Saturday, July 4, 2020
Gear / Parts Metzeler Roadtec Scooter Tires First Look: 48 Sizes

Metzeler Roadtec Scooter Tires First Look: 48 Sizes

Metzeler is introducing the new Roadtec Scooter line of tires, consolidating its wide range of scooter tires. The 48 sizes of Metzeler Roadtec Scooter tires will result in the phasing out of the Feelfree, Feelfree Wintec, and ME 7 Teen scooter tires from Metzeler. The performance-oriented Sportec Street Scooter line will continue to be available from Metzeler.

The new Metzeler Roadtec Scooter tires are inspired by the Roadtec 01 sport-touring tire, which combines dry performance, wet weather grip, and high mileage into one versatile package.

Using a compound with a high silica content, the Roadtec Scooter tires can work on a wide variety of asphalt surfaces, according to Metzeler. High-silica content also means the tire works in hot and cold temperatures, and at urban or freeway speeds. Adhesive resins are added to the mix to improve traction during braking and acceleration.

The tread pattern for the Roadtec Scooter tires also comes from the Roadtec 01.

In the front, there is an abundance of transversal grooves to direct water away from the tire. Additionally, the patterns of the grooves improve mechanical grip in dry conditions. The repetitive groove pattern results in quieter running, as well as consistent ABS behavior.

The rear tire is a complex assemblage of groves of different widths and depths. Again, water dispersal is a priority, as well as traction in difficult situations such as emergency braking or corner acceleration. Crossing sipes do the dual duties of water dispersion and enhancing mechanical grip.

For increased comfort, the new Metzelers have a carcass with more flexibility than the outgoing Feelfree tires. This design enlarges the contact patch, while so absorbing obstacles in the road.

Metzeler has also given the new tires a rounder profile than the Feelfree tire. That results in a contact patch that his shorter and broader. Metzeler tells us that the new profile is “specifically designed to contain the compound overheating within the operating range, thus reducing the wear process, as well as to include a greater number of grooves for greater safety in the wet.”

The 48-tire range covers wheel sizes from 10- to 16-inches. You will have lots of choices of width and profile among the Metzeler Roadtec Scooter tires.

Previous article2021 Soriano Motori Lineup First Look: Electric Sport Motorcycles
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Soriano Motori Lineup First Look: Electric Sport Motorcycles

Don Williams -
0
It can seem like brands never go away. In recent years we have seen the resurgence of marquee brands such as Indian, as well...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 KTM Youth Motocross Lineup First Look: 6 Models

Don Williams -
0
It isn’t a revolutionary year for KTM’s mini MXers. Regardless, there are still significant upgrades to the 2021 KTM youth motocross lineup, besides the...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Coming To America, Finally

Don Williams -
0
Arriving late to the 2020 party, the 2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR is here—we debuted it in November. It has many of the...
Read more
Motorcycle History

Ducati Museum Reopens July 4 in Borgo Panigale, Bologna

Don Williams -
0
After an extended closure due to Italian efforts to combat COVID-19, the Ducati Museum in Bologna is opening on July 4. The opening is...
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team Returns To Action: Strafing Lausitzring

Don Williams -
0
It seems like ancient history now, but the 2020 FIM Superbike World Championship did get in the Australian Round before the globe shut down...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series Start Postponed To August

Don Williams -
0
The status of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series suffered another blow, as promoter MX  Sports Pro Racing says that the opening...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Metzeler Roadtec Scooter Tires First Look: 48 Sizes

Don Williams -
0
Metzeler is introducing the new Roadtec Scooter line of tires, consolidating its wide range of scooter tires. The 48 sizes of Metzeler Roadtec Scooter...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Soriano Motori Lineup First Look: Electric Sport Motorcycles

Don Williams -
0
It can seem like brands never go away. In recent years we have seen the resurgence of marquee brands such as Indian, as well...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 KTM Youth Motocross Lineup First Look: 6 Models

Don Williams -
0
It isn’t a revolutionary year for KTM’s mini MXers. Regardless, there are still significant upgrades to the 2021 KTM youth motocross lineup, besides the...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Coming To America, Finally

Don Williams -
0
Arriving late to the 2020 party, the 2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR is here—we debuted it in November. It has many of the...
Read more
Motorcycle History

Ducati Museum Reopens July 4 in Borgo Panigale, Bologna

Don Williams -
0
After an extended closure due to Italian efforts to combat COVID-19, the Ducati Museum in Bologna is opening on July 4. The opening is...
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team Returns To Action: Strafing Lausitzring

Don Williams -
0
It seems like ancient history now, but the 2020 FIM Superbike World Championship did get in the Australian Round before the globe shut down...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling