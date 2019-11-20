2020 Kawasaki KLX250 Buyer’s Guide: Price & Specs

2020 Kawasaki KLX250

Kawasaki’s entry into the 250 dual-sport class is a friendly motorcycle that is a capable around-town commuter, as well as a motorcycle that is happy to take you on semi-serious trail rides. With fuel injection and a six-speed transmission, the short-stroke DOHC single is manageable in all situations.

For dual-sport riding, the almost fully adjustable long- travel KYB suspension—10 inches from the 43mm inverted fork, and 9.1 inches with a linkage-assisted shock—is on the plush side.

This is a recreation-oriented dual-sport motorcycle, rather than a racer with lights. Still, with over 11 inches of ground clearance, you can take the KLX250 on technical trails.

As a commuter, shorter riders will be put off by the 35-inch seat height, though that’s the price you pay for the motorcycle to be fully usable off-road. The curb weight is under 300 pounds, which is a plus, and the motorcycle is narrow.

Shod with Dunlop D605 tires that are on the street-oriented side, the 2020 Kawasaki KLX250 works quite well on the twisting paved roads you’ll find separating trails. Disc braking at both ends means predictable deceleration that is fully ready for dual-sport duty.

2020 Kawasaki KLX250 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single cylinder

Displacement: 249cc

Bore x stroke: 72.0 x 61.2mm

Compression ratio: 11.0:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves

Fueling: EFI

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Compression-damping and spring-preload adjustable, inverted 43mm cartridge KYB fork; 10.0 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB shock; 9.1 inches

Tires: Dunlop D605

Front tire: 3.00-21

Rear tire: 4.60-18

Front brake: 250mm petal disc

Rear brake: 240mm petal disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 56.3 inches

Rake: 26.5 degrees

Trail: 4.1 inches

Seat height: 35.0 inches

Ground clearance: 11.2 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 2.0 gallons

Curb weight: 298 pounds

2020 KAWASAKI KLX250 COLORS/PRICES

Lime Green: $5399 MSRP

Fragment Camo Gray: $5599 MSRP

2020 Kawasaki KLX250 Photo Gallery