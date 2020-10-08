2021 GasGas Off-Road Two-Stroke Lineup First Look

By
Don Williams
-

GasGas enters the Pierer Mobility Group ownership era with two motorcycles in the 2021 GasGas off-road two-stroke lineup–a pair of 300-class models. The 2021 GasGas EC 300 is an enduro bike with lights, while the 2021 GasGas EX 300 is a full-on no-frills cross-country racer.

Both the EC and EX are based on the KTM off-road platform, as both brands are under the Pierer Mobility Group umbrella. There are a few distinctions between the two GasGas 300s:

2021 Gas-Gas Off-Road Two Strokes First Look: EC 300
2021 GasGas EC 300

  • There’s WP Xact fork on the EX 300—the same as used on the GasGas motocross bikes. The EC 300 has an Xplor enduro-focused fork. Both 300s have a WP Xact shock and linkage assistance.

  • Maxxis MaxxEnduro tires are used on the EC 300, while the EX 300 gets racing-ready Dunlop Geomax AT81 rubber.

  • The EX 300 has Brembo hydraulics, compared to the Braktec hydraulics employed on the EC 300.

  • Due to the lights and other differences, the EC 300 weighs 12 pounds more than the EX 300.

2021 Gas-Gas Off-Road Two Strokes First Look: EX 300
2021 GasGas EX 300

Both the 2021 GasGas EX 300 and EC 300 have a fuel- and oil-injected 293cc two-stroke motor with electric starting and six-speed transmission.

GasGas will be serious about off-road racing in the coming year, according to KTM Marketing & Group Media Manager Tom Moen: “Geoff Aaron became the GasGas North America Off-Road Race Team Manager who oversees the Trial and Off-Road racing activities for GasGAs, and is pleased to work with GasGasCoastal Factory Racing Team and their Team Manager Barry Hawk as they prepare to race GNCC and National Enduro in 2021.”

You can get either model for the same price: $9599 MSRP.

Studio photography by H. Mitterbauer

Action photography by Rudi Schedl

2021 GasGas EC 300 and EX 300 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke

  • Displacement: 293cc

  • Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm

  • Starting: Electric w/ 12-volt 2 Ah battery

  • Lubrication: Electronically controlled

  • Fueling: EFI w/ Dell’Orto 39mm throttle body

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Braktec hydraulics (EX 300: Brembo hydraulics)

  • Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

  • Subframe: Aluminum

  • Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum

  • Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xplor inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches (EX 300: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches)

  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

  • Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

  • Tires: Maxxis MaxxEnduro (EX 300: Dunlop Geomax AT81)

  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21 (EX 300: 90/90 x 21)

  • Rear tire: 110/100 x 18

  • Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Braktec caliper (EX 300: Brembo caliper)

  • Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Braktec caliper (EX 300: Brembo caliper)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 in)

  • Rake: 26.5 degrees

  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm

  • Seat height: 37.4 inches

  • Ground clearance: 14.2 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 2.25 gallons

  • Curb weight: 248 pounds (EX 300: 236 pounds)

  • 2021 GasGas EC 300 Price: $9599 MSRP

  • 2021 GasGas EX 300 Price: $9599 MSRP

2021 Gas Gas EC 300 and EX 300 Photo Gallery

