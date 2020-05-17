Monster Energy Supercross E SX Event Results and Coverage

Supercross racers in the 450SX and 250SX classes took to the virtual track of 2109 A1 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim for the first-ever Monster Energy Supercross E SX competition. Using Xboxes, seven riders in each class went at it in a full-length Main Event on Monster Evergy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3. In the end, there were two comfortable winners, Benny Bloss in the 450SX class and Brandon Hartranft in the 250SX class. That gave KTM a sweep of the afternoon races.

In the 450SX race, it was the expected first lap chaos, Marvin Musquin took an unexpected early lead. It was short-lived, however. On lap 2, Bloss cleaned Musquin out to take the lead. From there Bloss rode smoothly and was never challenged. Only lapper Vince Friese put it in doubt, as Friese laid in wait and tried to know Bloss down in the final corner. Bloss avoided Friese’s attack to secure the win. Austin Politelli rode a quiet and uneventful race in P2.

Adam Cianciarulo had been enjoying a safe cushion for the final podium spot until the colorful Adam Enticknap put on a last-lap push. In the penultimate corner, Enticknap’s banzai passing attempt put both riders over the berm. Enticknap recovered first to steal the podium slot from Cianciarulo.

After some bumping and grinding on the first lap, the 250SX racers stretched out quickly, with few head-to-head battles. Josh Hill hounded eventual winner Brandon Hartranft the entire race, but was never close enough to mount a passing attempt. Jett Lawrence looked like a lock until a last-lap tangle with lapper R.J. Hampshire put Lawrence on the ground. It allowed Justin Cooper to get close, but Lawrence was back up and running in time to secure the final podium position.

The in-race banter was sometimes amusing, with the best interview happening after the 450SX Main Event, with some entertaining trash talking between the competitors.

If you missed the races, you can watch the entire Monster Energy Supercross E SX here:

450SX E SX Main Event Results, 2019 A1 Track, Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Benny Bloss, Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/WPS/KTM Austin Politelli, TPJ Fly Racing Honda Adam Enticknap, H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki Adam Cianciarulo, Monster Energy Kawasaki Marvin Musquin, Red Bull KTM Aaron Plessinger, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Vince Friese, Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda

250SX E SX Main Event Results