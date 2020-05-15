MotoAmerica Season Opener TV Schedule: May 29-31

MotoAmerica gets its 2020 season underway on the weekend of May 29-31, with all five MotoAmerica classes running. Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisc., is the venue, although there will be no spectators allowed at the track. While you can’t watch the racing in person, both Superbike races will be broadcast live on cable television thanks to Fox Sports.

The Superbike race on Saturday, May 30, will be on FS2 at 4 p.m. EDT, with Sunday’s Superbike shown on FS1 at 2 p.m. EDT. In a move that will likely attract new viewers to MotoAmerica, the Sunday race is the lead-in show for the NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. These two races will be among the first live sporting events in the United States to be broadcast since the COVID-19 national emergency.

“While racing without fans isn’t ideal,” MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey allows, “this is the best-case scenario, as fans from around the world will be able to watch our series begin live at Road America in a variety of ways. Having the opportunity to race as the lead-in show before NASCAR’s round at Martinsville is a big deal for us, as we haven’t had the chance to race live on FS1 before. On Saturday, we will race on FS2, as we did last year with huge success and, of course, all our races will also be featured live on MotoAmerica Live+. It’s going to be a big weekend for us, and we can’t wait to bring our series opener to our biggest audience yet.”

All five classes will be streamed live via MotoAmerica Live+, and available on-demand later. MotoAmerica Live+ is a subscription service through Roku and smart TVs that runs $55 for the season. Access for individual rounds can be purchased a la carte for $10 per round. So, if you’re not quite ready to drop $55, you can get a taste for a ten-spot.