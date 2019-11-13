Wednesday, November 13, 2019
2020 Motorcycle Previews 2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR (Long Range) First Look: 9 Fast Facts

2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR (Long Range) First Look: 9 Fast Facts

2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR Preview

Unveiled at EICMA 2019 besides the updated Husqvarna 701 Supermoto and base 701 Enduro, the 701 Enduro LR was unexpected.

LR stands for long-range, and the only difference over the base Enduro is the fuel capacity so off-road riders can go the distance. This will provide some range comparable to other bigger dual sports such as the Kawasaki KLR650 and Suzuki DR650S.

2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR (Long Range) First Look: 9 Fast FactsFollowing are the fast facts of this new machine.

1. The 2020 Husky 701 Enduro LR arrives with a 6.6-gallon fuel tank vs the base models 3.2-gallon tank. Two tanks arrive on the bike – a 3.4-gallon out back (like the base 701 Enduro), and a 3.2 up front. The tanks each have their own fuel pumps, so there’s a switch on the controls to swap between the fuel tanks.

Husqvarna says “The single-piece construction is made from an impact resistant high strength polyamide. The fuel supply can be easily selected while riding with a handlebar mounted switch as each tank has a separate fuel pump.”

2. Husqvarna claims the 701 Enduro LR can travel as far as 310 miles between fill-ups. This basically doubles the range.

3. Due to the extra tank, the 701 Enduro LR gains an additional 22 pounds for a total weight of just over 340 pounds.

4. Like the other 701s, the Enduro LR arrives with updated electronics, including:

  • Two Riding Modes: one optimized for street, the other for dirt
  • Bosch Cornering ABS that can be switched off
  • Cornering traction control
  • “Easy Shift Function” for clutchless up or downshifts on the six-speed transmission

Husky Enduro 701 LR5. The thumper returns with the 74-horsepower single-cylinder 692.7cc engine with ride-by-wire throttle.

6. Suspension duties are handled by a WP XPLOR front fork with adjustable damping function in the left leg and adjustable compression in the right leg. Out back the 701 Enduro R features a WP XPLOR with adjustable rebound and compression. Both front and back offer 9.8 inches of travel.

7. The 701 Enduro LR uses Brembo brakes all around. A two-piston caliper squeezes a 300mm disc up front, and a one-piston caliper squeezes a 240mm disc out back.

8. The bike also gets new graphics and slimmer bodywork, and returns with a 36.4-inch seat and D.I.D. aluminum alloy rims (21-inch front/18-inch rear).

9. Husqvarna has yet to unveil pricing or availability. Expect to pay around $500 over the base 701 Enduro’s MSRP of $11,899 (2019).

Previous article2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices
Next articleKawasaki Electric Motorcycle First Look (8 Fast Facts)
Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

Related Posts

2020 Motorcycle Previews

Kawasaki Electric Motorcycle First Look (8 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Kawasaki Electric Motorcycle: Sportbike with Gearbox Kawasaki has revealed its electric motorcycle research project at EICMA 2019. Rather than a scooter or a superbike, Kawasaki has...
Read more
Reviews

2019 Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP Test: Super Performance on the Street

Don Williams -
0
2019 Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP Test: Out In the Street When the Hypermotard came onto the scene in 2005, it immediately staked its claim in the...
Read more
Gear / Parts

HJC i10 Review: High-Quality Basic Motorcycle Helmet

Don Williams -
0
HJC i10 Motorcycle Helmet Test: Snell Approval and More Since the debut of the high-end RPHA line six years ago, HJC has been consistently upgrading...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Top 5 Budget-Friendly Holiday Gift Ideas for Motorcyclists

Gary Ilminen -
0
Budget-Minded Motorcycle Holiday Gift Guide Here it comes - another Holiday gift season. If there’s a motorcyclist on your list to buy for, it can...
Read more
Sport

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Claims ‘Most Beautiful Bike’ of EICMA 2019

Ron Lieback -
0
For the 10th time, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer has claimed the "Most Beautiful Bike of Show" award. The winner? The Streetfighter V4 S.
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 MV Agusta Rush 1000 First Look: Brutale in Beast Mode (10 Fast Facts)

Ron Lieback -
0
2020 MV Agusta Rush 1000 First Look The current MV Agusta logo carries the line "Motorcycle Art Since 1945." The new Superveloce 800 and Brutale 1000...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

Kawasaki Electric Motorcycle First Look (8 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Kawasaki Electric Motorcycle: Sportbike with Gearbox Kawasaki has revealed its electric motorcycle research project at EICMA 2019. Rather than a scooter or a superbike, Kawasaki has...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR (Long Range) First Look: 9 Fast Facts

Ron Lieback -
0
The 2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR is the "long range" version of the base Enduro, updated with a larger fuel tank to go over 300 miles. Here's a first look.
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited This motorcycle is the big daddy of the Harley-Davidson lineup. With an MSRP of $44,039, the 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited features...
Read more
Reviews

2019 Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP Test: Super Performance on the Street

Don Williams -
0
2019 Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP Test: Out In the Street When the Hypermotard came onto the scene in 2005, it immediately staked its claim in the...
Read more
Gear / Parts

HJC i10 Review: High-Quality Basic Motorcycle Helmet

Don Williams -
0
HJC i10 Motorcycle Helmet Test: Snell Approval and More Since the debut of the high-end RPHA line six years ago, HJC has been consistently upgrading...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Top 5 Budget-Friendly Holiday Gift Ideas for Motorcyclists

Gary Ilminen -
0
Budget-Minded Motorcycle Holiday Gift Guide Here it comes - another Holiday gift season. If there’s a motorcyclist on your list to buy for, it can...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling