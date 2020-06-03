Thursday, June 4, 2020
News 2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Postponed: New Dates Coming

2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Postponed: New Dates Coming

Just two weeks ago, AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days opened up its competition registration, fully expecting to hold the event in mid-July. However, the Ohio government’s Responsible RestartOhio guidelines have forced the postponement of the 2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days. 

The decision was made by the AMA and the hosts of the event, the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Both organizations were working with state and local health authorities in an effort to run AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days on July 10-12, as planned.

2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Postponed - TIckets

“Unfortunately, event restrictions in place under order of the Ohio Department of Health prohibit many traditional elements of AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days that our competitors and fans have come to enjoy,” AMA Chief Operating Officer James Holter said. “The social interaction and camaraderie are an integral component that we love about this event. The multi-day swap meet, the camping, in-field activities, the crowds, not to mention the organic fun of the event, are impossible in light of the current situation.”

“We are disappointed, but this is the right decision,” according to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course President Craig Rust. “Mid-Ohio will continue to work closely with the AMA, as well as our state and local health officials, to monitor the ongoing coronavirus situation and identify when AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days can be rescheduled for 2020. We ask for everyone’s patience, and we will announce a new date as soon as possible.”

Although the date for the 2020 edition of the event has not been announced, tickets will be honored when a new date is set.

Dating back to 1990, AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days found a home at Mid-Ohio 24 years ago and hasn’t left since. The AMA calls the event “an annual celebration of America’s motorcycling heritage, welcoming thousands of enthusiasts and hundreds of vendors for bike shows, racing, seminars, the country’s largest motorcycle swap meet, and more.”

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum is supported by proceeds from AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days. The museum is currently closed due to restrictions put in place by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in response to the COVID-19 threat.

Photography by Jen Muecke

Previous article2020 Beta 300 RR Review: Off-Road Two-Stroke (20 Fast Facts)
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Motocross / Off-Road Motorcycle Reviews

2020 Beta 300 RR Review: Off-Road Two-Stroke (20 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
For 2020, Beta has completely redesigned its off-road lineup. The entire range of RR and RR-S machines get a completely new, stiffer chassis with updated...
Read more
MotoGP

Dorna CEO Ezpeleta Provides Insight on Future of 2020 MotoGP (Q&A)

Ron Lieback -
0
This week, Dorna Sports announced another cancelation in the 2020 MotoGP Championship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi became the...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2020 AMA National MX Series Aiming For 11 Rounds – Schedule Fluid

Don Williams -
0
The 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season will be the most fluid in the history of the AMA National Championship. As of June 2,...
Read more
MotoGP

2020 Japan MotoGP Canceled Due to COVID (Revised Calendar)

Ron Lieback -
0
2020 Japan MotoGP at Twin Ring Motegi was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Japenese Grand Prix becomes the seventh MotoGP canceled this season.
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

SLC2 Fantasy Supercross Tips (6 Fast Facts for Winning Picks)

Don Williams -
0
The first of seven consecutive rounds at Rice-Eccles Stadium is in the books, and there was only one surprise in the finishes for RMFantasySX.com...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Alpinestars Tech-Air 5 Airbag System Review: Safety for All

Nic de Sena -
0
The Alpinestars Tech-Air 5 is the Italian manufacturer’s first standalone airbag offering, allowing riders to enjoy the added protection of an airbag system, regardless...
Read more
News

2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Postponed: New Dates Coming

Don Williams -
0
Just two weeks ago, AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days opened up its competition registration, fully expecting to hold the event in mid-July. However, the Ohio...
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road Motorcycle Reviews

2020 Beta 300 RR Review: Off-Road Two-Stroke (20 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
For 2020, Beta has completely redesigned its off-road lineup. The entire range of RR and RR-S machines get a completely new, stiffer chassis with updated...
Read more
MotoGP

Dorna CEO Ezpeleta Provides Insight on Future of 2020 MotoGP (Q&A)

Ron Lieback -
0
This week, Dorna Sports announced another cancelation in the 2020 MotoGP Championship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi became the...
Read more
Community

Tales of a Moonlight Rider by Russell Groover: Rider’s Library

Gary Ilminen -
0
I discovered Russell Groover through an article he wrote for the American Motorcyclist Association member magazine, American Motorcyclist. It was a type of article we...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2020 AMA National MX Series Aiming For 11 Rounds – Schedule Fluid

Don Williams -
0
The 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season will be the most fluid in the history of the AMA National Championship. As of June 2,...
Read more
MotoGP

2020 Japan MotoGP Canceled Due to COVID (Revised Calendar)

Ron Lieback -
0
2020 Japan MotoGP at Twin Ring Motegi was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Japenese Grand Prix becomes the seventh MotoGP canceled this season.
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling