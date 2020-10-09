2021 KTM 250 SX-F Troy Lee Designs First Look (12 Fast Facts)

The special editions arrive unabated from KTM. This just in—the 2021 KTM 250 SX-F Troy Lee Designs. This is not merely a graphics kit slapped on the orange plastics. Many performance enhancements make this a legitimate special edition. Let’s go over them.
An Akrapovič muffler is slipped on at the end of the exhaust system. KTM claims the Akrapovič muffler enhances low-rpm torque. Also, due to its titanium construction, it lightens up the rear end of the 250 SX-F.
Connectivity with the myKTM app is standard. That means easier tuning of the potent DOCH four-stroke motor.
Factory triple clamps are implemented, and orange-anodized. According to KTM, these triple clamps have a superior grasp of the WP Xact fork, which means better front end feel and improved suspension action.
The 2021 KTM 250 SX-F Troy Lee Designs motorcycle gets factory wheels. That means D.I.D DirtStar rims laced to orange-anodized CNC-machined hubs. This cuts weight and increases rigidity.
For an improved chance at a holeshot, there is a starting device that reduces wheelying.
The front disc on the TLD 250 is semi-floating and gets a guard.
A composite skidplate protects the motor.
The gripper seat is a special TLD unit.
A Hinson Racing clutch cover adds durability.
The TLD model has a black rear sprocket, which makes the orange on the rest of the bike—such as the frame—truly stand out.
Even if you can’t go as fast as the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM Factory Racing team riders, you can sport the same graphics and look just as good. These graphics will make a public debut at the Pala National on Saturday, October 10.
We don’t have a price or availability date. KTM says, “Fall.” Well, it’s autumn now! So, that means sometime before December 21.
Photography by H. Mitterbauer2021 KTM 250 SX-F Troy Lee Designs ENGINE
Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
Displacement: 250cc
Bore x stroke: 78 x 52.3mm
Compression ratio: 14.4:1
Valvetrain: DOHC, 4 valves
Starting: Electric w/ lithium-ion 12.8-volt 2 Ah battery