Monday, August 17, 2020
Community Motorcycle Safety 2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 (S) Recall: Flywheel May Break

2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 (S) Recall: Flywheel May Break

Ducati North America has recalled 156 of its 2021 Streetfighter V4 and Streetfighter V4 S motorcycles due to the possibility of the flywheel breaking.

Ducati reports that the flywheel in the 90-degree 1103cc V4 may break, damaging the flywheel’s cover and causing oil to leak on the engine. The engine oil may then leak on the rear tire, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will inspect the production dates on the generator rotors (flywheels) and replace them, as necessary.

The recall began on August 12, 2020. Owners may contact Ducati customer service at 1-888-391-5446. Ducati’s number for this recall is SRV-RCL-20-002.

Ducati Recalls the Streetfighter V4

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety (NHTSA) Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

The NHTSA says the flywheel’s steel may have cracks that are still present following the forging process. As a consequence, the generator rotor can break.

The NHTSA says it hasn’t received reports at Ducati North America, nor from the global network, or internally at the Ducati factory, of this potential defect causing any customer complaints, injuries or crashes.

Staff
Staff

