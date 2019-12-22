Just in time for Christmas, the 2020 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition has been revealed. As usual, it has lots of updates and some trick pieces. It’s a peek at what 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Champion Cooper Webb will be riding, as well as give us a glimpse into ’21. Let’s see what makes this KTM 450 SX-F a Factory Edition.

That’s an Akrapovič muffler at the end of the exhaust system. It’s made of titanium, and KTM vaguely claims the muffler “offers an improved torque curve and perfectly rideable peak power.” For faster revving, the Pankl connecting rod has a reduced-friction bushing on the small end. For more accurate tuning, air box covers can be swapped out. A tool-free operation, it allows the rider to change throttle response quickly. The new KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition has a Hinson Racing clutch cover for increased durability. The WP Xact split air fork is significantly changed, thanks to the internals getting a redesign. There’s are new mid-valve damping system, that KTM says improved control and feel. To soften up the initial action, the air bypass slot is 10mm larger in diameter. The outer dampening leg tube gets an oil bypass to smooth out the fork action. Grasping the fork legs is a factory CNC-machined triple clamp. The offset is adjustable from 20 to 22mm, and the clamp is anodized orange. The WP Xact shock gets new settings to work with the changes to the fork. Factory D.I.D. DirtStar rims replace Excel rims on the standard model. The D.I.D. rims are laced to orange-anodized machined hubs and use a three-cross spoke pattern. A carbon-fiber-reinforced guard protects the front floating wave disc. To make sure you get to the first turn ahead of the competition, there’s a factory mechanical holeshot device installed on the fork. The factory seat is grippier and gets a Selle Dalla Valle logo. Graphics are upgraded to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing standards, and the frame is orange on the latest KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition. We don’t have a price or availability date for the 2020 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition.

2020 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Displacement: 450cc

Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4mm

Compression ratio: 12.75:1

Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves

Fuel System: Keihin EFI w/ 44 mm throttle body

Ignition: Keihin EMS

Exhaust: Akrapovič

Starting: Electric

Lubrication: Pressure lubrication w/ 2 oil pumps

Transmission: 5-speed

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DDS clutch w/Brembo hydraulics

CHASSIS

Frame: Central double-cradle, chromoly steel w/ aluminum subframe

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken, Aluminum w/ 28-22mm diameter

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches

Rear Suspension: Linkage-assisted WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

Wheels: D.I.D. DirtStar

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15

Tires: Dunlop MX3S

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 120/80 x 19

Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo hydraulics

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo hydraulics

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37.4 inches

Ground clearance: 14.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.85 gallons

Curb weight: 232 pounds

2020 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Price: MSRP $TBA

2020 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Photo Gallery