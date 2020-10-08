2021 GasGas Off-Road Two-Stroke Lineup First Look

- There’s WP Xact fork on the EX 300—the same as used on the GasGas motocross bikes. The EC 300 has an Xplor enduro-focused fork. Both 300s have a WP Xact shock and linkage assistance.
- Maxxis MaxxEnduro tires are used on the EC 300, while the EX 300 gets racing-ready Dunlop Geomax AT81 rubber.
- The EX 300 has Brembo hydraulics, compared to the Braktec hydraulics employed on the EC 300.
- Due to the lights and other differences, the EC 300 weighs 12 pounds more than the EX 300.
2021 GasGas EC 300 and EX 300 SpecsENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke
- Displacement: 293cc
- Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm
- Starting: Electric w/ 12-volt 2 Ah battery
- Lubrication: Electronically controlled
- Fueling: EFI w/ Dell’Orto 39mm throttle body
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Braktec hydraulics (EX 300: Brembo hydraulics)
- Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain
- Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
- Subframe: Aluminum
- Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum
- Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xplor inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches (EX 300: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches)
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
- Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15
- Tires: Maxxis MaxxEnduro (EX 300: Dunlop Geomax AT81)
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21 (EX 300: 90/90 x 21)
- Rear tire: 110/100 x 18
- Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Braktec caliper (EX 300: Brembo caliper)
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Braktec caliper (EX 300: Brembo caliper)
- Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 in)
- Rake: 26.5 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22mm
- Seat height: 37.4 inches
- Ground clearance: 14.2 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.25 gallons
- Curb weight: 248 pounds (EX 300: 236 pounds)
- 2021 GasGas EC 300 Price: $9599 MSRP
- 2021 GasGas EX 300 Price: $9599 MSRP