Tuesday, June 23, 2020
AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in Ohio Reopens Today

AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in Ohio Reopens Today

Closed since March 20, the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame reopens to visitors today. The AMA is following Ohio’s Responsible RestartOhio guidelines, which means there will be personal spacing, daily symptom assessments for employees, frequent cleaning of high-touch items and surfaces, directional signage, limited capacity, and no groups larger than 10.

The facility is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m every day at the American Motorcyclist Association’s headquarters at 13515 Yarmouth Drive, Pickerington, Ohio.

AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Reopens - Museum

To keep everyone as safe as possible, older folks and those who self-identify as at-risk for the COVID-19 virus will have exclusive access to the Hall of Fame from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day. If you have a group of five to ten people who would like to experience the exhibits, the AMA asks that you call (614) 856-2222 or email the Hall of Fame to schedule a visit.

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame is a two-floor affair. “The upper level honors the lives and careers of AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famers and men and women who have shaped motorcycling in America in racing, rights, design, industry, and ambassadorship,” according to an AMA spokesman. “The lower level includes themed exhibits, as well as examples of historic motorcycles from the museum’s permanent collection.”

AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Reopens - Admission and Hours

As you can see from the photo gallery, there are plenty of exhibits that will interest anyone who likes motorcycles. It is even a fantastic destination for those not yet fascinated by motorcycling.

If you are an AMA member, there is no admission fee to enter the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. Non-member admission is $10 for adults,  $8 for seniors, and $3 for students. Children 11 years old and younger are free, though they must have an accompanying adult.

If you aren’t an American Motorcyclist Association member, we recommend you join this nonprofit organization that promotes our sport in a wide variety of ways.

AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Photo Gallery

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

