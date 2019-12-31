Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Motorcycle Types Cruiser Indian Recalls 5,474 Motorcycles Due to Potential Engine Stalling

Indian Recalls 5,474 Motorcycles Due to Potential Engine Stalling

Indian Motorcycle has recalled 5,474 of its 2019 FTR1200, Chieftain, Vintage, Roadmaster, Dark Horse and Springfield motorcycles due to potential stalling issues.

Indian says a 10A circuit breaker may be defective, tripping unexpectedly and causing a sudden loss of power and an engine stall.

Indian Recalls 5,474 Motorcycles Due to Potential Engine Stalling
2019 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

The following bikes are affected:

  • 2019 Chief Dark Horse
  • 2019 Chieftain
  • 2019 Chieftain Dark Horse
  • 2019 FTR1200
  • 2019 Roadmaster
  • 2019 Springfield
  • 2019 Springfield Dark Horse
  • 2019 Vintage

Indian will notify owners and provide a new 10A circuit breaker and installation instructions. Owners may choose to have the part installed at a dealership, free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin on Jan. 2, 2020. Owners may contact Indian customer service at 1-877-204-3697. Indian’s number for this recall is I-19-05.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

Previous article2019 Suzuki Boulevard C90T Review: Niche Cruising Touring Motorcycle
Next articleAmerica’s Ricky Brabec Set for 2020 Dakar: Q&A with Honda Pilot
Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

Related Posts

Dakar/FIM Cross Country Rallies

America’s Ricky Brabec Set for 2020 Dakar: Q&A with Honda Pilot

Ron Lieback -
0
One of America's few Dakar Rally competitors, Ricky Brabec had an extremely tough break in 2019 Dakar - the shortest Dakar Rally on record...
Read more
Cruiser Motorcycle Reviews

2019 Suzuki Boulevard C90T Review: Niche Cruising Touring Motorcycle

Don Williams -
0
It is always interesting when there’s a motorcycle filling a slot that offers no competition, and the 2019 Suzuki Boulevard C90T certainly fits that...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2020 Supercross TV Schedule | Watch SX Live—Cable and Streaming

Don Williams -
0
The 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series cable and streaming schedule is set, with most of the races being broadcast live via cable on NBC Sports....
Read more
MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo Career Retrospective: Five-Time World Champion

Don Williams -
0
We have a collection of images from Jorge Lorenzo’s final MotoGP season, inarguably the most challenging of his career, which hastened the end of...
Read more
Adventure / Dual Sport Motorcycle Reviews

2020 Beta 500 RR-S Review: Italian Dual-Sport Motorcycle (23 Fast Facts)

Jess McKinley -
0
The high-performance dual-sport motorcycle has become a necessity for the avid off-roader. With seasonal OHV closures and ever-increasing public land restrictions, a license plate...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

2020 Kawasaki W800 Review: Retro Motorcycle (14 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
We asked for it, and we got it. Hot on the heels of last year’s Kawasaki W800 Cafe, we get the 2020 Kawasaki W800,...
Read more
Dakar/FIM Cross Country Rallies

America’s Ricky Brabec Set for 2020 Dakar: Q&A with Honda Pilot

Ron Lieback -
0
One of America's few Dakar Rally competitors, Ricky Brabec had an extremely tough break in 2019 Dakar - the shortest Dakar Rally on record...
Read more
Cruiser

Indian Recalls 5,474 Motorcycles Due to Potential Engine Stalling

Ron Lieback -
0
Indian Motorcycle has recalled 5,474 of its 2019 FTR1200, Chieftain, Vintage, Roadmaster, Dark Horse and Springfield motorcycles due to potential stalling.
Read more
Cruiser Motorcycle Reviews

2019 Suzuki Boulevard C90T Review: Niche Cruising Touring Motorcycle

Don Williams -
0
It is always interesting when there’s a motorcycle filling a slot that offers no competition, and the 2019 Suzuki Boulevard C90T certainly fits that...
Read more
Commentary

Forget New Year’s Resolutions – Focus on Riding Goals Every Day

Ron Lieback -
0
When people speak of New Year’s resolutions, I typically change the subject. The numbers quickly tell the true story—in America, statistics say that 45...
Read more
Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

Kawasaki W, H & Z: The Big Air-cooled Machines Book Review (Rider’s Library)

Gary Ilminen -
0
If you bleed Green and cherish Kawi's from the late sixties to the mid-seventies, Brian Long’s Kawasaki W, H & Z: Big Air-cooled Machines, is a must read.
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2020 Supercross TV Schedule | Watch SX Live—Cable and Streaming

Don Williams -
0
The 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series cable and streaming schedule is set, with most of the races being broadcast live via cable on NBC Sports....
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling