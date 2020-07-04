2021 KTM Cross-Country Lineup First Look: GNCC Wrecking Crew

With a focus on the GNCC Racing series, KTM has a six-model cross-country lineup of off-road racing motorcycles. There are three-each of two-strokes and four-strokes, including the new 2021 KTM 125 XC two-stroke racer. All six dirt bikes share the same chassis, so let’s take a look at the common (and model-specific) upgrades for 2021.

Updated WP Xact fork. The latest version of the WP Xact fork gets new internals that have larger oil and air bypasses. The goal is to reduce pressure peaks for smoother action. Additionally, there’s a new mid-valve damping system, further improving feel. The fork also has a smaller rebound spacer to increase air volume, resulting in more-consistent air-spring action.

New link-piston O-ring for the WP Xact shock. KTM says this mod will keep shock action more consistent over long races.

New linkage-bearing seals. For smoother rear suspension action, the SKF bearing seals are less restrictive than the earlier version.

Suspension settings updated. To match the mods to the fork, shock, and linkage, the suspension settings are adjusted accordingly.

450 XC-F motor updates. The SOHC engine has a new connection rod for faster revving, new engine mapping with a focus on low-end power, a more durable shift locker, and a more robust hour meter casing with a new mounting.

New throttle assembly for XC two-strokes. Using roller actuation, the throttle action will be smoother and extend the life of the throttle cable.

The 2021 KTM 125 XC is a modified 125 SX. Although a new model, the 125 XC is basically the 125 SX with electric start, a sidestand, and a larger translucent fuel tank.

2021 KTM 450 XC-F (350 XC-F and 250 XC-F) Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Displacement: 450cc (350 XC-F: 350cc; 250 XC-F: 250cc)

Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4mm (350 XC-F: 88 x 57.5mm; 250 SC-F: 78 x 52.3mm)

Compression ratio: 12.75:1 (350 XC-F: 14.2:1; 250 SX-F: 14.4:1)

Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves (350 XC-F and 250 SX-F: DOHC, 4 valves)

Starting: Electric w/ Lithium-ion 12.8-volt 2 Ah battery

Lubrication: Pressure lubrication w/ 2 pumps

Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 44mm throttle body

Transmission: 5-speed (350 XC-F and 250 XC-F: 6-speed)

Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum

Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

Wheels: Giant

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81

Front tire: 90/90 x 21

Rear tire: 110/100 x 18

Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 in)

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37.4 degrees

Ground clearance: 14.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.25 gallons

Curb weight: 236 pounds (350 XC-F and 250 XC-F: 234 pounds)

2021 KTM 300 XC TPI (250 XC TPI and 125 XC) Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke

Displacement: 293cc (250 XC TPI: 249cc; 125 XC: 125cc)

Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm (250 XC TPI: 66.4 x 72mm; 125 XC: 54 x 54.5mm)

Starting: Electric w/ 12.8-volt 2 Ah battery (125 XC: Kickstart backup)

Lubrication: Electronically controlled (125 XC: 40:1 premix)

Fueling: EFI w/ Dell’Orto 39mm throttle body (125 XC: 38mm Mikuni TX carburetor)

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum

Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

Wheels: Giant

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81

Front tire: 90/90 x 21

Rear tire: 110/90 x 18

Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 in)

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37.4 degrees

Ground clearance: 14.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.6 gallons

Curb weight: 236 pounds (125 XC: 209 pounds)

2021 KTM Cross-Country Lineup Photo Gallery