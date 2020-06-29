Monday, June 29, 2020
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Husqvarna 2-Stroke Motocross Lineup First Look: 6 Models

2021 Husqvarna 2-Stroke Motocross Lineup First Look: 6 Models

The six-model range of 2021 Husqvarna 2-stroke motocross motorcycles is here. The lineup consists of two full-size models (TC 250 and TC 125), plus four minis (two TC 85, TC 65, and TC 50). There are more changes to both the full-size motocrossers and the minis, so let’s get into it.

2021 Husqvarna TC 125

2021 Husqvarna TC 250 and TC 125

The full-size Husqvarna TC 250 and TC 125 motocross racebikes get virtually the same set of improvements for 2021, and they’re mostly chassis oriented.

2021 Husqvarna TC 250

The WP Xact air-forks get a new mid-valve damping system, plus fork cartridges and outer tubes that are 10mm shorter. The damping change is designed to provide more consistent action through the stroke. At the same time, the new cartridges and tubes allow finer tuning of the fork rigidity. To match up with the fork changes, the WP Xact shock smooths out its action with new low-friction linkage seals.

Rider control and comfort are improved by a new throttle assemble that has roller-actuation. Also, there’s a new grippier seat cover, plus graphics with a Swedish inspiration.

2021 Husqvarna TC 85 19”/17 and 16”/14”

2021 Husqvarna TC 85
2021 Husqvarna TC 85

The 2021 Husqvarna TC 85 comes in two sizes, the large-wheel 19”/17” and the standard 16”/14”. The big change for TC 85 is the move to Formula hydraulics for the brake and clutch. The TC 85 also gets a roller-actuated throttle assembly, which adds smoothness and durability. The rider also gets a new high-grip seat cover, and new graphics to admire.

2021 Husqvarna TC 65

2021 Husqvarna TC 65
2021 Husqvarna TC 65

The 2021 Husqvarna TC 65’s WP Xact Fork has a new thinner outer tube for reduced weight and a smoother ride. There’s also new Neken tapered aluminum handlebar and new bar pad, plus a seat cover with increased grip.

2021 Husqvarna TC 50

2021 Husqvarna TC 50
2021 Husqvarna TC 50

The 2021 Husqvarna TC 50 gets a new hollow swingarm for less weight an optimum rigidity. Weight is also shaved from the front end by going to thinner fork tubes for 2021, which also moderates rigidity. There’s also a new Neken tapered aluminum handlebar, and it’s matched to a new bar pad. The seat cover is improved, as it offers increased grip this year.

2021 Husqvarna TC 250 (and TE 125) Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke
  • Displacement: 249cc (TC 125: 125cc)
  • Bore x stroke: 66.4 x 72mm (TC 125: 54 x 54.5mm)
  • Starting: Kick
  • Lubrication: Premix @ 40:1
  • Fueling: 38mm Mikuni TMX carburetor
  • Transmission: 5-speed (TC 125: 6-speed)
  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics
  • Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
  • Subframe: Carbon-fiber reinforced polyamide
  • Handlebar: ProTaper
  • Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 11.8 inches
  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches
  • Wheels: D.I.D.
  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
  • Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15
  • Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33
  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21
  • Rear tire: 110/90 x 19 (TC 125: 100/90 x 19)
  • Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
  • Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 inches)
  • Rake: 26.1 degrees
  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm
  • Seat height: 37 inches
  • Ground clearance: 14.8 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 2.1 gallons
  • Curb weight: 224 pounds (TC 125: 205 pounds)

 

2021 Husqvarna TC 85 19”/16” (and 17”/14” Specs)

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke
  • Displacement: 85cc
  • Bore x stroke: 47 x 48.95mm
  • Starting: Kick
  • Lubrication: Premix
  • Fueling: 28mm Mikuni PWK carburetor
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc w/ Formula hydraulics

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
  • Subframe: Aluminum
  • Handlebar: Aluminum
  • Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 43mm fork; 11.0 inches
  • Rear suspension: Linkage-Free fully adjustable WP Xact shock w/ PDS damping; 12.0 inches
  • Tires: Maxxis
  • Front tire: 70/100 x 19 (17”/14”: 70/100 x 17)
  • Rear tire: 90/100 x 16 (17”/14”: 90/100 x 14)
  • Front brake: 240mm wave disc w/ floating Formula caliper
  • Rear brake: 220mm wave disc w/ floating Formula caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 50.8 inches (± 0.4 inches)
  • Rake: 24 degrees
  • Triple clamp offset: 14mm
  • Seat height: 34.4 inches (17”/14”: 33.5 inches)
  • Ground clearance: 14.8 inches (17”/14”: 13.9 inches)
  • Fuel capacity: 1.4 gallons
  • Curb weight: 158 pounds (17”/14”: 156 pounds)

2021 Husqvarna TC 65

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke
  • Displacement: 65cc
  • Bore x stroke: 45 x 40.8mm
  • Starting: Kick
  • Lubrication: Premix
  • Fueling: 24mm Mikuni VM carburetor
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc w/ Formula hydraulics
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
  • Subframe: Aluminum
  • Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum
  • Front suspension: Air-adjustable WP Xact inverted 35mm fork; 8.5 inches
  • Rear suspension: Linkage-free fully adjustable WP Xact shock w/ PDS damping; 10.6 inches
  • Tires: Maxxis
  • Front tire: 60/100 x 14
  • Rear tire: 80/100 x 12
  • Front brake: 198mm disc
  • Rear brake: 160mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 44.8 inches (± 0.4 inches)
  • Rake: 22 degrees
  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm
  • Seat height: 29.5 inches
  • Ground clearance: 11 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 3.7 quarts
  • Curb weight: 123 pounds

2021 Husqvarna TC 50 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke
  • Displacement: 49cc
  • Bore x stroke: 39.5 x 40mm
  • Starting: Kick
  • Lubrication: Premix
  • Fueling: 19mm Dell’Orto PHBG BS carburetor
  • Transmission: 1-speed
  • Clutch: Fully automatic adjustable centrifugal
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
  • Subframe: Steel
  • Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum
  • Front suspension: Air-adjustable WP Xact inverted 35mm fork; 8.1 inches
  • Rear suspension: Linkage-free fully adjustable WP Xact shock w/ PDS damping; 7.3 inches
  • Tires: Maxxis
  • Front tire: 60/100 x 12
  • Rear tire: 2.75 x 12
  • Front brake: 160mm disc
  • Rear brake: 160mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 40.6 inches (± 0.4 inches)
  • Rake: 24 degrees
  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm
  • Seat height: 27 inches
  • Ground clearance: 9.9 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 2.4 quarts
  • Curb weight: 95 pounds

2021 Husqvarna 2-Stroke Lineup Photo Gallery

 

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

