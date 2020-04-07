Wednesday, April 8, 2020
2020 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Cake Kalk Ink SL First Look: Dual-Sport Electric Motorcycle

2021 Cake Kalk Ink SL First Look: Dual-Sport Electric Motorcycle

Swedish electric motorcycle manufacturer Cake continues to expand its line-up of dirt-ready offerings. The 2021 Cake Kalk Ink SL is based on other models in the off-road Kalk family, adding street-legality to the feature set.

The Kalk Ink SL is Cake’s fourth street-legal motorcycle, with the others being two utility-oriented Ösa models and the more street-focused Kalk&. Based on the Kalk&, the Kalk Ink SL uses suspension that is beefier than the Kalk&’s linkage-assisted Öhlins, though much simplified. Mitas H-02 tires provide the traction and are mounted to 19-inch aluminum rims.

2021 Cake Kalk Ink SL First Look - Price

Boasting a 2.5-hour recharging time for zero to full, the Kalk Ink SL is designed for urban riding and local exploring. At 44 mph, the SL can only travel 22 miles before needing a recharge. With its speed limited to 28 mph for off-road exploring, Cake says the SL can run from three to four hours, depending on terrain and your throttle hand.  Without the speed governing in the Excite mode, that drops the range to one to two hours. Going by the UN-sanctioned World Motorcycle Test Cycle II standard, you can get 53 miles out of a fully charged 2021 Cake Kalk Ink SL.

2021 Cake Kalk Ink SL First Look - Electric Motorcycle

The 2021 Cake Kalk Ink SL is considerably less expensive than the Kalk&, shaving $3500 off the price and getting the MSRP for the SL down to $10,500. Cake has partnered with Splitit to offer zero-interest financing. According to Cake, the SL will be in select dealers in July.

2021 Cake Kalk Ink SL Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: 10kW motor
  • Maximum torque: 186 ft/lbs
  • Top speed: Over 56 mph
  • Battery: Lithium-ion; 50 Ah; 2.6 kWh
  • Charging: 0-100% in 2.5 hours
  • Final drive: 420 O-ring chain

RANGE

  • WMTC-II standard: 53 miles
  • High-speed: 22 miles @ 44 mph
  • Explore mode: 3-4 hours; 28 mph top speed
  • Excite mode: 1-2 hours; enduro or active trail riding
  • Excel mode: Up to 1 hour; maximum power

CHASSIS

  • Frame: 6061 aluminum
  • Handlebar: 7050 aluminum
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted fork; 7.9 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free non-adjustable shock; 8.0 inches
  • Wheels: 7116-T6 aluminum rims w/ machined 6061 aluminum forged hubs
  • Wheel size f&r: 19 x 1.85
  • Tires: Mitas H-02
  • Tire size f&r: 3.00 x 19
  • Brakes: 220mm discs w/ 4-piston calipers
  • Brake modes: Freewheel, light, maximum regeneration

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 51.6 inches
  • Rake: 25 degrees
  • Trail: 3.4 inches
  • Seat height: 35.8 inches
  • Ground clearance: 11.8 inches
  • Curb weight: 169 pounds

    2021 Cake Kalk Ink SL Price: $10,500 MSRP

2021 Cake Kalk Ink SL Photo Gallery

Previous articleWells Lamont FX3 Style 7807 Gloves Review: Work and Play?
Next articleRichard Grieco Interview: Passion for Acting, Motorcycles, and Freedom
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

MotoGP

2020 MotoGP Virtual Race 2 Set for April 12: New Riders Joining

Don Williams -
0
MotoGP Virtual Race 2 will be run on Sunday, April 12, at 9 a.m. EDT. Although the entry list and track has not yet...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Richard Grieco Interview: Passion for Acting, Motorcycles, and Freedom

Ron Lieback -
0
A working actor since 1988 and a motorcyclist since 1972, Richard Grieco has a passion for both disciplines. An Ossa 125 got him started...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX First Look (12 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
In an alternative universe, right now we’d be providing you with a ride review of the new 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX. However, due to...
Read more
Gear / Parts

XPD X-Two Boots Review: Low-Rise Motorcycle Footwear

Don Williams -
0
The blur between motorcycle boots and riding shoes continues, with the XPD X-Two boots offering racing-like protection from the ankle down in a mid-height...
Read more
News

Optimizing Recovery with Backmate by Eric Bostrom

Eric Bostrom -
0
During his years as a professional racer, Eric Bostrom had a reputation as one of the fittest riders in the AMA paddock. Now retired...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Vent Derapage RR 125 First Look: Italian Supermoto

Don Williams -
0
Have you ever heard of Vent motorcycles? We hadn’t either until recently. Based in Introbio, less than 40 miles from Milan, Vent started off...
Read more
MotoGP

2020 MotoGP Virtual Race 2 Set for April 12: New Riders Joining

Don Williams -
0
MotoGP Virtual Race 2 will be run on Sunday, April 12, at 9 a.m. EDT. Although the entry list and track has not yet...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Richard Grieco Interview: Passion for Acting, Motorcycles, and Freedom

Ron Lieback -
0
A working actor since 1988 and a motorcyclist since 1972, Richard Grieco has a passion for both disciplines. An Ossa 125 got him started...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Cake Kalk Ink SL First Look: Dual-Sport Electric Motorcycle

Don Williams -
0
Swedish electric motorcycle manufacturer Cake continues to expand its line-up of dirt-ready offerings. The 2021 Cake Kalk Ink SL is based on other models...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Wells Lamont FX3 Style 7807 Gloves Review: Work and Play?

Gary Ilminen -
0
Spinning wrenches or twistin’ the throttle, that old glove company has some new looks  A while back, I discovered that an old American company that...
Read more
Community

Interview with Josh McSwain of Parmalee: Motorcycle Rider

Ron Lieback -
0
Motorcycles and country music go together as well as America and apple pie. Josh McSwain, guitarist, keyboardist, and songwriter for Parmalee, a country music...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX First Look (12 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
In an alternative universe, right now we’d be providing you with a ride review of the new 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX. However, due to...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling