2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 883

There are few motorcycles sold that are more elemental than the 2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 883. Using the compact Sportster platform and an air-cooled pushrod motor, the Iron 883 is all about viscerally experiencing the ride.

Despite being rubber mounted, you still feel plenty of Evolution V-twin throb. The short travel suspension, even with the emulsion shocks, means that you are not isolated from irregularities in the road.

Fortunately, plenty of torque, unintimidating intuitive handling, and sticky Michelin Scorcher 31 tires work together so the 2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 lives up to the Sportster name. It’s a motorcycle that is great fun to ride around town, yet is willing to provide plenty of entertainment in the twisties.

Smaller riders will be most comfortable on the Sportster due to its condensed ergonomics, yet larger riders will enjoy how easily they can throw the Iron 883 around. Do keep in mind that the Iron 883 is a solo motorcycle.

For more, read our Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Review.

2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Evolution V-twin

Displacement: 53.9 cubic inches (883cc)

Bore x stroke: 3.000 x 3.811 inches

Maximum torque: 54 ft/lbs @ 3750 rpm

Compression ratio: 9:1

Valvetrain: Pushrod; 2vpc

Fuel system: EFI

Cooling: Air

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: Five-speed

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 39mm fork; 3.6 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Preload-adjustable emulsion shocks;1.6 inches

Wheels: Nine-spoke

Front wheel: 19 x 2.15

Rear wheel: 16 x 3

Tires: Michelin Scorcher 31

Front tire: 100/90 x 19

Rear tire: 150/80 x 16

Front brake: 300mm disc w/ dual piston caliper

Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ dual piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 59.6 inches

Rake: 30 degrees

Trail: 4.6 inches

Right lean angle: 27 degrees

Left lean angle: 28 degrees

Seat height: 28.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 51 mpg

Curb weight: 564 pounds

2020 Harley Sportster Iron 883 Colors:

Black Denim

Barracuda Silver Denim

River Rock Gray

Scorched Orange/Silver Flux

2020 Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 883 Prices: