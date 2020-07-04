Saturday, July 4, 2020
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 KTM Cross-Country Lineup First Look: GNCC Wrecking Crew

2021 KTM Cross-Country Lineup First Look: GNCC Wrecking Crew

With a focus on the GNCC Racing series, KTM has a six-model cross-country lineup of off-road racing motorcycles. There are three-each of two-strokes and four-strokes, including the new 2021 KTM 125 XC two-stroke racer. All six dirt bikes share the same chassis, so let’s take a look at the common (and model-specific) upgrades for 2021.

  • Updated WP Xact fork. The latest version of the WP Xact fork gets new internals that have larger oil and air bypasses. The goal is to reduce pressure peaks for smoother action. Additionally, there’s a new mid-valve damping system, further improving feel. The fork also has a smaller rebound spacer to increase air volume, resulting in more-consistent air-spring action.

2021 KTM 125 XC

  • New link-piston O-ring for the WP Xact shock. KTM says this mod will keep shock action more consistent over long races.
  • New linkage-bearing seals. For smoother rear suspension action, the SKF bearing seals are less restrictive than the earlier version.
  • Suspension settings updated. To match the mods to the fork, shock, and linkage, the suspension settings are adjusted accordingly.

2021 KTM 450 XC-F

  • 450 XC-F motor updates. The SOHC engine has a new connection rod for faster revving, new engine mapping with a focus on low-end power, a more durable shift locker, and a more robust hour meter casing with a new mounting.
  • New throttle assembly for XC two-strokes. Using roller actuation, the throttle action will be smoother and extend the life of the throttle cable.

2021 KTM 125 XC

  • The 2021 KTM 125 XC is a modified 125 SX. Although a new model, the 125 XC is basically the 125 SX with electric start, a sidestand, and a larger translucent fuel tank.

2021 KTM 450 XC-F (350 XC-F and 250 XC-F) Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
  • Displacement: 450cc  (350 XC-F: 350cc; 250 XC-F: 250cc)
  • Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4mm (350 XC-F: 88 x 57.5mm; 250 SC-F: 78 x 52.3mm)
  • Compression ratio: 12.75:1 (350 XC-F: 14.2:1; 250 SX-F: 14.4:1)
  • Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves (350 XC-F and 250 SX-F: DOHC, 4 valves)
  • Starting: Electric w/ Lithium-ion 12.8-volt 2 Ah battery
  • Lubrication: Pressure lubrication w/ 2 pumps
  • Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 44mm throttle body
  • Transmission: 5-speed (350 XC-F and 250 XC-F: 6-speed)
  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics
  • Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
  • Subframe: Aluminum
  • Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum
  • Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches
  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches
  • Wheels: Giant
  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
  • Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15
  • Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81
  • Front tire: 90/90 x 21
  • Rear tire: 110/100 x 18
  • Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
  • Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 in)
  • Rake: 26.1 degrees
  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm
  • Seat height: 37.4 degrees
  • Ground clearance: 14.6 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 2.25 gallons
  • Curb weight: 236 pounds (350 XC-F and 250 XC-F: 234 pounds)

2021 KTM 300 XC TPI (250 XC TPI and 125 XC) Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke
  • Displacement: 293cc (250 XC TPI: 249cc; 125 XC: 125cc)
  • Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm (250 XC TPI: 66.4 x 72mm; 125 XC: 54 x 54.5mm)
  • Starting: Electric w/ 12.8-volt 2 Ah battery (125 XC: Kickstart backup)
  • Lubrication: Electronically controlled (125 XC: 40:1 premix)
  • Fueling: EFI w/ Dell’Orto 39mm throttle body (125 XC: 38mm Mikuni TX carburetor)
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics
  • Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
  • Subframe: Aluminum
  • Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum
  • Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches
  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches
  • Wheels: Giant
  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
  • Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15
  • Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81
  • Front tire: 90/90 x 21
  • Rear tire: 110/90 x 18
  • Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
  • Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 in)
  • Rake: 26.1 degrees
  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm
  • Seat height: 37.4 degrees
  • Ground clearance: 14.6 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 2.6 gallons
  • Curb weight: 236 pounds (125 XC: 209 pounds)

2021 KTM Cross-Country Lineup Photo Gallery

Previous articleMetzeler Roadtec Scooter Tires First Look: 48 Sizes
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Gear / Parts

Metzeler Roadtec Scooter Tires First Look: 48 Sizes

Don Williams -
0
Metzeler is introducing the new Roadtec Scooter line of tires, consolidating its wide range of scooter tires. The 48 sizes of Metzeler Roadtec Scooter...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Soriano Motori Lineup First Look: Electric Sport Motorcycles

Don Williams -
0
It can seem like brands never go away. In recent years we have seen the resurgence of marquee brands such as Indian, as well...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 KTM Youth Motocross Lineup First Look: 6 Models

Don Williams -
0
It isn’t a revolutionary year for KTM’s mini MXers. Regardless, there are still significant upgrades to the 2021 KTM youth motocross lineup, besides the...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Coming To America, Finally

Don Williams -
0
Arriving late to the 2020 party, the 2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR is here—we debuted it in November. It has many of the...
Read more
Motorcycle History

Ducati Museum Reopens July 4 in Borgo Panigale, Bologna

Don Williams -
0
After an extended closure due to Italian efforts to combat COVID-19, the Ducati Museum in Bologna is opening on July 4. The opening is...
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team Returns To Action: Strafing Lausitzring

Don Williams -
0
It seems like ancient history now, but the 2020 FIM Superbike World Championship did get in the Australian Round before the globe shut down...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 KTM Cross-Country Lineup First Look: GNCC Wrecking Crew

Don Williams -
0
With a focus on the GNCC Racing series, KTM has a six-model cross-country lineup of off-road racing motorcycles. There are three-each of two-strokes and...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Metzeler Roadtec Scooter Tires First Look: 48 Sizes

Don Williams -
0
Metzeler is introducing the new Roadtec Scooter line of tires, consolidating its wide range of scooter tires. The 48 sizes of Metzeler Roadtec Scooter...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Soriano Motori Lineup First Look: Electric Sport Motorcycles

Don Williams -
0
It can seem like brands never go away. In recent years we have seen the resurgence of marquee brands such as Indian, as well...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 KTM Youth Motocross Lineup First Look: 6 Models

Don Williams -
0
It isn’t a revolutionary year for KTM’s mini MXers. Regardless, there are still significant upgrades to the 2021 KTM youth motocross lineup, besides the...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Coming To America, Finally

Don Williams -
0
Arriving late to the 2020 party, the 2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR is here—we debuted it in November. It has many of the...
Read more
Motorcycle History

Ducati Museum Reopens July 4 in Borgo Panigale, Bologna

Don Williams -
0
After an extended closure due to Italian efforts to combat COVID-19, the Ducati Museum in Bologna is opening on July 4. The opening is...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling