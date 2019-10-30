2020 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic and Classic LT

Kawasaki gets double duty out of the Vulcan 900 Classic, offering a standard cruiser version, plus a touring-ready Vulcan 900 Classic LT.

The 2020 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic LT takes the standard Classic and adds saddlebags, a passenger backrest, and an adjustable windscreen for $1000—turning it into a bargain lightweight cruiser tourer at $8999.

The two 2020 Vulcan 900 Classics share the same basic motorcycle platform. That means you get a peppy 903cc oversquare V-twin with SOHC, four-valve cylinder heads that put out an impressive 58 ft/lbs of torque at just 3500 rpm. The five-speed transmission works with the 900’s broad powerband, and the Positive Neutral Finder is appreciated by novice and veteran alike when looking for neutral at a stop.

To keep the seat height below 27 inches, there’s a 16-inch tire in the front and 15-inch out back. Dunlop D404 tires do a great job, with the standard Classic getting stylish whitewalls.

With a rake of 32 degrees and a roomy 5.9 inches of trail, plus fat tires—130 front; 180 rear—the Vulcan 900 Classic is rock steady, and the Vulcan 900 Classic LT has the stability needed at speed.

The LT’s windshield provides quite a bit of protection, and the passenger will love the backrest. The bags aren’t huge, though they will do the job for weekend getaways.

In town, the Vulcan 900 Classic has plenty of urban style, and it looks like a larger motorcycle than it actually is. With that low seat height and a curb weight of just 620 pounds, it’s a versatile city motorcycle.

2020 Vulcan 900 Classic and Classic LT Specs

ENGINE



Type: V-twin

Displacement: 903cc

Bore x stroke: 88.0 x 74.2mm

Maximum torque: 58 ft/lbs @ 3500 rpm

Compression ratio: 9.5:1

Valvetrain: SOHC; 4vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ dual Keihin 34mm throttle bodies

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 5-speed w/ Positive Neutral Finder

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 5.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage assisted shock; 4.1 inches

Tires: Dunlop D404

Front tire: 130/90 x 16

Rear tire: 180/80 x 15

Front brake: 300mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

Rear brake: 270mm disc

ABS: None

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64.8 inches

Rake: 32 degrees

Trail: 5.9 inches

Seat height: 26.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 5.3 gallons

Curb weight: 620 pounds (LT: 657 pounds)

COLORS

2020 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic: Phantom Blue/Pearl Blizzard White

2020 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic LT: Metallic Phantom Silver/Metallic Carbon Gray

PRICES



2020 Vulcan 900 Classic: $7999

2020 Vulcan 900 Classic LT: $8999

2020 Vulcan 900 Classic & Classic LT – Photo Gallery