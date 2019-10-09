2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire
The faithful can argue endlessly about whether or not the 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire is a legitimate member of The Motor Company’s family.
The fact is, the LiveWire is a Harley-Davidson despite being powered by electricity, and it is the most prominent route of the More Roads to Harley-Davidson initiative being promoted out of Milwaukee.
Without any doubt, the LiveWire is positioned as an aspirational motorcycle. The $29,799 MSRP makes it the most expensive Harley-Davidson that doesn’t have CVO in its name. Featuring sportbike handling and thoroughly modern styling, the LiveWire expands what it means to be a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Discussions made regarding the price relative to the performance and battery range are missing the point. This is a statement motorcycle from Harley-Davidson, and they have a couple dozen motorcycles models with internal combustion engines that they will be happy to sell you. The 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire is a unique motorcycle that will be purchased by those who want an experience like no other.
Read our 2020 Harley-Davidson Live Wire Review.
2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Revelation internal permanent magnet synchronous motor
- Maximum power: 105 horsepower
- Maximum torque: 116 ft/lbs
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: Clutchless single-speed
- Final drive: Belt
BATTERY
- Type: Lithium-ion
- Maximum capacity: 24 kWh
- AC charge time: 12.5 hours
- DC fast charging time: 1.0 hours
- City range: 146 miles
- Highway range: 70 miles @ 70 mph
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa Separate Function Forks – Big Piston 43mm inverted fork; 4.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion piggyback reservoir shock; 4.5 inches
- Wheels: Split 5-spoke cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 3.50 x 17
- Rear wheel: 5.50 x 17
- Tires: Michelin Scorcher Sport
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brake: 300mm discs w/ radially mounted Brembo 4-piston monoblock calipers
- Rear brake: 260mm floating disc w/ dual-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.7 inches
- Rake: 24.5 degrees
- Trail: 4.3 inches
- Seat height: 30.0 or 30.7 inches
- Curb weight: 549 pounds
COLORS
- Orange Fuse
- Yellow Fuse
- Vivid Black
2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire Price:
- From $29,799 MSRP