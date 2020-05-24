2021 AIMExpo Dates Set: Now A Trade-Only Show

The Motorcycle Industry Council is making two big changes to its American International Motorcycle Expo (AIMExpo). First, the date for the show, which the MIC claims is “North America’s largest powersports show,” will be held on January 21-23, 2021, rather than this October. The other change is from an event that caters to industry folks as well as consumers, to a trade-only gathering. The 2021 AIMExpo will remain at the Columbus Convention Center in Ohio.

The show, which will now be three days rather than four, allows suppliers, distributors, dealers, press, and retailers to focus on the core activity of getting products to consumers.

“COVID has forced retailers and manufacturers to change the way they do business, at warp speed,” and AIMExpo spokesman told us. “ AIMExpo’s education, developed in partnership with PSB (PowerSports Business) will focus on these ideas and innovations to help retailers improve efficiency, stay competitive, and improve bottom lines. AIMExpo will provide tools and solutions for retailers as we start the new year.”

“With all that’s happened recently, transitioning to Q1 makes sense now more than ever,” said AIMExpo Director of Sales and Marketing Andre Albert. “The show will align with the order-writing time of year. It will help alleviate financial burdens in 2020, and allows us to focus on the industry and its needs. This change in timing and focus allows brands to connect with the most engaged buyers looking for growth and success in 2021. We’re excited and looking forward to the evolution of AIMExpo—Together We Rise.”

“Timing is everything,” AIMExpo Show Director Cinnamon Kernes notes. “Transitioning to the first quarter has been part of a long-term strategic plan for AIMExpo, along with providing more focus on our core audience – dealers. These changes not only align the show with the ideal buying time for dealers and retailers, but also provide the perfect opportunity for brands to reconnect with dealers, kicking off what will be a pivotal year for the industry. Additionally, this move to January opens the door to partner with a major distributor in a much more strategic and meaningful way.”

Powersports generates $40 billion in consumer spending each year, according to MIC figures.