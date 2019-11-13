2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited

This motorcycle is the big daddy of the Harley-Davidson lineup. With an MSRP of $44,039, the 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited features the muscular Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin powerplant that puts out a stunning 125 ft/lbs of torque at 3500 rpm.

So it looks as good as it goes, the Limited gets the best paint job available from The Motor Company. Additionally, you are buying exclusivity and status.

Both the rider and the passenger sit upon thrones. The rider gets a plush seat, nearly 30 inches above the ground, while the passenger seat is a step up, and has a full backrest and armrests. There are floorboards for both the rider and passenger, and the rider gets heel/toe shifting for the Cruise Drive six-speed transmission.

The latest iteration of the Harley-Davidson Touring platform is impressively stable, even at triple-digit speeds. The Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve fork shows the way for the 19-inch front wheel. With an 18-inch in the back, the 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited has plenty of cornering clearance for touring through the mountains and canyons.

The Boom! GTS infotainment system keeps you informed regarding the road ahead, as well as cranking out the tunes. If you add the optional Boom! Audio 30K Bluetooth headset, you can make phone calls as you ride, and have intercom capabilities with your passenger and other riders.

Without any doubt, the 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited is the two-wheeled embodiment of luxury.

2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited Specs

ENGINE

Motor: Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin

Bore x stroke: 4.075” x 4. 5”

Displacement: 117 cubic inches (1923cc)

Maximum torque: 125 ft/lbs @ 3500 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.2:1

Valvetrain: Pushrods, 4vpc

Cooling: Liquid and air

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve fork; 4.6 inches

Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 3 inches

Wheels: Gloss Black and Contrast Satin Tomahawk

Front wheel: 19 x 3

Rear wheel: 18 x 5

Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F

Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407

Front brakes: 300mm floating rotors w/ 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 300mm fixed rotor w/ 4-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64 inches

Seat height: 29.9 inches

Rake: 26 degrees

Fork angle: 29.25 degrees

Trail: 6.7 inches

Right lean angle: 34.3 degrees

Left lean angle: 33.4 degrees

Fuel capacity: 6 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 41 mpg

Curb weight: 944 pounds

Colors:

Sand Dune

Smoky Gray & Stormcloud

Moonlight Blue & Deep Sea Blue

2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited Price: