2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

The faithful can argue endlessly about whether or not the 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire is a legitimate member of The Motor Company’s family.

The fact is, the LiveWire is a Harley-Davidson despite being powered by electricity, and it is the most prominent route of the More Roads to Harley-Davidson initiative being promoted out of Milwaukee.

2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire priceWithout any doubt, the LiveWire is positioned as an aspirational motorcycle. The $29,799 MSRP makes it the most expensive Harley-Davidson that doesn’t have CVO in its name. Featuring sportbike handling and thoroughly modern styling, the LiveWire expands what it means to be a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Discussions made regarding the price relative to the performance and battery range are missing the point. This is a statement motorcycle from Harley-Davidson, and they have a couple dozen motorcycles models with internal combustion engines that they will be happy to sell you. The 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire is a unique motorcycle that will be purchased by those who want an experience like no other.

Read our 2020 Harley-Davidson Live Wire Review.

ENGINE

  • Type: Revelation internal permanent magnet synchronous motor
  • Maximum power: 105 horsepower
  • Maximum torque: 116 ft/lbs
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Transmission: Clutchless single-speed
  • Final drive: Belt

BATTERY

  • Type: Lithium-ion
  • Maximum capacity: 24 kWh
  • AC charge time: 12.5 hours
  • DC fast charging time: 1.0 hours
  • City range: 146 miles
  • Highway range: 70 miles @ 70 mph

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa Separate Function Forks – Big Piston 43mm inverted fork; 4.5 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion piggyback reservoir shock; 4.5 inches
  • Wheels: Split 5-spoke cast aluminum
  • Front wheel: 3.50 x 17
  • Rear wheel: 5.50 x 17
  • Tires: Michelin Scorcher Sport
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
  • Front brake: 300mm discs w/ radially mounted Brembo 4-piston monoblock calipers
  • Rear brake: 260mm floating disc w/ dual-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.7 inches
  • Rake: 24.5 degrees
  • Trail: 4.3 inches
  • Seat height: 30.0 or 30.7 inches
  • Curb weight: 549 pounds

COLORS

  • Orange Fuse
  • Yellow Fuse
  • Vivid Black

2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire Price:

  • From $29,799 MSRP

