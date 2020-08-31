Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Community Motorcycle Safety BMW Recalls 16,926 Motorcycles due to Fuel Leak (2005-2012 Models)

BMW has recalled 16,926 motorcycles (model years from 2005 through 2012) due to a possible fuel leak. BMW says the fuel leaks near the ignition source, which increases the risk of a fire.

These bikes were all involved in a previous recall for a similar issue.

The following models are involved in the new recall:

  • 2006 HP2 ENDURO
  • 2009 HP2 MEGA MOTO US
  • 2007-2009 HP2 MEGAMOTO
  • 2007-2010 HP2 SPORT
  • 2009-2011 K 1300 GT
  • 2009-2011 K 1300 S
  • 2012 K 1600 GT
  • 2012 K 1600 GTL
  • 2005-2008 K 1200 GT
  • 2005-2008 K 1200 R
  • 2005-2008 K 1200 R SPORT
  • 2005-2008 K 1200 S
  • 2005 R 1200 GS ADVENTURE
  • 2009-2011 R 1200 R
  • 2005-2011 R1200 GS
  • 2006-2011 R 1200 GS ADVENTURE
  • 2006-2008 R1200 HP2
  • 2006-2008, 2011 R1200 R
  • 2005-2011 R 1200 RT1
  • 2006-2008 R 1200 S
  • 2005-2008 R 1200 ST
  • 2010-2011 S 1000 RR

BMW Recalls motorcycles due to fuel leak
2006 BMW HP2

BMW says these motorcycles were repaired under a previous recall 13V-617. During that recall, the support ring was fixed on the fuel pump. For the new recall, BMW will now replace the fuel pump and the auxiliary fuel pump when applicable.

The reason for the new recall? The affected motorcycles have a fuel pump flange that may crack, possibly resulting in a fuel leak while the engine is running.

BMW will notify owners, and dealers will replace the fuel pump(s) with an improved version, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on Oct. 2, 2020. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

