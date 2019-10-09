Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Community Classic and Custom Motorcycles You Can Own the 'Pope Bike' - A Custom Harley Signed by...

You Can Own the ‘Pope Bike’ – A Custom Harley Signed by Pope Francis

“Pope Bike” to Bonhams Autumn Stafford Sale 2019

A 2016 Harley-Davidson custom – known as the “White Unique” – was recently blessed by Pope Francis. The bike will no head to the Bonhams Autumn Stafford Sale in October, where it will go on the block.

The 1570cc Twin Cam custom Harley, built by the Bavarian-based Harley-Davidson dealer, Würzburg Village, and “Jesus Bikers,” is expected to sell for an estimate of $55,000 to $110,000. All proceeds will be donated to charity.

Jesus on Pope Bike custom HarleyDr. Thomas Draxler, founder of the Jesus Bikers group in Austria, suggested building the bike to raise funds for the Pontifical Mission Societies (Missio), the official support for Catholic overseas missions.

Würzburg Village responded, and supplied the motorcycle. The Austrian dealer collaborated with the Jesus Bikers to design the custom bike.

As “White Unique” suggests, the Harley is finished in pearlescent white, with Chicano (Mexican American) style detailing, numerous gold-plated components, a Dorne wreath ornament, a sunken cross and Pope Francis’ signature on the tank.

Pope Bike gas tank signed by Pope FrancisThe Harley Davidson was unveiled to the public in Würzburg on June 29 before being accompanied by the Jesus Bikers to the Vatican, via Assisi, where the “Pope Bike” was handed over to the Vatican at a ceremony with “His Holiness” in St Peter’s Square on July 7.

Bonhams says that the motorcycle is the latest in a short succession of motorcycles and cars that have been donated to the Papacy and sold on for charity, including the 2013 Harley-Davidson FXDC sold at Bonhams 2014 Paris Sale for $265,000.

As for White Unique, Bonhams says the proceeds are to benefit a mission to build an orphanage and a school in Uganda to provide shelter for abandoned and deprived children.

Pope Francis Signs the White Unique custom HarleyJames Stensel, Head of Bonhams Collectors’ Motorcycles UK, said: “We are incredibly proud to be entrusted with the sale of this unique motorcycle, set to benefit such an important cause. It’s fitting that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, (mobilizing people around the world for more than 115 years), should bring so many like-minded people together. This incredible machine would be a worthy addition to any collection while raising a substantial amount for a very worthy cause.”

The Autumn Stafford Sale takes place alongside The Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show on October 19 and 20.

All sale lots can be viewed online: www.bonhams.com/autumnstafford.

Pope Bike Photo Gallery

