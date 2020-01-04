It’s just about time for the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series to begin. We were out at Press Day for the Anaheim 1 opener to listen to what the riders had to say, and watch them put in some hot laps on the track. You can watch the entire 2020 Supercross Season Opener Press Conference here, including Cooper Webb, Jason Anderson Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, and Adam Cianciarulo:
Here is what the track is going to look like at Angel Stadium of Anaheim: It is an interesting track, with a long, sweeping, wide left-had turn before the first rhythm section. That should make for clean starts and better racing. There are two whoops sections, so that will benefit riders who have that skill mastered.
A sand section runs parallel to the start, and that can often offer unpredictable racing. As the sand comes just before the final turn before the finish, drama could be in store should the lead riders be close. Also, the racers double over the finish line, increasing the potential excitement.
To watch the race, and all other 2020 Monster Energy Supercross races on cable television or via Internet streaming, check our 2020 Supercross TV Schedule. We also have the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Schedule for your convenience.
We sent Will Embree down to Anaheim to cover the press conference and take photos of the riders in action on the stadium floor. Check out Will’s photos, and get ready for racing on Saturday!
2020 Monster Energy Supercross A1 Press Conference + Press Day Photo Gallery
2020 AMA Supercross Numbers
1: Cooper Webb
1W: Dylan Ferrandis
1E: Chase Sexton
2: Cooper Webb
3: Eli Tomac
4: Blake Baggett
6: Jeremy Martin
7: Aaron Plessinger
9: Adam Cianciarulo
10: Justin Brayton
11: Kyle Chisholm
12: Shane McElrath
13: Colt Nichols
14: Dylan Ferrandis
15: Dean Wilson
16: Zach Osborne
17: Joey Savatgy
18: Weston Peick
19: Justin Bogle
20: Broc Tickle
21: Jason Anderson
22: Chad Reed
23: Chase Sexton
24: R.J. Hampshire
25: Marvin Musquin
26: Alex Martin
27: Malcolm Stewart
28: Michael Mosiman
29: Cameron Mcadoo
30: Brandon Hartranft
31: Fredrik Noren
32: Justin Cooper
33: Joshua Grant
34: Tyler Bowers
35: Hunter Lawrence
36: Garrett Marchbanks
37: Martin Davalos
38: Kyle Peters
39: Jordan Bailey
40: Mitchell Oldenburg
41: Ty Masterpool
42: Ben Lamay
43: John Short
44: Kyle Cunningham
45: Jacob Hayes
46: Justin Hill
47: Lorenzo Locurcio
48: Henry Miller
49: Chris Blose
50: Benny Bloss
51 Justin Barcia
52: Austin Forkner
53: James Decotis
54: Jordon Smith
55: Martin Castelo
56: Justin Starling
57: Derek Drake
58: Sean Cantrell
59: Joshua Osby
60: Mitchell Falk
61: Alex Ray
62: Christian Craig
63: Jess Pettis
64: Vince Friese
65: James Weeks
66: Enzo Lopes
67: Jerry Robin
68: Nick Gaines
69: Carlen Gardner
70: Dylan Merriam
71: Ryan Breece
72: Robbie Wageman
73: Chase Marquier
74: Mitchell Harrison
75: Coty Schock
76: Mike Alessi
77: Kevin Moranz
78: Jake Masterpool
79: Isaac Teasdale
80: Thomas Covington
81: Anthony Rodriguez
82: Cade Autenrieth
83: Jett Lawrence
84: Jo Shimoda
85: Cole Martinez
86: Joshua Cartwright
87: Ramyller Alves
88: Logan Karnow
89: Marshal Weltin
90: Killian Auberson
91: Ryan Sipes
92: Austin Politelli
93: Blake Wharton
94: Ken Roczen
95: Carson Brown
96: Justin Thompson
97: Chris Howell
98: Bradley Lionnet
99: Brandon Leith