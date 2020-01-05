Justin Barcia made it back-to-back Anaheim 1 wins, this time in the dry, with a victory at the opening round of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series. Barcia traded errors, and the lead, with Adam Cianciarulo eventually taking the runner-up spot. Riding ill, Cooper Webb rounded out the podium in his first ride in defense of his 2019 Supercross championship title.

Vince Friese (Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/Honda) grabbed the holeshot, with Barcia (Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing) quickly replacing Friese as the leader. Justin Brayton (Team Honda HRC) slotted into P3. From there, Barcia established a comfortable three-second lead, as Friese dropped back and Cianciarulo (Monster Energy Kawasaki) took over P3 on lap 2. Cianciarulo moved up to P2 on lap 4 (of 22), settling in behind Barcia.

At the end of a rhythm section on lap 8, Barcia faded right and into the Tuff Blocks. Although Barcia did not go down, it allowed Cianciarulo by. Cianciarulo built up a two-second lead, which he held for seven laps. On lap 15, Cianciarulo spun up the rear wheel coming out of a bowl turn, causing him to come up short on a triple. Cianciarulo saved it, but hit his chest on his handlebar, knocking the wind out of him. Barcia retook the lead and quickly built up a three-second gap, which he held until the end.

Webb (Red Bull KTM), who qualified 15th in the afternoon, had a mediocre P6 start. However, Webb went from P6 to P4 by lap 4, as he went by Ken Roczen (Team Honda HRC) and Friese. Webb slotted in behind Brayton for eight laps before getting into podium position on lap 13. That was where Webb finished, as he was never a threat to Barcia and Cianciarulo.

After a middling P8 start from a P11 gate pick, Blake Baggett (Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/WPS/KTM) slowly worked his way to his eventual P4 finish. Baggett did it quietly, passing Justin Hill (lap 2), Friese (lap 5), Brayton (who fell on lap 16), and Roczen (lap 17). 2018 Supercross champion Jason Anderson (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) followed Baggett’s march through the pack, giving Anderson a P5 result.

Roczen took a P7 start and turned it into P5 after three laps. Although he eventually passed a downed Brayton, Roczen was unable to hold off Baggett and Anderson. Roczen’s P6 ride was over 22 seconds behind Barcia.

Right behind Roczen at the finish was Eli Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki), who qualified in P2 in the afternoon. Tomac never got it going under the lights, however. He finished off the podium in his Heat, eight seconds behind the winner. A P11 start in the Main Event put Tomac at an early disadvantage, which he never fully overcame. Once Tomac made his way to P8 on lap 8, he never passed another rider who was on two wheels. Tomac was nearly 24 seconds off the winning pace.

With Cianciarulo and Webb on the podium, and Roczen and Tomac struggling, the championship series is immediately taking shape. Barcia’s win could be an anomaly—he said on the podium that he wasn’t expecting a victory—or he could emerge as a surprise 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship title contender.

The next round is in St. Louis at The Dome at America’s Center. Check out our 2020 Supercross TV Schedule for airtimes.

Photography by Will Embree

2020 Anaheim 1 Supercross Results, Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Justin Barcia (Yamaha) Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki) Cooper Webb (KTM) Blake Baggett (KTM) Jason Anderson (Husqvarna) Ken Roczen (Honda) Eli Tomac (Kawasaki) Justin Brayton (Honda) Malcolm Stewart (Honda) Vince Friese (Honda) Justin Hill (Honda) Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha) Dean Wilson (Husqvarna) Zach Osborne (Husqvarna) Martin Davalos (KTM) Justin Bogle (KTM) Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki) Chad Reed (Honda) Kyle Chisholm (Yamaha) Chris Blose (Honda) Fredrik Norén (Suzuki) Jimmy Decotis (Suzuki) 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (1 of 17 rounds)