Sunday, May 17, 2020
Motorcycle Racing News AMA Supercross/Motocross Monster Energy Supercross E SX Event Results and Coverage

Monster Energy Supercross E SX Event Results and Coverage

Supercross racers in the 450SX and 250SX classes took to the virtual track of 2109 A1 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim for the first-ever Monster Energy Supercross E SX competition. Using Xboxes, seven riders in each class went at it in a full-length Main Event on Monster Evergy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3. In the end, there were two comfortable winners, Benny Bloss in the 450SX class and Brandon Hartranft in the 250SX class. That gave KTM a sweep of the afternoon races.

In the 450SX race, it was the expected first lap chaos, Marvin Musquin took an unexpected early lead. It was short-lived, however. On lap 2, Bloss cleaned Musquin out to take the lead. From there Bloss rode smoothly and was never challenged. Only lapper Vince Friese put it in doubt, as Friese laid in wait and tried to know Bloss down in the final corner. Bloss avoided Friese’s attack to secure the win. Austin Politelli rode a quiet and uneventful race in P2.

Adam Cianciarulo had been enjoying a safe cushion for the final podium spot until the colorful Adam Enticknap put on a last-lap push. In the penultimate corner, Enticknap’s banzai passing attempt put both riders over the berm. Enticknap recovered first to steal the podium slot from Cianciarulo.

Monster Energy E SX Event Results and Coverage - Winner Bloss

After some bumping and grinding on the first lap, the 250SX racers stretched out quickly, with few head-to-head battles. Josh Hill hounded eventual winner Brandon Hartranft the entire race, but was never close enough to mount a passing attempt. Jett Lawrence looked like a lock until a last-lap tangle with lapper R.J. Hampshire put Lawrence on the ground. It allowed Justin Cooper to get close, but Lawrence was back up and running in time to secure the final podium position.

The in-race banter was sometimes amusing, with the best interview happening after the 450SX Main Event, with some entertaining trash talking between the competitors.

If you missed the races, you can watch the entire Monster Energy Supercross E SX here:

 

450SX E SX Main Event Results, 2019 A1 Track, Angel Stadium of Anaheim 

  1. Benny Bloss, Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/WPS/KTM
  2. Austin Politelli, TPJ Fly Racing Honda
  3. Adam Enticknap, H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki
  4. Adam Cianciarulo, Monster Energy Kawasaki
  5. Marvin Musquin, Red Bull KTM
  6. Aaron Plessinger, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing
  7. Vince Friese, Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda 

250SX E SX Main Event Results

  1. Brandon Hartranft, TLD Red Bull KTM
  2. Josh Hill, Monster Energy Fox Racing Yamaha
  3. Jett Lawrence, GEICO Honda 
  4. Justin Cooper, Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing
  5. Jamison DuClos, Rock River Yamaha
  6. Alex Martin, JGRMX Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing
  7. RJ Hampshire, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna

 

Previous articleMotoAmerica Season Opener TV Schedule: May 29-31
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

MotoAmerica

MotoAmerica Season Opener TV Schedule: May 29-31

Don Williams -
0
MotoAmerica gets its 2020 season underway on the weekend of May 29-31, with all five MotoAmerica classes running. Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisc.,...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Honda Gold Wing Gets Android Auto App Integration (2018 and newer)

Don Williams -
0
When Honda included Apple CarPlay with the fully redesigned 2018 Honda Gold Wing lineup, everyone with an iPhone cheered. It was the first motorcycle...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Quickly identified by its proudly distinctive frame-mounted fairing, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide is a bagger that works as well in the city as...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

Supercross Series Resumes May 31: 7 Rounds in SLC

Don Williams -
0
Supercross is back on in 2020, with seven races on consecutive Sundays and Wednesdays at one venue--Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Running from...
Read more
MotoGP

MotoGP Virtual Race 4 Preview: Now With MotoE Action

Don Williams -
0
MotoGP Virtual Race 4 will be held this weekend at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, with MotoE as the support class for the highly...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

AMB 001 by Aston Martin and Brough Superior First Look

Don Williams -
0
It’s tantalizing to consider the melding of two historically British marques—luxury automobile maker Aston Martin and legendary motorcycle builders Brough Superior. Both brands have...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

Monster Energy Supercross E SX Event Results and Coverage

Don Williams -
0
Supercross racers in the 450SX and 250SX classes took to the virtual track of 2109 A1 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim for the first-ever...
Read more
MotoAmerica

MotoAmerica Season Opener TV Schedule: May 29-31

Don Williams -
0
MotoAmerica gets its 2020 season underway on the weekend of May 29-31, with all five MotoAmerica classes running. Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisc.,...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Honda Gold Wing Gets Android Auto App Integration (2018 and newer)

Don Williams -
0
When Honda included Apple CarPlay with the fully redesigned 2018 Honda Gold Wing lineup, everyone with an iPhone cheered. It was the first motorcycle...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Quickly identified by its proudly distinctive frame-mounted fairing, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide is a bagger that works as well in the city as...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

Supercross Series Resumes May 31: 7 Rounds in SLC

Don Williams -
0
Supercross is back on in 2020, with seven races on consecutive Sundays and Wednesdays at one venue--Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Running from...
Read more
MotoGP

MotoGP Virtual Race 4 Preview: Now With MotoE Action

Don Williams -
0
MotoGP Virtual Race 4 will be held this weekend at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, with MotoE as the support class for the highly...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling