2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 X First Look (17 Fast Facts)

All of a sudden, there is a pitched battle for supremacy in the hypernaked sportbike category. The latest combatant is the 2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 X, a limited-edition model directly from Aprilia Racing and intended for track action. Here’s what the X means for the Tuono V4.
- Aprilia calls the V4 X part of its Factory Works program. The Factory Works program takes racing technology and brings it to the public via track-optimized motorcycles.
- The 2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 X is not quite as naked as before. There’s a low winglet-equipped fairing on the X, and it is made of carbon fiber with the RS-GP fairing from MotoGP as an inspiration. As a bonus, the fairing gets Bol d’Or graphics.
- The claimed peak output is 221 horsepower, measured at the crank.
- The engine is based on the RSV4 1100 Factory powerplant. It gets an Akrapovič exhaust system with titanium headers and a carbon fiber exhaust tip. Intake is facilitated by a high-flow Sprint air filter that Aprilia uses on the RS-GP.
- The ECU has power modes developed by Aprilia Racing. All modes are full-power and take advantage of the Akrapovič exhaust. The different modes adjust the traction control, engine braking, and wheelie-mitigation abilities of the electronics.
- Clutchless shifting is standard via the up/down quickshifter.
- A TFT display is designed for track use. The onboard GPS sensor sends lap time info to the display for priority viewing.
- As a track bike, the 2021 Tuono V4 X has a simplified electrical system.
- Aprilia fits Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active electronic suspension to the aluminum chassis.
- Forged magnesium Marchesini wheels are used, and slicks are mounted on them.
- Braking comes from Brembo GP4-MS billet aluminum calipers. In addition to the MotoGP-level caliper grip, there are high-end T-Drive discs that come from WSBK and MotoGP.
- While the X’s fuel tank retains the standard Tuono shape, it is lighter. It also gets a billet aluminum cap.
- There is a wide range of weight-reducing billet aluminum parts. Check out the adjustable footpegs, crankcase guards, brake level guard, and clutch lever.
- Aprilia claims a dry weight of 366 pounds. Unfortunately, dry weight is meaningless. C’mon, guys—give us a curb weight with a full fuel tank. No one rides a dry motorcycle, and the meaning of “dry” is variable.
- Here is what Aleix Espargaró of Aprilia Racing Team Gresini has to say about the motorcycle after taking it for a spin at the Red Bull Ring: “The Tuono V4 X is out of this world. I had never tested a high-handlebar bike on the track, and I was surprised at the feeling of stability. The engine is insane, but the chassis architecture doesn’t struggle. To the contrary, the riding position and the electronics make it extremely fun. You can ride it cleanly, but you can also drift with it if you want to. It is a pure sportbike with a hooligan side!”
- Aprilia Racing test rider Lorenzo Savadori put in 1:50s at Imola on the V4 X as he was assisting in its development. He said, “It is the most fun bike I’ve ever ridden. In my opinion, the mix of comfort and performance is unique. The insane engine is also easy to manage, both for experts and novices, and the aerodynamics package provides incredible stability for a naked. I think that the Tuono V4 X has once again created a new segment.”
- The MSPR of the 2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 X is €34,900. If you choose to pick your V4 X up directly from Aprilia in Noale, you get a tour of the racing department, along with a KYT NX-Race helmet with graphics to match the 2021 Aprilia Tuono V4 X.