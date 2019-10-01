2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650
Renowned for its ease of use, the Suzuki V-Strom 650 returns for 2020. That 645cc 90-degree V-twin motor is capable of everything from urban commuting to cross-country journey.
With a focus on torque, it delivers usable power in a wide variety of conditions. Suzuki kept the seat height under 33 inches on this dirt-capable adventure motorcycle, making it approachable to riders in a wide range of heights.
Although suspension adjustment is limited, the factory got the settings right from most conditions and riding styles.
The 2020 V-Strom 650 is equally capable working through the twisties as it is making its way down a rural dirt road, with the Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A40 tires contributing to the motorcycle’s inherent confidence. Hitting the scale at 476 pounds, it is unintimidating by ADV standards.
ABS and traction control are standard. There is also a system to prevent stalling when moving away from a stop, as well as a starting process that requires nothing more than a stab at the start button. Commuters and travelers will appreciate the Suzuki V-Strom’s standard rear cargo rack, with side bag and a top box being optional.
For more, read our Suzuki V-Strom 650 Review.
2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: 90-degree V-twin
- Displacement: 645cc
- Bore x stroke: 81.0 x 62.6mm
- Compression ratio: 11.2:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Final Drive: RK 525 chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable fork; 5.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 6.3 inches
- Wheels: 10-spoke cast aluminum
- Front: 2.50 x 19
- Rear: 4.00 x 17
- Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A40
- Front tire: 110/80 x 19
- Rear tire: 150/70 x 17
- Front brakes: Twin 310 discs w/ radially mounted calipers
- Rear brake: 260mm disc
- ABS: Standard (non-defeatable)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 61.4 inches
- Rake: 25.4 degrees
- Trail: 4.2 inches
- Ground clearance: 6.7 inches
- Seat height: 32.9 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 5.3 gallons
- Curb weight: 476 pounds
2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Color/Price:
- Solid Iron Gray / $8799 (MSRP)