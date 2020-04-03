Friday, April 3, 2020
Gear / Parts Joe Rocket Accelerator Jeans: Extremely Long-Term Test

Joe Rocket Accelerator Jeans: Extremely Long-Term Test

I have been wearing a pair of Joe Rocket Accelerator jeans for three years or so, and I keep waiting for them to wear out. Amazingly, after countless rides and a good number of washings, these motorcycle pants refuse to give up. The stitching is still intact and, though they have a nice patina, they aren’t excessively faded. They’ve been used on cruisers, sportbikes, ADV motorcycles, and dual sport bikes, and I have yet to find a basis for complaint.

Ducati Super Sport S review

The Joe Rocket Accelerator jeans are definitely my go-to casual motorcycle pants in the summertime. Many motorcycle jeans are quite warm in the summer, as the material doesn’t flow much air. The aramid-reinforced denim used by Joe Rocket doesn’t have a heat build-up issue. Part of the credit may go to the stretch panels on the thighs and in the back below the belt. This gives air a chance to flow in, and a place for it to escape after it wicks away some heat. The flipside of this is that the Accelerator jeans can be chilly at speed in the winter—I usually switch to something like the Cortech The Primary jeans, which are quite warm.

Comfort is outstanding, thanks to a thin cotton layer between the skin and the denim. It extends from the waist to just below the knee to make sure it doesn’t interfere with boot fit as it does its job of isolating the rider from the rougher material.

Joe Rocket Accelerator Jeans Review - Motorcycle Pants

The Joe Rocket Accelerator jeans’ denim is the middleweight 12-ounce variety, and it is soft and compliant. Along with the stretch panels, you can move around on your motorcycle at will, and they are not cumbersome for typical sport riding. Cruiser riders will love them all the time.

2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 30th Anniversary Review - Price

Abrasion protection comes from the heat-resistant aramid fibers woven into the pants. If you’re looking for impact protection, that comes from optional Joe Rocket C.E. knee armor at $25/pair. They fit in a pocket inside the knees and are easy to install, though it takes some adjusting to get it them just right. Once correctly positioned, you’ll hardly notice the armor is there.

Joe Rocket didn’t skimp on pockets for the Accelerator jeans—there are seven! You have the standard two deep pockets in the front and back, plus a watch pocket on the front right. The bonus pockets are in front of the standard hand pockets. They are zippered, with a flap covering them to make them inconspicuous. My iPhone 7 fits into either of the pockets, and the zipper closure makes for full confidence that the contents aren’t going anywhere.

2020 CSC TT250 Review - Off-Road Motorcycle

Walking around in the Joe Rocket Accelerator jeans isn’t much different than standard denim jeans. You might be self-conscious about the stretch panels in the legs, as it is not a typical look in streetwear. Beyond that, they look and feel great off the motorcycle.

Years of testing the Joe Rocket Accelerator jeans have made them one of my favorite pieces of motorcycle apparel in my closets. Especially if it’s warm, if I’m going out for a casual ride, they are my first choice. I don’t know how long they’re going to last, but given how little they’ve worn over the years, I expect it will be a long time—not bad for $100 MSRP.

Photography by Kelly Callan

Joe Rocket Accelerator Jeans Fast Facts

Sizes: Regular, 30-42; Short, 30-38

Color: Blue Denim

Joe Rocket Accelerator Jeans Price: $100 MSRP

Previous articleMimi and Moto Ride The Alphabet: Kids Motorcycle Book Review
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Gear / Parts

Alpinestars Andes Pro Drystar Jacket + Tech-Air Street System Review

Jonathan Handler -
0
I charge my phone and my helmet, and now I charge my Alpinestars Andes Pro Drystar Tech-Air Compatible jacket, too. Why not? Alpinestars’ new Tech-Air...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Dunlop Dragmax First Look: Drag Racing Motorcycle Tire

Don Williams -
0
Dunlop has a wide range of motorcycle tires in its lineup, from the slow-going D803GP for trials bikes to the MotoAmerica-ready KR448 slick. Filling...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Wells Lamont Gloves, You’ve Come a Long Way

Gary Ilminen -
0
A company called Wells Lamont made these leather motorcycle glove back then and they could be had down at the Co-op Store for a few bucks a pair.
Read more
Gear / Parts

2020 Arai Isle of Man TT Limited Edition Corsair-X First Look

Don Williams -
0
Although the 2020 Isle of Man TT was canceled, that’s not stopping Arai from continuing a tradition that dates back to 2007. Every year,...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

Giant Loop Zigzag Handlebar Bag Review: ADV and Commuting Ready

Tim Warriner -
0
Like many motorcyclists, I like having a tank bag. It is one piece of luggage that holds riding gloves, sunglasses, small toolkits, and various...
Read more
News

GoPros And Smart Motorcycle Helmets: Good, or Bad?

Guest Post -
0
Almost everyone at this point has seen a viral video taken by a motorcyclist’s GoPro catching the close calls and challenges encountered by riders...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Joe Rocket Accelerator Jeans: Extremely Long-Term Test

Don Williams -
0
I have been wearing a pair of Joe Rocket Accelerator jeans for three years or so, and I keep waiting for them to wear...
Read more
Community

Mimi and Moto Ride The Alphabet: Kids Motorcycle Book Review

Don Williams -
0
As a kid growing up, I became aware of motorcycles organically. I would see them on the highway during road trips with my parents;...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Alpinestars Andes Pro Drystar Jacket + Tech-Air Street System Review

Jonathan Handler -
0
I charge my phone and my helmet, and now I charge my Alpinestars Andes Pro Drystar Tech-Air Compatible jacket, too. Why not? Alpinestars’ new Tech-Air...
Read more
Community

FIM Announces Inaugural MotoGP of Nations

Sam Sims -
0
With the 2020 MotoGP calendar compromised by world events, the FIM has announced the inaugural MotoGP of Nations. Patterned after the successful Motocross of...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda ADV150 First Look (8 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
It’s always tricky to announce a new model on April Fools’ Day, but Honda is insisting that this is on the up-and-up—and we believe...
Read more
MotoGP

MotoGP and Formula 1 Championships to Combine Rounds

Nic de Sena -
0
During a live streaming broadcast, organizers from MotoGP and Formula 1 have announced that certain rounds from each series would be combined when advantageous. Both...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling