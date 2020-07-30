Thursday, July 30, 2020
News In Memoriam: William “Bill” Whisenant, Founder of Motorcycle Performance

In Memoriam: William “Bill” Whisenant, Founder of Motorcycle Performance

Bill Whisenant, a great competitor on the strip or the salt and an even greater friend, died on May 21, 2020, after a nine-year battle with prostate cancer. Despite that diagnosis, Bill lived his life full throttle—literally.

He was the founder and owner of Motorcycle Performance in Madison, Wisc., and a very successful businessman. As good as he was in building that business, which he launched in 1976, it was building, tuning, and competing on machines built for speed that was his passion.

In 2017, he and his team from Motorcycle Performance went to the Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials and came back with two AMA National Land Speed Records. Nick Moore rode the team’s 750cc A-AF class W3 Ducati to a record speed of 169.426 mph and Bill rode the team’s 1000cc APS-BG class W3 Ducati to a record speed of 177.987 mph. Both of those records still stand.

William “Bill” Whisenant at Bonneville Salt Flats
Bill Whisenant with his 750cc W3 Ducati for both salt and drag strip (left) and his 1000cc W3 Ducati partial streamliner for the salt on the right. W3 stands for William Wesley Whisenant.

Bill’s shop also boasts the quickest Ducati on the drag strip (7.99 sec. at 178.42 mph, the first to do a sub-eight second run) and the fastest Ducati on the salt in North America with a top speed of 212.959 mph.

His brilliance in building speed machines was matched by his generosity in sharing his time, talent and expertise. It was his help and encouragement together with that of our mutual friend and racer, Jim Haraughty, that made my long-held dream of going to the Bonneville Salt Flats and competing in motorcycle land speed racing come true in 2009.

That experience set the stage for three more trips to Bonneville and for me to set the AMA National Land Speed Record in the 350cc P/PC class in 2014. Bill and his team helped prepare the 1974 Honda CB350F that set that record, which also still stands.

In the course of his treatment, Bill participated in clinical studies that will aid in the development of ever-more effective treatment for others.

William “Bill” Whisenant at Salt Flats
On the salt at Bonneville in 2009 (L-R) Jim Haraughty, Bob Crook, Bill Whisenant, Chris Lamore, Gary Ilminen.

There will be a gathering at the Motorcycle Performance shop in Madison later in the Fall (once it is safe to do so), to share stories and memories. More details will be posted on www.motorcycleperf.com/ and the shop Facebook page as pandemic recommendations continue to evolve.

His subtle sense of humor, his ability to teach, innovate, and share his experience made Bill a friend and respected mentor to a great many people.

The staff of Ultimate Motorcycling magazine online sends its condolences to the family of Bill Whisenant.

In Memoriam: William “Bill” Whisenant, Founder of Motorcycle Performance
Bill Whisenant with his 750cc W3 Ducati for both salt and drag strip (left) and his 1000cc W3 Ducati partial streamliner for the salt on the right. W3 stands for William Wesley Whisenant.

Previous articleCardo Packtalk Black Special Edition First Look: “Darker, Edgier”
Next articleLieback’s Lounge: Scary Dream of Crashing at Valencia Proves Positive
Gary Ilminen
Gary Ilminen

Related Posts

Commentary

Lieback’s Lounge: Scary Dream of Crashing at Valencia Proves Positive

Ron Lieback -
0
I’m at full lean, heading through turn 13 at Jerez—that long left sweeper where the knee plants at triple-digit speeds. I hear the rider...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Cardo Packtalk Black Special Edition First Look: “Darker, Edgier”

Don Williams -
0
To paraphrase Henry Ford, Cardo has announced a new special edition of the Packtalk communication device and “Any customer can have it painted any...
Read more
Community

Ducati #RaceAgainstCovid Initiative Raises €170k for Policlinico S.Orsola

Don Williams -
0
Italy was the hardest-hit country in the early days of the COVID-19 crisis. Ducati’s northern Italian home region of Emilia-Romagna played a vital role...
Read more
Adventure / Dual Sport Motorcycle Reviews

2020 BMW S 1000 XR Review (25 Fast Facts for ADV/Sport/Touring)

Don Williams -
0
Dubbed an Adventure Sport by BMW, the S 1000 XR was the Germany manufacturer’s answer in 2015 to Ducati’s game-changing Multistrada, and it has...
Read more
Cruiser Motorcycle Reviews

2020 Honda Rebel 300 Review (16 Fast Facts For City Cruising)

Teejay Adams -
0
Riding the 2020 Honda Rebel 300 to a variety of places, it’s easy to say, “You really do meet the nicest people on a...
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road

Inaugural California Trial Invitational: Stepping Into the Mainstream

Arthur Coldwells -
0
There is absolutely no doubt everyone at the North American branch of KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas are dyed-in-the-wool, hardcore (bordering on fanatical), motorcycle enthusiasts—it...
Read more
Commentary

Lieback’s Lounge: Scary Dream of Crashing at Valencia Proves Positive

Ron Lieback -
0
I’m at full lean, heading through turn 13 at Jerez—that long left sweeper where the knee plants at triple-digit speeds. I hear the rider...
Read more
News

In Memoriam: William “Bill” Whisenant, Founder of Motorcycle Performance

Gary Ilminen -
0
Bill Whisenant, a great competitor on the strip or the salt and an even greater friend, died on May 21, 2020, after a nine-year...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Cardo Packtalk Black Special Edition First Look: “Darker, Edgier”

Don Williams -
0
To paraphrase Henry Ford, Cardo has announced a new special edition of the Packtalk communication device and “Any customer can have it painted any...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Pando Moto Releases New Jeans Made with Dyneema Denim [15X Stronger Than Steel]

Guest Post -
0
Pando Moto has launched two new jean models made from 15 times stronger than steel black Dyneema denim: Steel Black 0.2 and the Kissaki Dyn.
Read more
Community

Ducati #RaceAgainstCovid Initiative Raises €170k for Policlinico S.Orsola

Don Williams -
0
Italy was the hardest-hit country in the early days of the COVID-19 crisis. Ducati’s northern Italian home region of Emilia-Romagna played a vital role...
Read more
Adventure / Dual Sport Motorcycle Reviews

2020 BMW S 1000 XR Review (25 Fast Facts for ADV/Sport/Touring)

Don Williams -
0
Dubbed an Adventure Sport by BMW, the S 1000 XR was the Germany manufacturer’s answer in 2015 to Ducati’s game-changing Multistrada, and it has...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling