Tuesday, August 4, 2020
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition First Look (10 Fast Facts)

2021 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition First Look (10 Fast Facts)

The supercross and motocross stars of tomorrow are made today. To further that process, the Ready To Race folks have released the 2021 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition. This is the highest performance version of KTM’s three-motorcycle lineup of 50s. Here’s what makes the 50 SX a Factory Edition.

  1. The 2021 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition gets a full FMF exhaust system. That means an FMF Fatty pipe with an FMF PowerCore 2 muffler. The jetting has been changed to match the FMF system. According to KTM, this setup gives the motor an “optimized low to mid-range power curve while looking and sounding incredible.”

2021 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition - MSRP

  1. With more low-end power on tap, the Factory Edition uses Dunlop Geomax MX53 tires. Mounted on aluminum rims, the MX53 is high-performance rubber.
  1. The motor is putting out more low-end power, so KTM has raised the gearing for more top speed. KTM put a smaller rear sprocket on the KTM 50 SX Factory Edition so it can haul down long straights.
  1. A new, lighter version of the WP Xact fork is employed. The 35mm inverted fork has thinner outer tubes, which is over eight ounces lighter.

2021 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition - Price

  1. KTM reworked the shock settings. To match the new Xact fork, the WP Xact shock gets new settings.
  1. The tapered aluminum handlebar is new. KTM has gone with a bar with more flex, making it more comfortable for the racer, and less fatiguing.
  1. Smaller-diameter ODI lock-on grips are on the new bar. In this case, by going with grips with a smaller diameter, the rider’s hands will be less fatigued. Also, the youngster’s grasp on the grips should improve, and with that control over the motorcycle.

2021 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition - For Sale

  1. A new throttle assembly uses rollers to smooth out operation. KTM definitely wants to keep the young racers’ hands and arms fresh at the end of the moto. There’s also a new throttle cable with an improved attachment to the Dell’Orto carburetor, which KTM claims will increase cable life.
  1. The graphics match those of the full-size motocross motorcycles. Highlights include a blue gripper seat, CNC-machined orange-anodized clutch and ignition covers, an orange-and-black chain guide, and Factory Edition graphics.
  1. We don’t yet have availability or a price for the 2021 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition yet.

2021 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke
  • Displacement: 49cc
  • Bore x stroke: 39.5 x 40mm
  • Starting: Kick
  • Lubrication: Premix 60:1
  • Fueling: 19mm Dell’Orto PHBG BS carburetor
  • Exhaust: FMF Fatty pipe w/ FMF PowerCore 2 muffler
  • Transmission: 1-speed
  • Clutch: Fully automatic adjustable centrifugal
  • Final drive: 1/2 x 3/16” chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
  • Subframe: Steel
  • Handlebar: Tapered aluminum w/ ODI lock-on grips
  • Front suspension; travel: Air-adjustable WP Xact inverted 35mm fork; 8.1 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free fully adjustable WP Xact shock w/ PDS damping; 7.3 inches
  • Front wheel: 12 x 1.50
  • Rear wheel: 10 x 1.60
  • Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX53
  • Front tire: 60/100 x 12
  • Rear tire: 2.75 x 10
  • Front brake: 160mm disc
  • Rear brake: 160mm disc
  • DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
  • Wheelbase: 40.6 inches
  • Rake: 24 degrees
  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm
  • Seat height: 26.2 inches
  • Ground clearance: 9.9 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 2.4 quarts
  • Curb weight: 95 pounds

2021 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition Price: $MSRP TBA

2021 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition Photo Gallery

Previous article2021 BMW K 1600 B First Look (8 Fast Facts From Europe)
Next articleChoosing Motorcycle Engine Oil: An Expert Weighs In
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 BMW R 1250 RS First Look (8 Fast Facts From Europe)

Don Williams -
0
Our European sources have given us a first look at the 2021 BMW R 1250 RS sport-touring motorcycle. Most of the changes are in...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Choosing Motorcycle Engine Oil: An Expert Weighs In

Don Williams -
0
If you’re a fan of Moto2, you are familiar with the Liqui Moly name. It adorns the fairing of the Liqui Moly Intact GP...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 BMW K 1600 B First Look (8 Fast Facts From Europe)

Don Williams -
0
The low-slung BMW K 1600 B bagger is back for 2021. Besides a new color, the changes are a combination of previously optional equipment...
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Ducati Scrambler SCR-E and SCR-E Sport First Looks

Don Williams -
0
Ducati and MT Distribution have partnered to produce two pedal-assist bicycles with Ducati Scrambler branding. These two-wheelers follow on the heels of the successful...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 BMW S 1000 RR First Look (8 Fast Facts From Europe)

Don Williams -
0
Back for 2021, the BMW S 1000 RR won’t be getting any functional changes. Instead, BMW is focusing on new options for the 205-horsepower...
Read more
MotoGP

KTM RC16 For Sale: Own A Race-Ready MotoGP Motorcycle

Don Williams -
0
When KTM says, Ready To Race, they are serious. KTM Motorsports is offering two full race-spec 2019 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16 MotoGP...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 BMW R 1250 RS First Look (8 Fast Facts From Europe)

Don Williams -
0
Our European sources have given us a first look at the 2021 BMW R 1250 RS sport-touring motorcycle. Most of the changes are in...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Choosing Motorcycle Engine Oil: An Expert Weighs In

Don Williams -
0
If you’re a fan of Moto2, you are familiar with the Liqui Moly name. It adorns the fairing of the Liqui Moly Intact GP...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition First Look (10 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
The supercross and motocross stars of tomorrow are made today. To further that process, the Ready To Race folks have released the 2021 KTM...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 BMW K 1600 B First Look (8 Fast Facts From Europe)

Don Williams -
0
The low-slung BMW K 1600 B bagger is back for 2021. Besides a new color, the changes are a combination of previously optional equipment...
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Ducati Scrambler SCR-E and SCR-E Sport First Looks

Don Williams -
0
Ducati and MT Distribution have partnered to produce two pedal-assist bicycles with Ducati Scrambler branding. These two-wheelers follow on the heels of the successful...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 BMW S 1000 RR First Look (8 Fast Facts From Europe)

Don Williams -
0
Back for 2021, the BMW S 1000 RR won’t be getting any functional changes. Instead, BMW is focusing on new options for the 205-horsepower...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling