Indian Recalls 5,474 Motorcycles Due to Potential Engine Stalling

Indian Motorcycle has recalled 5,474 of its 2019 FTR1200, Chieftain, Vintage, Roadmaster, Dark Horse and Springfield motorcycles due to potential stalling issues.
Indian says a 10A circuit breaker may be defective, tripping unexpectedly and causing a sudden loss of power and an engine stall.
The following bikes are affected:
- 2019 Chief Dark Horse
- 2019 Chieftain
- 2019 Chieftain Dark Horse
- 2019 FTR1200
- 2019 Roadmaster
- 2019 Springfield
- 2019 Springfield Dark Horse
- 2019 Vintage
Indian will notify owners and provide a new 10A circuit breaker and installation instructions. Owners may choose to have the part installed at a dealership, free of charge.
The recall is expected to begin on Jan. 2, 2020. Owners may contact Indian customer service at 1-877-204-3697. Indian’s number for this recall is I-19-05.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.