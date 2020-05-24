Sunday, May 24, 2020
2020 Kawasaki Concours 14 ABS Buyers Guide: Specs & Price

Based on the dragstrip-scorching Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, the 2020 Kawasaki Concours 14 ABS is a civilized coast-to-coast sport-touring motorcycle that does not lack for power. When the four 40mm Mikuni throttle bodies are doing their thing, the Concours 14 is capable of Cannonball Run speeds across the country. At lower speeds, the dual throttle valves provide the rider with a smooth throttle.

The chassis is not overwhelmed by the power. Kawasaki’s monocoque aluminum frame and innovative Tetra-Lever dual-sided aluminum swingarm harness the horsepower and deliver it to the rear wheel via a low-maintenance shaft drive. The suspension is semi-adjustable, with compression damping adjustability left out. Regardless, the inverted fork and linkage-assisted shock work well in concert. As you’d expect on a high-horsepower long-distance tourer, handling favors stability over agility.

2020 Kawasaki Concours 14 ABS Buyers Guide: Price

Kawasaki has a few electronic aids to assist the rider, including linked brakes with ABS, non-adjustable traction control, and pressure monitoring for the Bridgestone Battlax BT-021 tires. Notably missing, and sorely needed on long hauls, is cruise control.

Ergonomics are on the sportier side for sport-touring, so be prepared to get on the gas when possible.

2020 Kawasaki Concours 14 ABS Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Inline-4
  • Displacement: 1352cc
  • Bore x Stroke: 84 x 61mm
  • Compression Ratio: 10.7: 1
  • Fueling: EFI w/ four 40mm Mikuni throttle bodies w/ dual throttle valves
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Slipper function
  • Final drive: Shaft drive

CHASSIS

  • Frame Type: Monocoque aluminum
  • Swingarm: Aluminum Tetra-Lever
  • Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable inverted 43mm cartridge fork; 4.4 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 5.4 inches
  • Tires: Bridgestone Battlax BT-021
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 190/50 x 17
  • Front brakes: 310mm floating petal-style rotors w/ four-piston calipers and linked braking
  • Rear brake: 250mm petal-style rotor w/ two-piston caliper and linked braking
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 59.8 inches
  • Rake: 26 degrees
  • Trail: 4.4 inches
  • Seat height: 32.1 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 5.8 gallons
  • Curb weight: 690 pounds (673 pounds, sans saddlebags)
  • Color: Metallic Matte Fusion Silver/Metallic Spark Black

    2020 Kawasaki Concours 14 ABS Price: $15,599 MSRP

