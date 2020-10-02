2021 BMW G 310 GS First Look (6 Fast Facts): ADV and Urban Ready

The smallest GS in the BMW range gets a few upgrades for the coming model year. Let’s take a look at what will be different about the 2021 BMW G 310 GS.

  1. The 313cc DOHC single is now ride-by-wire. This feature allows BMW to bring the motor up to Euro 5 standards for emissions. Additionally, BMW claims the new system will result in increased throttle sensitivity and more resistance to stalling.

  1. The clutch now has assist and slipper functions. The already light pull of the 310’s clutch will now be even less demanding.

2021 BMW G 310 GS First Look: Photos, Specs, MSRP and Price

  1. The hand levers are now adjustable. The rider can select between four distances from the grip to accommodate a wide range of hands and preferences.

  1. LEDs come to the headlight and turn indicators.

  1. The styling of the 2021 BMW G 310 GS is also upgraded. The covers for the alternator, clutch, and water pump get Titanium Grey Metallic paint. New color combinations and graphics supplement new graphics, with the striking 40 Years GS yellow-and-black colorway leading the way.

  2. We don’t have a price or availability date yet.

2021 BMW G 310 GS Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Rearward-canted single

  • Displacement: 313cc

  • Bore x stroke: 80 x 62.1mm

  • Maximum power: 34 horsepower @ 9500 rpm

  • Maximum torque: 21 ft-lbs @ 7500 rpm

  • Compression ratio: 10.9:1

  • Fueling: EFI w/ front-intake 42mm throttle body

  • Valvetrain: DOHC, 4 valves

  • Lubrication: Wet sump

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc w/ assist-and-slipper function

  • Final drive: Z-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Tubular trellis

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm inverted fork; 7.1 inches

  • Rear suspension: Linkage-free spring-preload adjustable shock; 7.1 inches

  • Wheels: Cast aluminum

  • Front wheel: 19 x 2.50

  • Rear wheel: 17 x 4.0

  • Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rossi II

  • Front tire: 110/80 x 19

  • Rear tire: 150/70 x 17

  • Front brake: 300mm disc w/ radially mounted 4-piston caliper

  • Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston floating caliper

  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 55.9 inches

  • Rake: 26.7 degrees

  • Trail: 3.9 inches

  • Seat height: 32.9 inches (optional high, 33.5”; optional low, 32.3”)

  • Fuel capacity: 2.9 gallons

  • Estimated fuel consumption: 71 mpg

  • Curb weight: 374 pounds

  • Colors: Polar White; Rallye; 40 Years GS (black/yellow)

2021 BMW G 310 GS Price: MSRP TBA

2021 BMW G 310 GS Photo Gallery

 

