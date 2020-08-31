Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Motorcycle Types Touring / Travel Wisconsin Moto Guzzi Riders Rally 2020: Social Distancing with Italian Flair

Wisconsin Moto Guzzi Riders Rally 2020: Social Distancing with Italian Flair

The Wisconsin Moto Guzzi Riders got together near Richland Center, Wisc., August 14-16 in what the group termed the “Bring Your Own Everything Gathering.”

The gathering convened at the scenic Alana Springs Campground located in rolling Richland County farm country laced with the well-paved town, county, and state highways.

Due to the current pandemic concerns, the event was more spontaneous and less structured than in the past, but with the distancing afforded by open-air camping and the open road, nobody seemed to notice.

The Wisconsin Moto Guzzi Riders nailed their flag to the mast–er–tree and had a summer rally and ride despite, well, you know.

A highlight of the weekend was a group ride northwest on Saturday morning covering side roads, county trunk highways, and state highways led by Wisconsin Moto Guzzi Riders president, Tom Kelly.

One of the stops along the way was at the home of motorcycle collector, Joe Block. Block was a gracious and interesting host who put some excellent and uncommon motorcycles on display and shared some great stories and insights on the bikes in his collection.

The ride continued on to Rockton and the Rockton Inn, a well-known motorcycle-friendly venue with great food, spacious indoor and outdoor seating.

For more on the Wisconsin Moto Guzzi Riders, go to http://www.wmgr.org/.

Wisconsin Moto Guzzi Riders Rally 2020
Guzzi riders begin to gather for the Saturday morning ride.

2020 Moto Guzzi Rally
The ride stopped in for a visit and viewing of some great vintage bikes at Joe Block’s house.

