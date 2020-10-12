2020 AMA 250MX National Championship Wrap-Up: Title to Ferrandis

Dylan Ferrandis

Although Dylan Ferrandis showed dominating speed throughout the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross 250MX National Championship Series, Jeremy Martin’s dogged determination kept the title in doubt until the final checkered flag of the season. Both riders took 14 podiums in 18 rounds, with Ferrandis’ eight moto wins making the difference, as Martin could only manage five victories.

Jeremy Martin

Ferrandis started the year strong, and led the series until the Red Bud I National. In the fourth national of the nine-round COVID-truncated series, Ferrandis struggled to a 7-3 day, with Martin taking the series lead by going 1-1. However, at Spring Creek, Ferrandis stared a five-moto winning streak that carried him to the title.

Shane McElrath

Ferrandis’ Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha teammate Shane McElrath finished a distant P3 in the standings, 89 points behind Martin. McElrath took a moto win at Red Bull II, plus podiums at Loretta Lynn’s II, Red Bull I, and Thunder Valley. McElrath bested Martin’s GEICO Honda rookie teammate Jett Lawrence, who went 1-2 at the final round at Fox Raceway to put the head on McElrath.

Ferrandis’ and McElrath’s teammate Justin Cooper finished the season in P5, with a DNF in the year’s final moto costing him a chance at P3 in the season standings.

Jett Lawrence

Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha and GEICO Honda went at it tooth and nail all season, with Yamaha taking the Manufacturer title by a 418-400 margin. Yamaha and Honda accounted for 16 of the year’s 18 moto wins.

Photography by Will Embree

2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross 250MX National Championship Series Final Standings

  1. Dylan Ferrandis (Yamaha), 390 points (8 moto wins, 14 podiums)

  2. Jeremy Martin (Honda), 377 (5 moto wins, 14 podiums)

  3. Shane McElrath (Yamaha), 288 (1 moto win, 4 podiums)

  4. Jett Lawrence (Honda), 277 (1 moto win, 5 podiums)

  5. Justin Cooper (Yamaha), 271 (1 moto win, 6 podiums)

  6. Alex Martin (Suzuki), 242 (1 moto win, 1 podium)

  7. RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna), 217 (1 moto win, 7 podiums)

  8. Mitchell Harrison (Kawasaki), 190

  9. Cameron McAdoo (Kawasaki), 186

  10. Brandon Hartranft (KTM), 176 (1 podium)

  11. Jo Shimoda (Honda), 173 (1 podium)

  12. Carson Mumford (Honda), 157

  13. Hunter Lawrence (Honda), 122

  14. Derek Drake (KTM), 107

  15. Jarrett Frye (Yamaha), 83

  16. Mason Gonzales (Yamaha), 75

  17. Stilez Robertson (Husqvarna), 70

  18. Nick Gaines (Yamaha), 70

  19. Ty Masterpool (Yamaha), 54 (1 podium)

  20. Joseph Crown (Yamaha), 45

  21. Jerry Robin (Husqvarna), 40

  22. Pierce Brown (KTM), 36

  23. Dilan Schwartz (Suzuki), 36

  24. Nathanael Thrasher (Yamaha), 35

  25. Hardy Munoz (Husqvarna), 33

  26. Derek Kelley (Husqvarna), 31

  27. Darian Sanayei (Kawasaki), 24

  28. Jalek Swoll (Husqvarna), 19

  29. Joshua Varize (KTM), 19

  30. Jesse Flock (Husqvarna), 19

  31. Lance Kobusch (KTM), 18

  32. Gared Steinke (Kawasaki), 14

  33. Ezra Hastings (Husqvarna), 14

  34. Mitchell Falk (Yamaha), 14

  35. Austin Root (Husqvarna), 9

  36. Preston Kilroy (Suzuki), 8

  37. Kevin Moranz (KTM), 7

  38. Zack Williams (KTM), 6

  39. Jordan Bailey (Husqvarna), 6

  40. Maxwell Sanford (Yamaha), 4

  41. Brayden Lessler (KTM), 4

  42. Mathias Jorgensen (Kawasaki), 4

  43. Gage Schehr (Husqvarna), 3

  44. Curren Thurman (KTM), 3

  45. Geran Stapleton (Honda), 2

2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross 250 National Championship Series Manufacturer Point Final Standings

  1. Yamaha, 418 points (10 moto wins)

  2. Honda, 400 (6 moto wins)

  3. Husqvarna, 262 (1 moto win)

  4. Suzuki, 258 (1 moto win)

  5. Kawasaki, 253

  6. KTM, 214

 

