 moto wins, 14 podiums)
- Shane McElrath (Yamaha), 288 (1 moto win, 4 podiums)
- Jett Lawrence (Honda), 277 (1 moto win, 5 podiums)
- Justin Cooper (Yamaha), 271 (1 moto win, 6 podiums)
- Alex Martin (Suzuki), 242 (1 moto win, 1 podium)
- RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna), 217 (1 moto win, 7 podiums)
- Mitchell Harrison (Kawasaki), 190
- Cameron McAdoo (Kawasaki), 186
- Brandon Hartranft (KTM), 176 (1 podium)
- Jo Shimoda (Honda), 173 (1 podium)
- Carson Mumford (Honda), 157
- Hunter Lawrence (Honda), 122
- Derek Drake (KTM), 107
- Jarrett Frye (Yamaha), 83
- Mason Gonzales (Yamaha), 75
- Stilez Robertson (Husqvarna), 70
- Nick Gaines (Yamaha), 70
- Ty Masterpool (Yamaha), 54 (1 podium)
- Joseph Crown (Yamaha), 45
- Jerry Robin (Husqvarna), 40
- Pierce Brown (KTM), 36
- Dilan Schwartz (Suzuki), 36
- Nathanael Thrasher (Yamaha), 35
- Hardy Munoz (Husqvarna), 33
- Derek Kelley (Husqvarna), 31
- Darian Sanayei (Kawasaki), 24
- Jalek Swoll (Husqvarna), 19
- Joshua Varize (KTM), 19
- Jesse Flock (Husqvarna), 19
- Lance Kobusch (KTM), 18
- Gared Steinke (Kawasaki), 14
- Ezra Hastings (Husqvarna), 14
- Mitchell Falk (Yamaha), 14
- Austin Root (Husqvarna), 9
- Preston Kilroy (Suzuki), 8
- Kevin Moranz (KTM), 7
- Zack Williams (KTM), 6
- Jordan Bailey (Husqvarna), 6
- Maxwell Sanford (Yamaha), 4
- Brayden Lessler (KTM), 4
- Mathias Jorgensen (Kawasaki), 4
- Gage Schehr (Husqvarna), 3
- Curren Thurman (KTM), 3
- Geran Stapleton (Honda), 2
- Yamaha, 418 points (10 moto wins)
- Honda, 400 (6 moto wins)
- Husqvarna, 262 (1 moto win)
- Suzuki, 258 (1 moto win)
- Kawasaki, 253
- KTM, 214