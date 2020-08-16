Long Way Up Motorcycle Documentary Debuting on Apple TV+

Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman are back with the natural follow-up to their two impressive motorcycle documentaries, Long Way Around and Long Way Down. Predictably titled Long Way Up, the third of a trilogy of motorcycle adventure rides chases the pair from Ushuaia, Argentina—the capital of Tierra del Fuego—as they ride north to Mexico from the southern tip of South America.

The ride in Long Way Up covers 13,000 miles in 100 days. McGregor and Boorman will ride through 13 countries as they cross international borders 16 times. The twist for the latest moto-documentary is that they will be riding Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycles, rather than the expected all-terrain ADV machines. Long Way Up is the first time the two riders have collaborated for a television series in over 10 years.

It won’t just be the riding duo powered by electricity. Directors David Alexanian and Russ Malkin will chase McGregor and Boorman in American-made Rivian battery-powered trucks and SUVs.

The riders and production team will be riding through Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, and Columbia before making their way through Central America to Mexico.

Long Way Up debuts on September 18 on Apple TV+, with the first three episodes available on-demand anywhere in the world. You don’t have to have an Apple TV to access the subscription-based Apple TV+, however. You can get Apple TV+ on the display of your choice via Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod Touch, and Mac computers, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Roku devices, and select smart TVs from Samsung and LG. If you’re not an app fan, point your browser at tv.apple.com to sign up and watch. Those who like “free” will want to know that Apple TV+ comes free for a year when you purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac computer, or iPod Touch.

Photography by Max Cruz and Claudio von Planta