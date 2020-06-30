Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Community Motorcycle Safety Harley-Davidson New Rider Initiatives: Two New Programs

Harley-Davidson New Rider Initiatives: Two New Programs

Most motorcycle riders have had friends ask about learning to ride. While some motorcyclists take on the teaching job themselves, it can quickly turn into a YouTube fail video. There are two new Harley-Davidson programs designed to transform someone who has never ridden a motorcycle before into a life-long motorcyclist.

Experience the Ride

Experience The Ride is a quick and easy introduction to motorcycle riding for someone who has never been on the seat and taken hold of the grips. A professional coach puts the new rider on a Harley-Davidson Street 500 in a specialized practice area. The motorcycle is modified to accommodate the needs of someone with no riding experience.

The goal of Experience The Ride is to provide a brief, safe taste of motorcycle riding. It takes just 90 minutes to complete the program. With the familiarity built by Experience The Ride, a new rider can progress to a full how-to-ride class.

Learn to Ride

Previously, The Motor Company only offered the Harley-Davidson Riding Academy New Rider Course, and that option still exists. The new Learn To Ride class takes the lessons from the Academy and personalizes them.

Learn To Ride is designed for a single rider, though it can be expanded to a private group of four riders. This gives the participants a high level of attention, making it possible for them to learn every skill needed to earn a motorcycle endorsement on their licenses.

Instead of learning each skill as a group, the personalized training can focus on what each rider needs to know—repeating that which needs repetition, and moving on when a skill is quickly learned. Additionally, it removes the pressure of the learner to keep up with a large group.

With this personal attention, the student can progress more rapidly, and can learn to ride in a single day. The Harley-Davidson Riding Academy is there for those who prefer a multi-day curriculum and riding with a group.

Participation in both new programs can be scheduled at the Personal Coach Finder website operated by Harley-Davidson. Those who would like the sound of the Riding Academy can get more information on the Harley-Davidson website.

Previous articleBMW Active Cruise Control First Look: Motorcycle Safety Technology
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Motorcycle Safety

BMW Active Cruise Control First Look: Motorcycle Safety Technology

Don Williams -
0
We have seen some highly sophisticated cruise control functions on automobiles in recent years. However, motorcycle cruise controls have pretty much stuck with keeping...
Read more
Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

Fast Mover: Catching Up with Don Emde (+3 Book Reviews)

Gary Ilminen -
0
From Motorcycle Racing Champion to Award-winning Author and Publisher—a Profile plus Review of The Speed Kings, On Cannon Ball’s Trail and The Daytona 200...
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Jakub Kornfeil To MotoE World Cup for 2020: Replacing Bradley Smith

Don Williams -
0
With Bradley Smith off to Aprilia Racing Team Gresini for the 2020 MotoGP World Championship Series, WithU Motorsport was left without a rider for...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Metzeler Racetec TD Slick First Look: Track Days and Racing

Don Williams -
0
To make life easier for the track day enthusiast and club racers, Metzeler has introduced the new Racetec TD Slick. The advantage of the...
Read more
Community

First Ducati Superleggera V4 Delivered In Borgo Panigale: 001/500

Don Williams -
0
While there will be 500 editions of the 2020 Ducati Superleggera V4 made, only Filip Van Schil of Belgium gets the example with 001/500...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Husqvarna 2-Stroke Motocross Lineup First Look: 6 Models

Don Williams -
0
The six-model range of 2021 Husqvarna 2-stroke motocross motorcycles is here. The lineup consists of two full-size models (TC 250 and TC 125), plus...
Read more
Motorcycle Safety

Harley-Davidson New Rider Initiatives: Two New Programs

Don Williams -
0
Most motorcycle riders have had friends ask about learning to ride. While some motorcyclists take on the teaching job themselves, it can quickly turn...
Read more
Motorcycle Safety

BMW Active Cruise Control First Look: Motorcycle Safety Technology

Don Williams -
0
We have seen some highly sophisticated cruise control functions on automobiles in recent years. However, motorcycle cruise controls have pretty much stuck with keeping...
Read more
Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

Fast Mover: Catching Up with Don Emde (+3 Book Reviews)

Gary Ilminen -
0
From Motorcycle Racing Champion to Award-winning Author and Publisher—a Profile plus Review of The Speed Kings, On Cannon Ball’s Trail and The Daytona 200...
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Jakub Kornfeil To MotoE World Cup for 2020: Replacing Bradley Smith

Don Williams -
0
With Bradley Smith off to Aprilia Racing Team Gresini for the 2020 MotoGP World Championship Series, WithU Motorsport was left without a rider for...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Metzeler Racetec TD Slick First Look: Track Days and Racing

Don Williams -
0
To make life easier for the track day enthusiast and club racers, Metzeler has introduced the new Racetec TD Slick. The advantage of the...
Read more
MotoGP

Dovizioso Suffers Broken Collarbone at Local Motocross Race

Don Williams -
0
Ducati Team’s Andrea Dovizioso suffered a broken collarbone in a motocross race at Monte Coralli Faenza on Sunday, three weeks before the first round...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling