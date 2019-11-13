2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR (Long Range) First Look: 9 Fast Facts

2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR Preview

Unveiled at EICMA 2019 besides the updated Husqvarna 701 Supermoto and base 701 Enduro, the 701 Enduro LR was unexpected.

LR stands for long-range, and the only difference over the base Enduro is the fuel capacity so off-road riders can go the distance. This will provide some range comparable to other bigger dual sports such as the Kawasaki KLR650 and Suzuki DR650S.

Following are the fast facts of this new machine.

1. The 2020 Husky 701 Enduro LR arrives with a 6.6-gallon fuel tank vs the base models 3.2-gallon tank. Two tanks arrive on the bike – a 3.4-gallon out back (like the base 701 Enduro), and a 3.2 up front. The tanks each have their own fuel pumps, so there’s a switch on the controls to swap between the fuel tanks.

Husqvarna says “The single-piece construction is made from an impact resistant high strength polyamide. The fuel supply can be easily selected while riding with a handlebar mounted switch as each tank has a separate fuel pump.”

2. Husqvarna claims the 701 Enduro LR can travel as far as 310 miles between fill-ups. This basically doubles the range.



3. Due to the extra tank, the 701 Enduro LR gains an additional 22 pounds for a total weight of just over 340 pounds.

4. Like the other 701s, the Enduro LR arrives with updated electronics, including:

Two Riding Modes: one optimized for street, the other for dirt

Bosch Cornering ABS that can be switched off

Cornering traction control

“Easy Shift Function” for clutchless up or downshifts on the six-speed transmission

5. The thumper returns with the 74-horsepower single-cylinder 692.7cc engine with ride-by-wire throttle.

6. Suspension duties are handled by a WP XPLOR front fork with adjustable damping function in the left leg and adjustable compression in the right leg. Out back the 701 Enduro R features a WP XPLOR with adjustable rebound and compression. Both front and back offer 9.8 inches of travel.

7. The 701 Enduro LR uses Brembo brakes all around. A two-piston caliper squeezes a 300mm disc up front, and a one-piston caliper squeezes a 240mm disc out back.

8. The bike also gets new graphics and slimmer bodywork, and returns with a 36.4-inch seat and D.I.D. aluminum alloy rims (21-inch front/18-inch rear).

9. Husqvarna has yet to unveil pricing or availability. Expect to pay around $500 over the base 701 Enduro’s MSRP of $11,899 (2019).