2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Tuesday, October 1, 2019
2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650

Renowned for its ease of use, the Suzuki V-Strom 650 returns for 2020. That 645cc 90-degree V-twin motor is capable of everything from urban commuting to cross-country journey.

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Buyer's Guide: Specs & PricesWith a focus on torque, it delivers usable power in a wide variety of conditions. Suzuki kept the seat height under 33 inches on this dirt-capable adventure motorcycle, making it approachable to riders in a wide range of heights.

Although suspension adjustment is limited, the factory got the settings right from most conditions and riding styles.

The 2020 V-Strom 650 is equally capable working through the twisties as it is making its way down a rural dirt road, with the Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A40 tires contributing to the motorcycle’s inherent confidence. Hitting the scale at 476 pounds, it is unintimidating by ADV standards.

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650 color msrpABS and traction control are standard. There is also a system to prevent stalling when moving away from a stop, as well as a starting process that requires nothing more than a stab at the start button. Commuters and travelers will appreciate the Suzuki V-Strom’s standard rear cargo rack, with side bag and a top box being optional.

For more, read our Suzuki V-Strom 650 Review.

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: 90-degree V-twin
  • Displacement: 645cc
  • Bore x stroke: 81.0 x 62.6mm
  • Compression ratio: 11.2:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Final Drive: RK 525 chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable fork; 5.9 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 6.3 inches
  • Wheels: 10-spoke cast aluminum
  • Front: 2.50 x 19
  • Rear: 4.00 x 17
  • Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A40
  • Front tire: 110/80 x 19
  • Rear tire: 150/70 x 17
  • Front brakes: Twin 310 discs w/ radially mounted calipers
  • Rear brake: 260mm disc
  • ABS: Standard (non-defeatable)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 61.4 inches
  • Rake: 25.4 degrees
  • Trail: 4.2 inches
  • Ground clearance: 6.7 inches
  • Seat height: 32.9 inches
  • Fuel tank capacity: 5.3 gallons
  • Curb weight: 476 pounds

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Color/Price:

  • Solid Iron Gray / $8799 (MSRP)

