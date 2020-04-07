2021 Cake Kalk Ink SL First Look: Dual-Sport Electric Motorcycle

Swedish electric motorcycle manufacturer Cake continues to expand its line-up of dirt-ready offerings. The 2021 Cake Kalk Ink SL is based on other models in the off-road Kalk family, adding street-legality to the feature set.

The Kalk Ink SL is Cake’s fourth street-legal motorcycle, with the others being two utility-oriented Ösa models and the more street-focused Kalk&. Based on the Kalk&, the Kalk Ink SL uses suspension that is beefier than the Kalk&’s linkage-assisted Öhlins, though much simplified. Mitas H-02 tires provide the traction and are mounted to 19-inch aluminum rims.

Boasting a 2.5-hour recharging time for zero to full, the Kalk Ink SL is designed for urban riding and local exploring. At 44 mph, the SL can only travel 22 miles before needing a recharge. With its speed limited to 28 mph for off-road exploring, Cake says the SL can run from three to four hours, depending on terrain and your throttle hand. Without the speed governing in the Excite mode, that drops the range to one to two hours. Going by the UN-sanctioned World Motorcycle Test Cycle II standard, you can get 53 miles out of a fully charged 2021 Cake Kalk Ink SL.

The 2021 Cake Kalk Ink SL is considerably less expensive than the Kalk&, shaving $3500 off the price and getting the MSRP for the SL down to $10,500. Cake has partnered with Splitit to offer zero-interest financing. According to Cake, the SL will be in select dealers in July.

2021 Cake Kalk Ink SL Specs

ENGINE

Type: 10kW motor

Maximum torque: 186 ft/lbs

Top speed: Over 56 mph

Battery: Lithium-ion; 50 Ah; 2.6 kWh

Charging: 0-100% in 2.5 hours

Final drive: 420 O-ring chain

RANGE

WMTC-II standard: 53 miles

High-speed: 22 miles @ 44 mph

Explore mode: 3-4 hours; 28 mph top speed

Excite mode: 1-2 hours; enduro or active trail riding

Excel mode: Up to 1 hour; maximum power

CHASSIS

Frame: 6061 aluminum

Handlebar: 7050 aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted fork; 7.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free non-adjustable shock; 8.0 inches

Wheels: 7116-T6 aluminum rims w/ machined 6061 aluminum forged hubs

Wheel size f&r: 19 x 1.85

Tires: Mitas H-02

Tire size f&r: 3.00 x 19

Brakes: 220mm discs w/ 4-piston calipers

Brake modes: Freewheel, light, maximum regeneration

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 51.6 inches

Rake: 25 degrees

Trail: 3.4 inches

Seat height: 35.8 inches

Ground clearance: 11.8 inches

Curb weight: 169 pounds 2021 Cake Kalk Ink SL Price: $10,500 MSRP

2021 Cake Kalk Ink SL Photo Gallery