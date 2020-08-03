2021 BMW K 1600 B First Look (8 Fast Facts From Europe)

The low-slung BMW K 1600 B bagger is back for 2021. Besides a new color, the changes are a combination of previously optional equipment becoming standard, as well as new options. Let’s do a rundown of what bagger fans will like about the 2021 BMW K 1600 B, according to our European sources.

The Comfort Package gets a new look. Up/down clutchless shifting and various security features are now part of the Comfort Package. The auxiliary LED headlights are no longer part of the package.

The Touring Package has been beefed up. Picking this option gets you auxiliary LED headlights, an audio system, engine protection bars, and running boards. If you’d prefer, there’s an option from BMW Motorrad that replaces the running boards with lockable storage.

The Safety Package is no longer an option. Many of the features it included are now standard.

Reverse is now standard on the Grand America.

Rather than an option, adaptive turning lights and DLRs are now standard equipment. Auxiliary LED headlights are now optional.

Tire pressure monitoring will be on every 2021 BMW K 1600 Grand America.

Engine protection bars are now available for the Grand America. Imperial Blue Metallic is gone, and replaced with Mars Red Metallic shown in the photos. Black Storm Metallic, Hockenheim Silver Metallic, and Lupin Blue Metallic are carryovers from last year.

2021 BMW K 1600 B Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-6

Displacement: 1649cc

Bore x stroke: 72 x 67.5mm

Maximum power: 160 horsepower @ 7750 rpm

Maximum torque: 129 ft-lbs @ 5250 rpm

Maximum speed: 125+ mph

Compression ratio: 12.2:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc

Gearbox: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical-cut gears

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated multi-disc

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Frame: Aluminum bridge-type w/ load-bearing engine

Front suspension; travel: BMW Motorrad Duolever w/ central spring strut; 4.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: BMW Motorrad Paralever; 4.9 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 190/55 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers

Rear brake: 320mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper

ABS: Cornering-aware ABS standard

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 63.7 inches

Rake: 27.8 degrees

Trail: 4.2 inches

Seat height: 29.5 inches (High seat: 30.7 inches)

Curb weight: 741 pounds

Fuel capacity: 7.0 gallons

Estimate fuel consumption: 41 mpg

COLORS

Black Storm Metallic

Hockenheim Silver Metallic

Mars Red Metallic

Lupin Blue Metallic