Friday, September 4, 2020
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Yamaha WR450F First Look (11 Fast Facts + Photos and Specs)

2021 Yamaha WR450F First Look (11 Fast Facts + Photos and Specs)

The battle for EPA-legal off-road supremacy continues, as the 2021 Yamaha WR450F gets both motor and chassis updates this year. Tuned for high-performance with low emission (sound and fumes), the WR450F is re-invigorated to do battle with the latest iteration of the Honda CRF450X. It’s time to dive into the updates.

  1. The 2021 Yamaha WR450F gets a new cylinder head. Inside the head, you will find steeper valve angles and cam profiles that are more aggressive. Atop the new cylinder head is a new smaller, lighter magnesium valve cover.

2021 Yamaha WR450F First Look: Price

  1. The cylinder has updates inside. A new piston bumps up the compression to 13.0:1, and it gets low friction rings. There’s also a larger connector for the header.
  1. Yamaha did not forget the bottom end. There is a longer connecting rod for 2021.
  1. More air was needed to feed the new top end, and Yamaha provides it. There’s a new air filter with increased flow, along with the breather system enjoying improved efficiency.

2021 Yamaha WR450F First Look: MSRP

  1. Predictably, the EFI system gets reworked to cooperate with the other motor changes.
  1. The frame on the 2021 Yamaha WR450F gets new flex characteristics. Although it’s not an all-new frame, Yamaha engineers have adjusted the frame’s flex in a variety of ways. The thickness of the lateral beams, engine cradle, motor mounts, top triple-clamp, and front axle have all be adjusted. According to a Yamaha spokesman, the modifications “give riders the ultimate combination of precise cornering performance, traction, and bump stability.”
  1. With revised frame flex comes new suspension settings. Damping rates on the 2021 Yamaha WR450F’s outstanding KYB suspension units have been altered to maximize the value of the frame changes.

    2021 Yamaha WR450F First Look: Enduro

  1. More power and better handling require improved braking, and the 2021 Yamaha WR450F gets it. The front caliper receives a boost in rigidity, along with new brake pads. The disc is designed to dissipate heat more quickly, keeping braking action consistent when riding hard.
  1. The electrical system has been made more compact.

2021 Yamaha WR450F First Look: Off-road trail motorcycle

  1. There’s a new dash, with a higher-contrast LCD that’s easier to read. For 2021, the meter also has a real-time fuel-consumption readout.
  1. All those changes result in an MSRP that is just $100 higher than last year. The 2021 Yamaha WR450F is scheduled to arrive in dealers this month with a $9799 price tag.

Action photography by Greg Smith

2021 Yamaha WR450F Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: 4-stroke single
  • Displacement: 449cc
  • Bore x stroke: 97.0mm x 60.8mm
  • Compression ratio: 13.0:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC, four titanium valves
  • Fuel delivery: Mikuni EFI w/ 44mm throttle body
  • Transmission: Wide-ratio constant-mesh 5-speed
  • Clutch: Wet multiplate
  • Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Twin-spar aluminum
  • Front suspension: Fully adjustable KYB Speed-Sensitive System inverted fork; 12.2 inches of travel
  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB piggyback reservoir shock; 12.5 inches of travel
  • Tires: Dunlop MX33
  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21
  • Rear tire: 120/90 x 18
  • Front brake: 270mm disc
  • Rear brake: 245mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.3 inches
  • Rake: 27 degrees
  • Trail: 4.6 inches
  • Seat height 37.6 inches
  • Ground clearance: 12.6 inches
  • Fuel capacity 2.2 gallons
  • Wet weight: 262 pounds
  • Color: Team Yamaha Blue

2021 Yamaha WR450F Price: $9799

2021 Yamaha WR450F Photo Gallery

Previous article2021 Honda Trail 125 ABS First Look: A Legend Returns
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda Trail 125 ABS First Look: A Legend Returns

Don Williams -
0
One of the most loved motorcycles in Honda history was the CT90 and CT110 of the 1960s and 1970s. They were the ultimate boondocking...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Beta Evo Lineup First Look (Fast Facts, Prices, Specs + Photos)

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Beta Evo lineup of observed trials motorcycles has five four-strokes and a lone four-stroke this year. 2021 isn’t a revolutionary year for...
Read more
Cruiser Motorcycle Reviews

2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard Review (11 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
We can let the cat out of the bag right away—the 2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard is a Street Bob with different finishes. Chrome is...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

Franky Perez and Ducati Team Up For Live Music Documentary

Don Williams -
0
Although the COVID-19 crisis has caused some inconvenience for motorcyclists, live musicians have borne the brunt of the state governments' responses to the pandemic....
Read more
Gear / Parts

CruzTools RoadTech M3 Metric Tool Kit Review: Motorcycle Repair

Neil Wyenn -
0
Can you picture your kitchen catch-all junk drawer? If you can, you are also picturing the right saddlebag on my Yamaha Royal Star Venture....
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

2020 AMA Pro Hillclimb Series Schedule: Indian Joins In

Don Williams -
0
Although reduced to two rounds this year, the 2020 AMA Pro Hillclimb Series begins this month. The opening round is on September 12 at...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Yamaha WR450F First Look (11 Fast Facts + Photos and Specs)

Don Williams -
0
The battle for EPA-legal off-road supremacy continues, as the 2021 Yamaha WR450F gets both motor and chassis updates this year. Tuned for high-performance with...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda Trail 125 ABS First Look: A Legend Returns

Don Williams -
0
One of the most loved motorcycles in Honda history was the CT90 and CT110 of the 1960s and 1970s. They were the ultimate boondocking...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Beta Evo Lineup First Look (Fast Facts, Prices, Specs + Photos)

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Beta Evo lineup of observed trials motorcycles has five four-strokes and a lone four-stroke this year. 2021 isn’t a revolutionary year for...
Read more
Cruiser Motorcycle Reviews

2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard Review (11 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
We can let the cat out of the bag right away—the 2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard is a Street Bob with different finishes. Chrome is...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

Franky Perez and Ducati Team Up For Live Music Documentary

Don Williams -
0
Although the COVID-19 crisis has caused some inconvenience for motorcyclists, live musicians have borne the brunt of the state governments' responses to the pandemic....
Read more
Gear / Parts

CruzTools RoadTech M3 Metric Tool Kit Review: Motorcycle Repair

Neil Wyenn -
0
Can you picture your kitchen catch-all junk drawer? If you can, you are also picturing the right saddlebag on my Yamaha Royal Star Venture....
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling