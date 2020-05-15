2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Quickly identified by its proudly distinctive frame-mounted fairing, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide is a bagger that works as well in the city as it does on the open road. Cranking out 111 ft-lbs of torque at 3250 rpm, the Milwaukee-Eight 107 is barely fazed by the Road Glide’s 855-pound curb weight. The rider, too, will not be intimidated, as the seat height is a manageable 27.4 inches, the center of gravity is agreeably low, and the handlebars provide plenty of leverage.

The 19-inch Enforcer II wheel with the Dunlop Harley-Davidson rubber gives the 2020 Road Glide a stylish look for city riding. Regardless, it is still fully stable at speed on the highway—and the 107 powerplant won’t hesitate to push you into triple-digits confidently. The narrow front tire brings added agility in corners, should mountains be on your trip itinerary.

The bags are outstanding, with a one-touch release, and plenty of storage space for short-to-moderate trips, as well as moving cargo between work and home. The new optional Reflex Defensive Rider Systems brings more electronic rider aids to the Harley-Davidson Road Glide than ever before.

2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Specifications

ENGINE

Type: Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin

Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”

Displacement: 107 cubic inches (1746cc)

Maximum torque: 111 ft-lbs @ 3250 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Cooling: Air

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve fork; 4.6 inches

Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 2.1 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum Enforcer II

Front wheel: 19 x 3.50

Rear wheel: 18 x 5.00

Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F

Rear tire: 180/65 x 16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T Front brakes: 320mm floating rotors w/ 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 320mm fixed rotor w/ 4-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64 inches

Seat height: 27.4 inches

Rake: 26 degrees

Fork angle: 29.25 degrees

Trail: 6.8 inches

Right lean angle: 31 degrees

Left lean angle: 29 degrees

Fuel capacity: 6 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg

Curb weight: 855 pounds

2020 HARLEY-DAVIDSON ROAD GLIDE COLORS/PRICES

Vivid Black: $21,699 MSRP

River Rock Gray Denim; Barracuda Silver; Spruce: $22,199 MSRP

Stiletto Red; Tahitian Teal: $22,899 MSRP

2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Photo Gallery