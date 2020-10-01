2021 KTM 350 EXC-F WESS First Look (10 Fast Facts)

KTM loves special edition models, and we’re just now getting our first look at the 2021 KTM 350 EXC-F WESS. Build with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s World Enduro Super Series (WESS) Champion Manuel Lettenbichler in mind, the new KTM 350 EXC-F WESS has some features never before seen on a KTM enduro motorcycle. Let’s roost ahead and see what KTM did to create this special edition.
The 2021 KTM 350 EXC-F WESS gets the WP Xact 48mm air fork. The WP Xact 48mm inverted fork is used on the KTM 350 SX-F motocross motorcycle, so its performance is well-established. However, in moving over to the EXC-F WESS, the settings are designed for off-road racing action.
Off-road competitors will appreciate the ease of adjustability on the Xact fork. The air-pressure, which replaces spring-preload, is in the left leg, while the right leg gets easily accessed clickers for compression and rebound damping adjustments.
A significant advantage of the WP Xact 48mm air fork over a traditionally sprung fork is weight reduction.
There’s a floating front disc on the 2021 KTM 350 EXC-F WESS. To make sure it doesn’t get trashed at a hard enduro, it also has a guard for protection.
The enduro racer has a solid rear disc. Although it weighs slightly more, the solid design helps prevent excessive pad wear due to mud and dirt accumulation on the disc.
A Supersprox Stealth rear sprocket combines strength and light weight. The teeth on the sprocket are steel for durability, while the body of the sprocket is aluminum. Supersprox claims that the steel teeth last three times longer than aluminum teeth, and the aluminum body is 70 percent lighter than steel.
ODI grips add reliability. The grey ODI grips lock onto the handlebar or throttle, rather than relying on glue.
The oil plug is orange. Hey, you want to be reminded that you’re changing the oil on a KTM during servicing, right?
It wouldn’t be a special edition without a stand-out graphic treatment. The motorcycle has an orange frame to go along with a graphics kit that closely replicates the factory 350 raced by Lettenbichler.
While we don’t have a price, we can tell you the 2021 KTM 350 EXC-F WESS will be at dealers worldwide in October.