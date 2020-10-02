2021 BMW G 310 GS First Look (6 Fast Facts): ADV and Urban Ready

The smallest GS in the BMW range gets a few upgrades for the coming model year. Let’s take a look at what will be different about the 2021 BMW G 310 GS.
The 313cc DOHC single is now ride-by-wire. This feature allows BMW to bring the motor up to Euro 5 standards for emissions. Additionally, BMW claims the new system will result in increased throttle sensitivity and more resistance to stalling.
The clutch now has assist and slipper functions. The already light pull of the 310’s clutch will now be even less demanding.
The hand levers are now adjustable. The rider can select between four distances from the grip to accommodate a wide range of hands and preferences.
LEDs come to the headlight and turn indicators.
The styling of the 2021 BMW G 310 GS is also upgraded. The covers for the alternator, clutch, and water pump get Titanium Grey Metallic paint. New color combinations and graphics supplement new graphics, with the striking 40 Years GS yellow-and-black colorway leading the way.
We don’t have a price or availability date yet.
2021 BMW G 310 GS SpecsENGINE
Type: Rearward-canted single
Displacement: 313cc
Bore x stroke: 80 x 62.1mm
Maximum power: 34 horsepower @ 9500 rpm
Maximum torque: 21 ft-lbs @ 7500 rpm
Compression ratio: 10.9:1
Fueling: EFI w/ front-intake 42mm throttle body
Valvetrain: DOHC, 4 valves
Lubrication: Wet sump
Transmission: 6-speed
Clutch: Wet multi-disc w/ assist-and-slipper function
Final drive: Z-ring chain
CHASSIS
Frame: Tubular trellis
Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm inverted fork; 7.1 inches