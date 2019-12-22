Just in time for Christmas, the 2020 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition has been revealed. As usual, it has lots of updates and some trick pieces. It’s a peek at what 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Champion Cooper Webb will be riding, as well as give us a glimpse into ’21. Let’s see what makes this KTM 450 SX-F a Factory Edition.
- That’s an Akrapovič muffler at the end of the exhaust system. It’s made of titanium, and KTM vaguely claims the muffler “offers an improved torque curve and perfectly rideable peak power.”
- For faster revving, the Pankl connecting rod has a reduced-friction bushing on the small end.
- For more accurate tuning, air box covers can be swapped out. A tool-free operation, it allows the rider to change throttle response quickly.
- The new KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition has a Hinson Racing clutch cover for increased durability.
- The WP Xact split air fork is significantly changed, thanks to the internals getting a redesign. There’s are new mid-valve damping system, that KTM says improved control and feel. To soften up the initial action, the air bypass slot is 10mm larger in diameter. The outer dampening leg tube gets an oil bypass to smooth out the fork action.
- Grasping the fork legs is a factory CNC-machined triple clamp. The offset is adjustable from 20 to 22mm, and the clamp is anodized orange.
- The WP Xact shock gets new settings to work with the changes to the fork.
- Factory D.I.D. DirtStar rims replace Excel rims on the standard model. The D.I.D. rims are laced to orange-anodized machined hubs and use a three-cross spoke pattern.
- A carbon-fiber-reinforced guard protects the front floating wave disc.
- To make sure you get to the first turn ahead of the competition, there’s a factory mechanical holeshot device installed on the fork.
- The factory seat is grippier and gets a Selle Dalla Valle logo.
- Graphics are upgraded to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing standards, and the frame is orange on the latest KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition.
- We don’t have a price or availability date for the 2020 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition.
2020 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Specs
ENGINE
Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
Displacement: 450cc
Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4mm
Compression ratio: 12.75:1
Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves
Fuel System: Keihin EFI w/ 44 mm throttle body
Ignition: Keihin EMS
Exhaust: Akrapovič
Starting: Electric
Lubrication: Pressure lubrication w/ 2 oil pumps
Transmission: 5-speed
Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DDS clutch w/Brembo hydraulics
CHASSIS
Frame: Central double-cradle, chromoly steel w/ aluminum subframe
Subframe: Aluminum
Handlebar: Neken, Aluminum w/ 28-22mm diameter
Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches
Rear Suspension: Linkage-assisted WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches
Wheels: D.I.D. DirtStar
Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15
Tires: Dunlop MX3S
Front tire: 80/100 x 21
Rear tire: 120/80 x 19
Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo hydraulics
Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo hydraulics
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
Rake: 26.1 degrees
Triple clamp offset: 22mm
Seat height: 37.4 inches
Ground clearance: 14.6 inches
Fuel capacity: 1.85 gallons
Curb weight: 232 pounds
2020 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Price: MSRP $TBA
2020 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Photo Gallery