2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 883

There are few motorcycles sold that are more elemental than the 2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 883. Using the compact Sportster platform and an air-cooled pushrod motor, the Iron 883 is all about viscerally experiencing the ride.

2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Buyer's Guide yellowDespite being rubber mounted, you still feel plenty of Evolution V-twin throb. The short travel suspension, even with the emulsion shocks, means that you are not isolated from irregularities in the road.

Fortunately, plenty of torque, unintimidating intuitive handling, and sticky Michelin Scorcher 31 tires work together so the 2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 lives up to the Sportster name. It’s a motorcycle that is great fun to ride around town, yet is willing to provide plenty of entertainment in the twisties.

2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 colorsSmaller riders will be most comfortable on the Sportster due to its condensed ergonomics, yet larger riders will enjoy how easily they can throw the Iron 883 around. Do keep in mind that the Iron 883 is a solo motorcycle.

For more, read our Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Review.

2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Evolution V-twin
  • Displacement: 53.9 cubic inches (883cc)
  • Bore x stroke: 3.000 x 3.811 inches
  • Maximum torque: 54 ft/lbs @ 3750 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 9:1
  • Valvetrain: Pushrod; 2vpc
  • Fuel system: EFI
  • Cooling: Air
  • Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Transmission: Five-speed
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Mild tubular steel
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 39mm fork; 3.6 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Preload-adjustable emulsion shocks;1.6 inches
  • Wheels: Nine-spoke
  • Front wheel: 19 x 2.15
  • Rear wheel: 16 x 3
  • Tires: Michelin Scorcher 31
  • Front tire: 100/90 x 19
  • Rear tire: 150/80 x 16
  • Front brake: 300mm disc w/ dual piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ dual piston caliper
  • ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 59.6 inches
  • Rake: 30 degrees
  • Trail: 4.6 inches
  • Right lean angle: 27 degrees
  • Left lean angle: 28 degrees
  • Seat height: 28.9 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 51 mpg
  • Curb weight: 564 pounds

2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Buyer's Guide: Specs & Prices2020 Harley Sportster Iron 883 Colors:

  • Black Denim
  • Barracuda Silver Denim
  • River Rock Gray
  • Scorched Orange/Silver Flux

2020 Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 883 Prices:

  • Single color: $8999 MSRP
  • Two-Tone: $9899 MSRP

 

