2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Postponed: New Dates Coming

Just two weeks ago, AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days opened up its competition registration, fully expecting to hold the event in mid-July. However, the Ohio government’s Responsible RestartOhio guidelines have forced the postponement of the 2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days.

The decision was made by the AMA and the hosts of the event, the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Both organizations were working with state and local health authorities in an effort to run AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days on July 10-12, as planned.

“Unfortunately, event restrictions in place under order of the Ohio Department of Health prohibit many traditional elements of AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days that our competitors and fans have come to enjoy,” AMA Chief Operating Officer James Holter said. “The social interaction and camaraderie are an integral component that we love about this event. The multi-day swap meet, the camping, in-field activities, the crowds, not to mention the organic fun of the event, are impossible in light of the current situation.”

“We are disappointed, but this is the right decision,” according to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course President Craig Rust. “Mid-Ohio will continue to work closely with the AMA, as well as our state and local health officials, to monitor the ongoing coronavirus situation and identify when AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days can be rescheduled for 2020. We ask for everyone’s patience, and we will announce a new date as soon as possible.”

Although the date for the 2020 edition of the event has not been announced, tickets will be honored when a new date is set.

Dating back to 1990, AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days found a home at Mid-Ohio 24 years ago and hasn’t left since. The AMA calls the event “an annual celebration of America’s motorcycling heritage, welcoming thousands of enthusiasts and hundreds of vendors for bike shows, racing, seminars, the country’s largest motorcycle swap meet, and more.”

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum is supported by proceeds from AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days. The museum is currently closed due to restrictions put in place by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in response to the COVID-19 threat.

