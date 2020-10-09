2021 KTM 250 SX-F Troy Lee Designs First Look (12 Fast Facts)

By
Don Williams
-

The special editions arrive unabated from KTM. This just in—the 2021 KTM 250 SX-F Troy Lee Designs. This is not merely a graphics kit slapped on the orange plastics. Many performance enhancements make this a legitimate special edition. Let’s go over them.

  1. An Akrapovič muffler is slipped on at the end of the exhaust system. KTM claims the Akrapovič muffler enhances low-rpm torque. Also, due to its titanium construction, it lightens up the rear end of the 250 SX-F.

  2. Connectivity with the myKTM app is standard. That means easier tuning of the potent DOCH four-stroke motor.

  1. Factory triple clamps are implemented, and orange-anodized. According to KTM, these triple clamps have a superior grasp of the WP Xact fork, which means better front end feel and improved suspension action.

  1. The 2021 KTM 250 SX-F Troy Lee Designs motorcycle gets factory wheels. That means D.I.D DirtStar rims laced to orange-anodized CNC-machined hubs. This cuts weight and increases rigidity.

  1. For an improved chance at a holeshot, there is a starting device that reduces wheelying.

  1. The front disc on the TLD 250 is semi-floating and gets a guard.

  1. A composite skidplate protects the motor.

  2. The gripper seat is a special TLD unit.

  1. A Hinson Racing clutch cover adds durability. 

  1. The TLD model has a black rear sprocket, which makes the orange on the rest of the bike—such as the frame—truly stand out.

 

  1. Even if you can’t go as fast as the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM Factory Racing team riders, you can sport the same graphics and look just as good. These graphics will make a public debut at the Pala National on Saturday, October 10.

  1. We don’t have a price or availability date. KTM says, “Fall.” Well, it’s autumn now! So, that means sometime before December 21.

Photography by H. Mitterbauer

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

  • Displacement: 250cc

  • Bore x stroke: 78 x 52.3mm

  • Compression ratio: 14.4:1

  • Valvetrain: DOHC, 4 valves

  • Starting: Electric w/ lithium-ion 12.8-volt 2 Ah battery

  • Lubrication: Pressure Lubrication with 2 Pumps

  • Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 44mm throttle body

  • Muffler: Akropovič

  • Transmission: 5-speed

  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

  • Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

  • Subframe: Aluminum

  • Handlebar: Neken aluminum

  • Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches

  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

  • Wheels: D.I.D DirtStar

  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

  • Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15

  • Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33

  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21

  • Rear tire: 110/90 x 19

  • Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

  • Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 in)

  • Rake: 26.1 degrees

  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm

  • Seat height: 37.4 degrees

  • Ground clearance: 14.6 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 1.85 gallons

  • Curb weight: 230.5 pounds (approx.)

2021 KTM 250 SX-F Troy Lee Designs Price: MSRP TBA

