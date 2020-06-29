2021 Husqvarna 2-Stroke Motocross Lineup First Look: 6 Models

The six-model range of 2021 Husqvarna 2-stroke motocross motorcycles is here. The lineup consists of two full-size models (TC 250 and TC 125), plus four minis (two TC 85, TC 65, and TC 50). There are more changes to both the full-size motocrossers and the minis, so let’s get into it.

2021 Husqvarna TC 250 and TC 125

The full-size Husqvarna TC 250 and TC 125 motocross racebikes get virtually the same set of improvements for 2021, and they’re mostly chassis oriented.

The WP Xact air-forks get a new mid-valve damping system, plus fork cartridges and outer tubes that are 10mm shorter. The damping change is designed to provide more consistent action through the stroke. At the same time, the new cartridges and tubes allow finer tuning of the fork rigidity. To match up with the fork changes, the WP Xact shock smooths out its action with new low-friction linkage seals.

Rider control and comfort are improved by a new throttle assemble that has roller-actuation. Also, there’s a new grippier seat cover, plus graphics with a Swedish inspiration.

2021 Husqvarna TC 85 19”/17 and 16”/14”

The 2021 Husqvarna TC 85 comes in two sizes, the large-wheel 19”/17” and the standard 16”/14”. The big change for TC 85 is the move to Formula hydraulics for the brake and clutch. The TC 85 also gets a roller-actuated throttle assembly, which adds smoothness and durability. The rider also gets a new high-grip seat cover, and new graphics to admire.

2021 Husqvarna TC 65

The 2021 Husqvarna TC 65’s WP Xact Fork has a new thinner outer tube for reduced weight and a smoother ride. There’s also new Neken tapered aluminum handlebar and new bar pad, plus a seat cover with increased grip.

2021 Husqvarna TC 50

The 2021 Husqvarna TC 50 gets a new hollow swingarm for less weight an optimum rigidity. Weight is also shaved from the front end by going to thinner fork tubes for 2021, which also moderates rigidity. There’s also a new Neken tapered aluminum handlebar, and it’s matched to a new bar pad. The seat cover is improved, as it offers increased grip this year.

2021 Husqvarna TC 250 (and TE 125) Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke

Displacement: 249cc (TC 125: 125cc)

Bore x stroke: 66.4 x 72mm (TC 125: 54 x 54.5mm)

Starting: Kick

Lubrication: Premix @ 40:1

Fueling: 38mm Mikuni TMX carburetor

Transmission: 5-speed (TC 125: 6-speed)

Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

Subframe: Carbon-fiber reinforced polyamide

Handlebar: ProTaper

Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 11.8 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

Wheels: D.I.D.

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15

Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 110/90 x 19 (TC 125: 100/90 x 19)

Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 inches)

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37 inches

Ground clearance: 14.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.1 gallons

Curb weight: 224 pounds (TC 125: 205 pounds)

2021 Husqvarna TC 85 19”/16” (and 17”/14” Specs)

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke

Displacement: 85cc

Bore x stroke: 47 x 48.95mm

Starting: Kick

Lubrication: Premix

Fueling: 28mm Mikuni PWK carburetor

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-disc w/ Formula hydraulics

CHASSIS

Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: Aluminum

Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 43mm fork; 11.0 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-Free fully adjustable WP Xact shock w/ PDS damping; 12.0 inches

Tires: Maxxis

Front tire: 70/100 x 19 (17”/14”: 70/100 x 17)

Rear tire: 90/100 x 16 (17”/14”: 90/100 x 14)

Front brake: 240mm wave disc w/ floating Formula caliper

Rear brake: 220mm wave disc w/ floating Formula caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 50.8 inches (± 0.4 inches)

Rake: 24 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 14mm

Seat height: 34.4 inches (17”/14”: 33.5 inches)

Ground clearance: 14.8 inches (17”/14”: 13.9 inches)

Fuel capacity: 1.4 gallons

Curb weight: 158 pounds (17”/14”: 156 pounds)

2021 Husqvarna TC 65

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke

Displacement: 65cc

Bore x stroke: 45 x 40.8mm

Starting: Kick

Lubrication: Premix

Fueling: 24mm Mikuni VM carburetor

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-disc w/ Formula hydraulics

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum

Front suspension: Air-adjustable WP Xact inverted 35mm fork; 8.5 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-free fully adjustable WP Xact shock w/ PDS damping; 10.6 inches

Tires: Maxxis

Front tire: 60/100 x 14

Rear tire: 80/100 x 12

Front brake: 198mm disc

Rear brake: 160mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 44.8 inches (± 0.4 inches)

Rake: 22 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 29.5 inches

Ground clearance: 11 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.7 quarts

Curb weight: 123 pounds

2021 Husqvarna TC 50 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke

Displacement: 49cc

Bore x stroke: 39.5 x 40mm

Starting: Kick

Lubrication: Premix

Fueling: 19mm Dell’Orto PHBG BS carburetor

Transmission: 1-speed

Clutch: Fully automatic adjustable centrifugal

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

Subframe: Steel

Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum

Front suspension: Air-adjustable WP Xact inverted 35mm fork; 8.1 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-free fully adjustable WP Xact shock w/ PDS damping; 7.3 inches

Tires: Maxxis

Front tire: 60/100 x 12

Rear tire: 2.75 x 12

Front brake: 160mm disc

Rear brake: 160mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 40.6 inches (± 0.4 inches)

Rake: 24 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 27 inches

Ground clearance: 9.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.4 quarts

Curb weight: 95 pounds

2021 Husqvarna 2-Stroke Lineup Photo Gallery