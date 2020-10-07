Nitro Circus Returning in 2021 with Indigo Road Entertainment

“We are excited to collaborate with Indigo Road on our return to live touring,” says Joe Carr, CEO of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of Nitro Circus. “Their extensive network of venues and festivals across the country puts us in a great position as we look forward to a big year in 2021. After being sidelined for so many months, our athletes can’t wait to get back to doing what they love and put on spectacular shows for our North American fans.”“With 10 years of concert promotion experience in ballparks,” President of Indigo Road Entertainment Denny Baxter explains, “we are well-positioned to add Nitro Circus to our entertainment offerings and provide fans a first-class experience in venues across the United States. For over a decade, Nitro Circus has electrified stadiums around the world with their mix of exciting high-flying action and family-friendly entertainment. We look forward to teaming up with them to help give American fans some much-needed high-adrenaline fun next year.”Nitro Circus was co-founded in 2003 by Travis Pastrana, who was the 2000 AMA Motocross 125cc champion and 2001 AMA Supercross 125cc East champion. Pastrana later went onto fame as a freestyle motocross rider in the X Games. In 2010, the Nitro Circus Live touring company started and has performed over 130 shows.Dates and venues for the Nitro Circus 2021 North American tour have not yet been announced.Photography by Mark Watson
Comments