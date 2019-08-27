Davo Johnson Wins Dramatic 2019 RST Superbike Classic TT

2019 RST Superbike Classic TT Results

Australian’s popular international road racing rider, David “Davo” Johnson, claimed his first-ever Classic TT victory Monday at the RST Superbike Classic TT.

The Alistair Cowan Racing Kawasaki 750 pilot remained second for most of the race, sometimes as far back as 10 seconds behind the man who led most of the race – Team Classic Suzuki’s Michael Dunlop.

But on the fourth and final lap, just two miles away from the finish line, Dunlop retired with motorcycle issues at Hilberrry on the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.

This allowed Johnson to easily snatch his maiden Classic TT win. Johnson finished over 40 seconds ahead of Grenall Racing Kawasaki’s Derek Shiels. Claiming the final podium was Oxford Racing Ducati’s James Hillier.

“To make the bikes quick they are really hard to ride,” Davo Johnson says. “I’m really happy because I put everything into it and a huge thanks to Alistair Cowan and the team. I was going to wave to the Australian fans at Hillberry on the last lap but then when I saw Michael Dunlop had retired I got my head down.”

Following is from the official IOM TT press release:

Horst Saiger on the Greenall Racing Kawasaki had the honor of leading the field away at 5.15pm after mist delayed the race program, but all eyes were undoubtedly on fastest qualifier Michael Dunlop on the Team Classic Suzuki, who left the line from his now traditional sixth place on the grid.

Other high-profile TT stars in the line-up included Conor Cummins and although the Manx rider had only qualified eighth fastest, he had hinted before the race that there was more to come from the Grand Prix-spec Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles Yamaha YZR500 that he rode to third place in last year’s race.

As expected, Michael Dunlop held the lead at the opening timing point at Glen Helen but was only two seconds ahead of David Johnson with Gary Johnson on the Team York Suzuki a further two seconds back in third. Paul Jordan on the Mistral Racing Kawasaki and Conor Cummins rounded out the top five.

Cummins had moved up to third by Ballaugh, six seconds behind the race leader, with Ireland’s Derek Shiels on the second Mistral Racing Kawasaki the new fourth placed man, whilst Gary Johnson dropped down the leader board to fifth – less than a second behind Shiels.

Dunlop’s opening lap of 124.87mph gave him a lead of less than two seconds over David Johnson at the end of the opening lap, with Cummins a further ten seconds back in third. Shiels remained fourth with James Hillier on the Oxford Products Racing Ducati moving into the top five.

Dunlop had doubled his lead to almost four seconds over David Johnson by Glen Helen on the second lap, with Cummins third and Shiels fourth – just over a second ahead of the fast improving Michael Rutter. Rutter was clearly benefitting from circulating with Michael Dunlop who had passed him on the road and he subsequently moved up into fifth.

As the riders came into the pits to refuel at the end of the second lap, Dunlop’s lap of 125.626mph gave him a lead of over ten seconds from Australian Johnson who, in turn, was twelve seconds ahead of new third-placed man Rutter who had unsurprisingly set a similar lap time to Dunlop – 125.628mph – which was ultimately the fastest lap of the race. Conor Cummins and Sheils completed the top five.

In addition to a fuel stop, Dunlop also changed his rear wheel and in a slower stop, dropped ten seconds to David Johnson while Cummins also lost around ten seconds to Rutter in the pits. Hillier benefited from a rapid pit stop – the fastest in the race at 51.567 seconds – to close the gap on the front five.

Courtesy of his faster pit stop, Johnson was now at the front of the race at Glen Helen on the third lap, but only by less than two seconds. Dunlop further cut the gap to less than half a second by Ballaugh and was back in the lead by Ramsey.

Meanwhile Derek Shiels moved up into third place at Glen Helen, less than a second ahead of Rutter. Jamie Coward on the Prez Racing Kawasaki moved into the top five ahead of Hillier and Cummins. However, Rutter, running in fourth, was reported to have stopped at Gwens, just after Ballaugh Bridge, to make adjustments.

Dunlop’s third lap of 118.287mph gave him a lead of almost five seconds from Johnson, with Derek Shiels in third with a five second lead over Hillier. Jamie Coward was fifth at the Grandstand but was reported as a retirement at Cronk-Y-Voddy which saw Cummins move back into the top five at Ballaugh Bridge.

Hillier meanwhile had moved into third by Ballaugh Bridge on the last lap but by only 0.2 seconds ahead of Shiels, with Conor Cummins moving back into the top five. With riders jostling for the final podium places, the dramatic news came through that Dunlop was a retirement at Hillberry. Johnson moved into the front at Cronk ny Mona to take the chequered flag with a final lap of 125.150mph.

Derek Shiels made a dramatic last sector charge and made up over two seconds on James Hillier from Cronk Ny Mona to finish runner up, 1.5 seconds ahead of Hillier. Cummins finished fourth with fellow Manx rider Ryan Kneen on the Team Heirheim Kawasaki finishing in the top five – a credible performance after starting 21st on the grid.

Photos by Wayne Freestone