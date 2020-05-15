Friday, May 15, 2020
2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Quickly identified by its proudly distinctive frame-mounted fairing, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide is a bagger that works as well in the city as it does on the open road. Cranking out 111 ft-lbs of torque at 3250 rpm, the Milwaukee-Eight 107 is barely fazed by the Road Glide’s 855-pound curb weight. The rider, too, will not be intimidated, as the seat height is a manageable 27.4 inches, the center of gravity is agreeably low, and the handlebars provide plenty of leverage.

The 19-inch Enforcer II wheel with the Dunlop Harley-Davidson rubber gives the 2020 Road Glide a stylish look for city riding. Regardless, it is still fully stable at speed on the highway—and the 107 powerplant won’t hesitate to push you into triple-digits confidently. The narrow front tire brings added agility in corners, should mountains be on your trip itinerary.

The bags are outstanding, with a one-touch release, and plenty of storage space for short-to-moderate trips, as well as moving cargo between work and home. The new optional Reflex Defensive Rider Systems brings more electronic rider aids to the Harley-Davidson Road Glide than ever before.

2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Specifications

ENGINE

  • Type: Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin
  • Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”
  • Displacement: 107 cubic inches (1746cc)
  • Maximum torque: 111 ft-lbs @ 3250 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 10.0:1
  • Cooling: Air
  • Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve fork; 4.6 inches
  • Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 2.1 inches
  • Wheels: Cast aluminum Enforcer II
  • Front wheel: 19 x 3.50
  • Rear wheel: 18 x 5.00
  • Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F
  • Rear tire: 180/65 x 16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T

    Front brakes: 320mm floating rotors w/ 4-piston calipers

  • Rear brake: 320mm fixed rotor w/ 4-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 64 inches
  • Seat height: 27.4 inches
  • Rake: 26 degrees
  • Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
  • Trail: 6.8 inches
  • Right lean angle: 31 degrees
  • Left lean angle: 29 degrees
  • Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg
  • Curb weight: 855 pounds

2020 HARLEY-DAVIDSON ROAD GLIDE COLORS/PRICES

  • Vivid Black: $21,699 MSRP
  • River Rock Gray Denim; Barracuda Silver; Spruce: $22,199 MSRP
  • Stiletto Red; Tahitian Teal: $22,899 MSRP

2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Photo Gallery

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

