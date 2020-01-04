It’s just about time for the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series to begin. We were out at Press Day for the Anaheim 1 opener to listen to what the riders had to say, and watch them put in some hot laps on the track. You can watch the entire 2020 Supercross Season Opener Press Conference here, including Cooper Webb, Jason Anderson Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, and Adam Cianciarulo:

Here is what the track is going to look like at Angel Stadium of Anaheim: It is an interesting track, with a long, sweeping, wide left-had turn before the first rhythm section. That should make for clean starts and better racing. There are two whoops sections, so that will benefit riders who have that skill mastered.

A sand section runs parallel to the start, and that can often offer unpredictable racing. As the sand comes just before the final turn before the finish, drama could be in store should the lead riders be close. Also, the racers double over the finish line, increasing the potential excitement.

To watch the race, and all other 2020 Monster Energy Supercross races on cable television or via Internet streaming, check our 2020 Supercross TV Schedule. We also have the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Schedule for your convenience.

We sent Will Embree down to Anaheim to cover the press conference and take photos of the riders in action on the stadium floor. Check out Will’s photos, and get ready for racing on Saturday!

2020 Monster Energy Supercross A1 Press Conference + Press Day Photo Gallery

