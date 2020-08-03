2021 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition First Look (10 Fast Facts)

The supercross and motocross stars of tomorrow are made today. To further that process, the Ready To Race folks have released the 2021 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition. This is the highest performance version of KTM’s three-motorcycle lineup of 50s. Here’s what makes the 50 SX a Factory Edition.
- The 2021 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition gets a full FMF exhaust system. That means an FMF Fatty pipe with an FMF PowerCore 2 muffler. The jetting has been changed to match the FMF system. According to KTM, this setup gives the motor an “optimized low to mid-range power curve while looking and sounding incredible.”
- With more low-end power on tap, the Factory Edition uses Dunlop Geomax MX53 tires. Mounted on aluminum rims, the MX53 is high-performance rubber.
- The motor is putting out more low-end power, so KTM has raised the gearing for more top speed. KTM put a smaller rear sprocket on the KTM 50 SX Factory Edition so it can haul down long straights.
- A new, lighter version of the WP Xact fork is employed. The 35mm inverted fork has thinner outer tubes, which is over eight ounces lighter.
- KTM reworked the shock settings. To match the new Xact fork, the WP Xact shock gets new settings.
- The tapered aluminum handlebar is new. KTM has gone with a bar with more flex, making it more comfortable for the racer, and less fatiguing.
- Smaller-diameter ODI lock-on grips are on the new bar. In this case, by going with grips with a smaller diameter, the rider’s hands will be less fatigued. Also, the youngster’s grasp on the grips should improve, and with that control over the motorcycle.
- A new throttle assembly uses rollers to smooth out operation. KTM definitely wants to keep the young racers’ hands and arms fresh at the end of the moto. There’s also a new throttle cable with an improved attachment to the Dell’Orto carburetor, which KTM claims will increase cable life.
- The graphics match those of the full-size motocross motorcycles. Highlights include a blue gripper seat, CNC-machined orange-anodized clutch and ignition covers, an orange-and-black chain guide, and Factory Edition graphics.
- We don’t yet have availability or a price for the 2021 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition yet.
2021 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke
- Displacement: 49cc
- Bore x stroke: 39.5 x 40mm
- Starting: Kick
- Lubrication: Premix 60:1
- Fueling: 19mm Dell’Orto PHBG BS carburetor
- Exhaust: FMF Fatty pipe w/ FMF PowerCore 2 muffler
- Transmission: 1-speed
- Clutch: Fully automatic adjustable centrifugal
- Final drive: 1/2 x 3/16” chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
- Subframe: Steel
- Handlebar: Tapered aluminum w/ ODI lock-on grips
- Front suspension; travel: Air-adjustable WP Xact inverted 35mm fork; 8.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free fully adjustable WP Xact shock w/ PDS damping; 7.3 inches
- Front wheel: 12 x 1.50
- Rear wheel: 10 x 1.60
- Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX53
- Front tire: 60/100 x 12
- Rear tire: 2.75 x 10
- Front brake: 160mm disc
- Rear brake: 160mm disc
- DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 40.6 inches
- Rake: 24 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22mm
- Seat height: 26.2 inches
- Ground clearance: 9.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.4 quarts
- Curb weight: 95 pounds
2021 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition Price: $MSRP TBA
2021 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition Photo Gallery