2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

Be ready to go big in 2020 if you have a Harley-Davidson Fab Bob in mind, as the bruiser is only available with the Milwaukee-Eight 114 powerplant. The 2020 Harley-Davidson Fab Bob 114 is a willing bare-knuckle brawler on city streets, with a chunky 180mm front Dunlop putting the peak 118 ft-lbs of torque to the pavement. In the front, a high-profile 150mm tire means you have traction to spare when turning.

Even with the huge donuts on the 16-inch rims and a curb weight of 676 pounds, the bobber-inspired 2020 Harley-Davidson Fab Bob 114 is an impressively agile urban mount. With only 28 degrees of rake and a 63.6-inch wheelbase, the Fat Bob 114 is willing to turn as needed, with the front footprint providing plenty of confidence.

The ergonomics are neutral, and there’s good cornering clearance, so feel free to cut loose in urban canyons. The twin 300mm front discs are there to save you should you get into a corner too hot, with the help of the high-traction Dunlops plus ABS. Harley-Davidson didn’t skimp on the suspension, as the 43mm inverted fork has over five inches of travel, with the rear offering 4.4 inches to smooth things out.

The 2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 is a beast that also knows how to be civilized.

2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin

Displacement: 114ci

Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.5”

Maximum torque: 118 ft-lbs @ 3500 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.5:1

Valvetrain: Single-cam; 4 vpc

Exhaust: 2-into-2

Cooling: Air and oil

Transmission: 6-speed

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm inverted cartridge fork w/ triple-rate springs; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.4 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front: 16 x 3

Rear: 16 x 5

Tires: Dunlop Harley-Davidson

Front tire: 150/80 x 16

Rear tire: 180/70 x 16

Front brakes: 300mm discs w/ 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 292mm disc w/ 2 piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 63.6 inches

Rake: 28 degrees

Trail: 5.2 inches

Seat height: 28 inches

Lean angle r/l: 31 degrees/32 degrees

Fuel capacity: 3.6 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg

Curb weight: 676 pounds

2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Colors and Prices