2021 Yamaha WR450F First Look (11 Fast Facts + Photos and Specs)

The battle for EPA-legal off-road supremacy continues, as the 2021 Yamaha WR450F gets both motor and chassis updates this year. Tuned for high-performance with low emission (sound and fumes), the WR450F is re-invigorated to do battle with the latest iteration of the Honda CRF450X. It’s time to dive into the updates.

The 2021 Yamaha WR450F gets a new cylinder head. Inside the head, you will find steeper valve angles and cam profiles that are more aggressive. Atop the new cylinder head is a new smaller, lighter magnesium valve cover.

The cylinder has updates inside. A new piston bumps up the compression to 13.0:1, and it gets low friction rings. There’s also a larger connector for the header.

Yamaha did not forget the bottom end. There is a longer connecting rod for 2021.

More air was needed to feed the new top end, and Yamaha provides it. There’s a new air filter with increased flow, along with the breather system enjoying improved efficiency.

Predictably, the EFI system gets reworked to cooperate with the other motor changes.

The frame on the 2021 Yamaha WR450F gets new flex characteristics. Although it’s not an all-new frame, Yamaha engineers have adjusted the frame’s flex in a variety of ways. The thickness of the lateral beams, engine cradle, motor mounts, top triple-clamp, and front axle have all be adjusted. According to a Yamaha spokesman, the modifications “give riders the ultimate combination of precise cornering performance, traction, and bump stability.”

With revised frame flex comes new suspension settings. Damping rates on the 2021 Yamaha WR450F’s outstanding KYB suspension units have been altered to maximize the value of the frame changes.

More power and better handling require improved braking, and the 2021 Yamaha WR450F gets it. The front caliper receives a boost in rigidity, along with new brake pads. The disc is designed to dissipate heat more quickly, keeping braking action consistent when riding hard.

The electrical system has been made more compact.

There’s a new dash, with a higher-contrast LCD that’s easier to read. For 2021, the meter also has a real-time fuel-consumption readout.

All those changes result in an MSRP that is just $100 higher than last year. The 2021 Yamaha WR450F is scheduled to arrive in dealers this month with a $9799 price tag.

Action photography by Greg Smith

2021 Yamaha WR450F Specs

ENGINE

Type: 4-stroke single

Displacement: 449cc

Bore x stroke: 97.0mm x 60.8mm

Compression ratio: 13.0:1

Valvetrain: DOHC, four titanium valves

Fuel delivery: Mikuni EFI w/ 44mm throttle body

Transmission: Wide-ratio constant-mesh 5-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate

Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Twin-spar aluminum

Front suspension: Fully adjustable KYB Speed-Sensitive System inverted fork; 12.2 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB piggyback reservoir shock; 12.5 inches of travel

Tires: Dunlop MX33

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 120/90 x 18

Front brake: 270mm disc

Rear brake: 245mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.3 inches

Rake: 27 degrees

Trail: 4.6 inches

Seat height 37.6 inches

Ground clearance: 12.6 inches

Fuel capacity 2.2 gallons

Wet weight: 262 pounds

Color: Team Yamaha Blue

2021 Yamaha WR450F Price: $9799

2021 Yamaha WR450F Photo Gallery