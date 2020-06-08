Monday, June 8, 2020
Buyers Guide 2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

Be ready to go big in 2020 if you have a Harley-Davidson Fab Bob in mind, as the bruiser is only available with the Milwaukee-Eight 114 powerplant. The 2020 Harley-Davidson Fab Bob 114 is a willing bare-knuckle brawler on city streets, with a chunky 180mm front Dunlop putting the peak 118 ft-lbs of torque to the pavement. In the front, a high-profile 150mm tire means you have traction to spare when turning.

2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 - Buyer's Guide

Even with the huge donuts on the 16-inch rims and a curb weight of 676 pounds, the bobber-inspired 2020 Harley-Davidson Fab Bob 114 is an impressively agile urban mount. With only 28 degrees of rake and a 63.6-inch wheelbase, the Fat Bob 114 is willing to turn as needed, with the front footprint providing plenty of confidence.

2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 - MSRP

The ergonomics are neutral, and there’s good cornering clearance, so feel free to cut loose in urban canyons. The twin 300mm front discs are there to save you should you get into a corner too hot, with the help of the high-traction Dunlops plus ABS. Harley-Davidson didn’t skimp on the suspension, as the 43mm inverted fork has over five inches of travel, with the rear offering 4.4 inches to smooth things out.

2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 - Price

The 2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 is a beast that also knows how to be civilized.

2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin
  • Displacement: 114ci
  • Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.5”
  • Maximum torque: 118 ft-lbs @ 3500 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 10.5:1
  • Valvetrain: Single-cam; 4 vpc
  • Exhaust: 2-into-2
  • Cooling: Air and oil
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm inverted cartridge fork w/ triple-rate springs; 5.1 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.4 inches
  • Wheels: Cast aluminum
  • Front: 16 x 3
  • Rear: 16 x 5
  • Tires: Dunlop Harley-Davidson
  • Front tire: 150/80 x 16
  • Rear tire: 180/70 x 16
  • Front brakes: 300mm discs w/ 4-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 292mm disc w/ 2 piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 63.6 inches
  • Rake: 28 degrees
  • Trail: 5.2 inches
  • Seat height: 28 inches
  • Lean angle r/l: 31 degrees/32 degrees
  • Fuel capacity: 3.6 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg
  • Curb weight: 676 pounds

2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Colors and Prices

  • Vivid Black: $18,799 MSRP
  • Black Denim; Barracuda Silver Denim, River Rock Gray Denim, Performance Orange; Stiletto Red: $18,799 MSRP

Previous articleSLC3 Supercross Results and Coverage: Epic Tomac vs. Webb Battle
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

AMA Supercross/Motocross

SLC3 Supercross Results and Coverage: Epic Tomac vs. Webb Battle

Don Williams -
0
In a battle for the ages, Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series leader Eli Tomac went at it tooth and nail with defending champion...
Read more
Gear / Parts

MV Agusta TecknoMonster Travel Accessories First Look

Don Williams -
0
Summer’s here, and it’s time to start thinking about travel again. MV Agusta has teamed up with TecknoMonster for some high-end travel accessories that...
Read more
Community

Harley-Davidson and Jason Momoa Team Up For Hunger Charities

Don Williams -
0
If you are a fan of Harley-Davidson, Game of Thrones, Aquaman, and feeding hungry people, this raffle by the All In Challenge Foundation is...
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road

Kurt Nicoll Champion MX Vet Training: One-On-One

Don Williams -
0
Although it’s not often that you get a chance to get one-on-one coaching from a motocross legend, Kurt Nicoll is offering just that in...
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Harley-Davidson IRONe12 and IRONe16 Limited Edition First Look

Don Williams -
0
Harley-Davidson’s electric offerings just got two two-wheelers wider with the Limited Edition IRONe12 and IRONe16 electric balance bicycles for the youngest budding motorcyclists. These...
Read more
Community

Corkscrew Paradise Honors Laguna Seca Raceway

Don Williams -
0
How many amazing World Championship Grand Prix road races have we seen at Laguna Seca Raceway over the years? Eddie Lawson won the first...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Be ready to go big in 2020 if you have a Harley-Davidson Fab Bob in mind, as the bruiser is only available with the...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

SLC3 Supercross Results and Coverage: Epic Tomac vs. Webb Battle

Don Williams -
0
In a battle for the ages, Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series leader Eli Tomac went at it tooth and nail with defending champion...
Read more
Gear / Parts

MV Agusta TecknoMonster Travel Accessories First Look

Don Williams -
0
Summer’s here, and it’s time to start thinking about travel again. MV Agusta has teamed up with TecknoMonster for some high-end travel accessories that...
Read more
Community

Harley-Davidson and Jason Momoa Team Up For Hunger Charities

Don Williams -
0
If you are a fan of Harley-Davidson, Game of Thrones, Aquaman, and feeding hungry people, this raffle by the All In Challenge Foundation is...
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road

Kurt Nicoll Champion MX Vet Training: One-On-One

Don Williams -
0
Although it’s not often that you get a chance to get one-on-one coaching from a motocross legend, Kurt Nicoll is offering just that in...
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Harley-Davidson IRONe12 and IRONe16 Limited Edition First Look

Don Williams -
0
Harley-Davidson’s electric offerings just got two two-wheelers wider with the Limited Edition IRONe12 and IRONe16 electric balance bicycles for the youngest budding motorcyclists. These...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling