Ducati Multistrada V4: 1st Motorcycle with Front & Rear Radar Technology

The front radar unit allows the use of Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), which automatically controls braking and accelerating while using cruise control between 20-100 mph. The electronic aid keeps the bike safely distanced from the automobiles ahead.Ducati says, “This car-derived system has been evolved and developed according to the dynamics and ergonomics of a two-wheeled vehicle. In particular, the authority of the system in terms of deceleration and acceleration has been limited in order to ensure the rider can maintain constant control of the vehicle in any situation. The system allows for more comfortable riding, especially on long motorway journeys.”The rear radar acts as a detector for closer vehicles within a rider’s blind spot. The Blind Spot Detection (BSD) system also signals about vehicles approaching from behind at high speed.Ducati says these units are smaller (70 x 60 x 28 mm, similar to a modern action camera), and weigh less than two sticks of butter (0.41 pounds).Speaking of the system, Ducati says: Radar is an advanced aid system capable of supporting and making riding more comfortable thanks to the ability to reconstruct the reality surrounding the motorcycle. Ducati’s interest in this type of system dates back to 2016 when the Company worked in collaboration with the Department of Electronics, Information, and Bioengineering of the Politecnico di Milano to experiment with this type of system.“This first experience has confirmed the applicability of this kind of technology to vehicles on two wheels, and has pushed Ducati to the creation of a complete package of riding assistance using front and rear facing radar units that, within four years, have been developed and produced in close cooperation with Bosch, a top-level technology partner, and sees its first application on the new Multistrada V4.”The system was patented in June of 2017. There is no word if Ducati will use this on other motorcycles, though it was officially developed on the Multistrada 950 S.
About the Multistrada V4Ducati has been hush on the details of the Multistrada V4. All details about the motorcycle will be officially released on November 4, and all details about the new V4 engine and its “record-breaking maintenance intervals” will be released on October 15.Ducati says 110,000 Multistrada V4s were produced as of October 6.
Comments