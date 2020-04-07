2021 Cake Kalk Ink SL First Look: Dual-Sport Electric Motorcycle

Swedish electric motorcycle manufacturer Cake continues to expand its line-up of dirt-ready offerings. The 2021 Cake Kalk Ink SL is based on other models in the off-road Kalk family, adding street-legality to the feature set.
The Kalk Ink SL is Cake’s fourth street-legal motorcycle, with the others being two utility-oriented Ösa models and the more street-focused Kalk&. Based on the Kalk&, the Kalk Ink SL uses suspension that is beefier than the Kalk&’s linkage-assisted Öhlins, though much simplified. Mitas H-02 tires provide the traction and are mounted to 19-inch aluminum rims.
Boasting a 2.5-hour recharging time for zero to full, the Kalk Ink SL is designed for urban riding and local exploring. At 44 mph, the SL can only travel 22 miles before needing a recharge. With its speed limited to 28 mph for off-road exploring, Cake says the SL can run from three to four hours, depending on terrain and your throttle hand. Without the speed governing in the Excite mode, that drops the range to one to two hours. Going by the UN-sanctioned World Motorcycle Test Cycle II standard, you can get 53 miles out of a fully charged 2021 Cake Kalk Ink SL.
The 2021 Cake Kalk Ink SL is considerably less expensive than the Kalk&, shaving $3500 off the price and getting the MSRP for the SL down to $10,500. Cake has partnered with Splitit to offer zero-interest financing. According to Cake, the SL will be in select dealers in July.
2021 Cake Kalk Ink SL Specs
ENGINE
- Type: 10kW motor
- Maximum torque: 186 ft/lbs
- Top speed: Over 56 mph
- Battery: Lithium-ion; 50 Ah; 2.6 kWh
- Charging: 0-100% in 2.5 hours
- Final drive: 420 O-ring chain
RANGE
- WMTC-II standard: 53 miles
- High-speed: 22 miles @ 44 mph
- Explore mode: 3-4 hours; 28 mph top speed
- Excite mode: 1-2 hours; enduro or active trail riding
- Excel mode: Up to 1 hour; maximum power
CHASSIS
- Frame: 6061 aluminum
- Handlebar: 7050 aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted fork; 7.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free non-adjustable shock; 8.0 inches
- Wheels: 7116-T6 aluminum rims w/ machined 6061 aluminum forged hubs
- Wheel size f&r: 19 x 1.85
- Tires: Mitas H-02
- Tire size f&r: 3.00 x 19
- Brakes: 220mm discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Brake modes: Freewheel, light, maximum regeneration
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 51.6 inches
- Rake: 25 degrees
- Trail: 3.4 inches
- Seat height: 35.8 inches
- Ground clearance: 11.8 inches
- Curb weight: 169 pounds
2021 Cake Kalk Ink SL Price: $10,500 MSRP
