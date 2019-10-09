2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire

The faithful can argue endlessly about whether or not the 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire is a legitimate member of The Motor Company’s family.

The fact is, the LiveWire is a Harley-Davidson despite being powered by electricity, and it is the most prominent route of the More Roads to Harley-Davidson initiative being promoted out of Milwaukee.

Without any doubt, the LiveWire is positioned as an aspirational motorcycle. The $29,799 MSRP makes it the most expensive Harley-Davidson that doesn’t have CVO in its name. Featuring sportbike handling and thoroughly modern styling, the LiveWire expands what it means to be a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Discussions made regarding the price relative to the performance and battery range are missing the point. This is a statement motorcycle from Harley-Davidson, and they have a couple dozen motorcycles models with internal combustion engines that they will be happy to sell you. The 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire is a unique motorcycle that will be purchased by those who want an experience like no other.

Read our 2020 Harley-Davidson Live Wire Review.

2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire Specs



ENGINE

Type: Revelation internal permanent magnet synchronous motor

Maximum power: 105 horsepower

Maximum torque: 116 ft/lbs

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: Clutchless single-speed

Final drive: Belt

BATTERY

Type: Lithium-ion

Maximum capacity: 24 kWh

AC charge time: 12.5 hours

DC fast charging time: 1.0 hours

City range: 146 miles

Highway range: 70 miles @ 70 mph

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa Separate Function Forks – Big Piston 43mm inverted fork; 4.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion piggyback reservoir shock; 4.5 inches

Wheels: Split 5-spoke cast aluminum

Front wheel: 3.50 x 17

Rear wheel: 5.50 x 17

Tires: Michelin Scorcher Sport

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brake: 300mm discs w/ radially mounted Brembo 4-piston monoblock calipers

Rear brake: 260mm floating disc w/ dual-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.7 inches

Rake: 24.5 degrees

Trail: 4.3 inches

Seat height: 30.0 or 30.7 inches

Curb weight: 549 pounds

COLORS



Orange Fuse

Yellow Fuse

Vivid Black

2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire Price: