2020 Suzuki Hayabusa Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 Suzuki Hayabusa

Although it has fallen behind the times with the latest electronic and suspension advances, the 2020 Suzuki Hayabusa remains a favorite of riders who want to go in a straight line and do it very quickly.

The Hayabusa a popular motorcycle for extreme modifications, including hyper-extended swingarms and outlandish paint schemes.

2020 Suzuki Hayabusa colorsAlthough it lacks an IMU and the sophisticated electronics that go with it, the Hayabusa does have different power modes that include basic traction control functions.

Weighing in at 586 pounds with its 5.5-gallon fuel tank filled, and sporting a 58.3-inch wheelbase, the Hayabusa is far from agile. Still, an aggressive 23.3 degrees of rake does make it possible for the committed rider to make some time in the twisties, provided they aren’t too tight.

However, get out on the open road, and all is forgiven. If you’ve got the urge, the Hayabusa will run up to its governed 300 km/h (186 mph) top speed. Needless to say, we don’t recommend doing that on a public highway. The 1340cc inline-4 delivers its power smoothly, yet is capable of truly impressive acceleration and top speed.

The Hayabusa has disappeared from dealerships in most corners of the globe. Fortunately, for Americans who will accept no substitute, the Suzuki Hayabusa is still ready, willing, and able.

2020 Suzuki Hayabusa Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Inline-4
  • Displacement: 1340cc
  • Bore x stroke: 81.0 x 65.0mm
  • Compression ratio: 12.5:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
  • Fueling: EFI
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Final drive: RK Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Twin-spar aluminum
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB fork; 4.7 inches
  • Rears suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB shock; 5.5 inches
  • Wheels: 3-spoke cast aluminum
  • Tires: Bridgestone Battlax BT-015
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 190/50 x 17
  • Front brakes: 310mm floating discs w/ Brembo Monoblock calipers
  • Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.3 inches
  • Rake: 23.3 degrees
  • Trail: 3.7 inches
  • Seat height: 31.7 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 5.5 gallons
  • Curb weight: 586 pounds

COLORS

  • Candy Daring Red
  • Metallic Thunder

2020 Suzuki Hayabusa Price:

  • $14,799 MSRP

2020 Suzuki Hayabusa Photo Gallery

