2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited

This motorcycle is the big daddy of the Harley-Davidson lineup. With an MSRP of $44,039, the 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited features the muscular Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin powerplant that puts out a stunning 125 ft/lbs of torque at 3500 rpm.

So it looks as good as it goes, the Limited gets the best paint job available from The Motor Company. Additionally, you are buying exclusivity and status.

Harley CVO Limited 2020Both the rider and the passenger sit upon thrones. The rider gets a plush seat, nearly 30 inches above the ground, while the passenger seat is a step up, and has a full backrest and armrests. There are floorboards for both the rider and passenger, and the rider gets heel/toe shifting for the Cruise Drive six-speed transmission.

2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited Buyer's Guide: Specs & PricesThe latest iteration of the Harley-Davidson Touring platform is impressively stable, even at triple-digit speeds. The Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve fork shows the way for the 19-inch front wheel. With an 18-inch in the back, the 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited has plenty of cornering clearance for touring through the mountains and canyons.

The Boom! GTS infotainment system keeps you informed regarding the road ahead, as well as cranking out the tunes. If you add the optional Boom! Audio 30K Bluetooth headset, you can make phone calls as you ride, and have intercom capabilities with your passenger and other riders.

Without any doubt, the 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited is the two-wheeled embodiment of luxury.

Harley CVO Limited 2020 horsepower

2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited Specs

ENGINE

  • Motor: Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin
  • Bore x stroke: 4.075” x 4. 5”
  • Displacement: 117 cubic inches (1923cc)
  • Maximum torque: 125 ft/lbs @ 3500 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 10.2:1
  • Valvetrain: Pushrods, 4vpc
  • Cooling: Liquid and air
  • Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve fork; 4.6 inches
  • Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 3 inches
  • Wheels: Gloss Black and Contrast Satin Tomahawk
  • Front wheel: 19 x 3
  • Rear wheel: 18 x 5
  • Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F
  • Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407
  • Front brakes: 300mm floating rotors w/ 4-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 300mm fixed rotor w/ 4-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 64 inches
  • Seat height: 29.9 inches
  • Rake: 26 degrees
  • Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
  • Trail: 6.7 inches
  • Right lean angle: 34.3 degrees
  • Left lean angle: 33.4 degrees
  • Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 41 mpg
  • Curb weight: 944 pounds

Colors:

  • Sand Dune
  • Smoky Gray & Stormcloud
  • Moonlight Blue & Deep Sea Blue

2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited Price:

  • $44,039 MSRP

